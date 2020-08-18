Pearl District Hotel Emma
Pearl – creative dining at Supper
Pearl – A peek inside Sternewirth Bar and Club Room.
Pearl – Second Empire architecture.
Pearl – exposed brick and time-work tile flooring
Pearl – lobby of Hotel Emma
Pearl – Farmer’s Market
Pearl – Food Hall
Pearl – inside the sanctuary of The Library.
Pearl – landsacped grounds with fountains and greenery
01
10

Relaxed seating inside Hotel Emma's lobby. Photo by Courtney Dabney.

02
10

Creative dining at Supper. Photo by Courtney Dabney.

03
10

A peek inside Sternewirth Bar and Club Room. Photo by Courtney Dabney.

04
10

Towering Second Empire architecture. Photo by Courtney Dabney.

05
10

Exposed brick and time-work tile flooring. Photo by Courtney Dabney.

06
10

Lobby of Hotel Emma. Photo by Courtney Dabney.

07
10

Pearl + Farmer's Market.

08
10

The lawn in front of the Food Hall.

09
10

Inside the sanctuary of The Library. Photo by Courtney Dabney.

10
10

Landsacped grounds with fountains and greenery near shops. Photo by Courtney Dabney.

Pearl District Hotel Emma
Pearl – creative dining at Supper
Pearl – A peek inside Sternewirth Bar and Club Room.
Pearl – Second Empire architecture.
Pearl – exposed brick and time-work tile flooring
Pearl – lobby of Hotel Emma
Pearl – Farmer’s Market
Pearl – Food Hall
Pearl – inside the sanctuary of The Library.
Pearl – landsacped grounds with fountains and greenery
Culture / Travel

Why Pearl District Makes for a Much Better San Antonio Vacation Than the Overblown River Walk

Inside the Alamo City's Land of Cool

BY // 08.18.20
Relaxed seating inside Hotel Emma's lobby. Photo by Courtney Dabney.
Creative dining at Supper. Photo by Courtney Dabney.
A peek inside Sternewirth Bar and Club Room. Photo by Courtney Dabney.
Towering Second Empire architecture. Photo by Courtney Dabney.
Exposed brick and time-work tile flooring. Photo by Courtney Dabney.
Lobby of Hotel Emma. Photo by Courtney Dabney.
Pearl + Farmer's Market.
The lawn in front of the Food Hall.
Inside the sanctuary of The Library. Photo by Courtney Dabney.
Landsacped grounds with fountains and greenery near shops. Photo by Courtney Dabney.
1
10

Relaxed seating inside Hotel Emma's lobby. Photo by Courtney Dabney.

2
10

Creative dining at Supper. Photo by Courtney Dabney.

3
10

A peek inside Sternewirth Bar and Club Room. Photo by Courtney Dabney.

4
10

Towering Second Empire architecture. Photo by Courtney Dabney.

5
10

Exposed brick and time-work tile flooring. Photo by Courtney Dabney.

6
10

Lobby of Hotel Emma. Photo by Courtney Dabney.

7
10

Pearl + Farmer's Market.

8
10

The lawn in front of the Food Hall.

9
10

Inside the sanctuary of The Library. Photo by Courtney Dabney.

10
10

Landsacped grounds with fountains and greenery near shops. Photo by Courtney Dabney.

We are all panting through the dog days of summer, and Labor Day is looming large. That means it may be time for a good ol’ fashioned road trip — even in these coronavirus times.. San Antonio is a prime destination for a quick, low-stress getaway. But you’ve remembered the Alamo plenty by now, and are not ready to wade through a crowd of face-masked tourists on the River Walk.

So see a completely different side of San Antonio. The city’s wide-open Pearl District, with its safety conscious Saturday Farmers Market, and plenty of patio dining and specialty stores to peruse is very different from the River Walk.

Pearl – Second Empire architecture.
Towering Second Empire architecture marks Pearl District. (Photo by Courtney Dabney).

The historic grounds of the Pearl Brewery, which operated from 1883 to 2001, got transformed into a chic destination, complete with its star attraction, Hotel Emma. (It’s a transformation that’s been covered in numerous PaperCity stories.) The 146-room boutique hotel, with it Second Empire mansard roof styling, is named after Emma Koehler, who ran the brewery after her husband and Pearl president Otto Koehler died in 1914.

The imminently explorable district, encapsulated in 16 square blocks, is filled with distinct restaurants, relaxing green spaces, architectural and design novelties to relish, and unique shops.

The Pearl District’s look is Hill Country meets steampunk with exposed everything ― gears, gaskets, iron trusses, rusty rivets, concrete columns and barrel vaults. Vintage tile work blends with Victorian black laquer paint on window casings. You could sit in silence and sip a coffee or cocktail for hours on end. And if silence is what you’re after, Hotel Emma guests can relax in The Library ― a two-story fairytale space filled with books and reading nooks.

Pearl – inside the sanctuary of The Library.
Inside the sanctuary of The Library at Hotel Emma. (Photo by Courtney Dabney.)

You can still score a can of Pearl Beer, but if you check the back of the label, you’ll notice that it is now brewed in Austin by Oasis Texas Brewing Company for Pabst Brewing Company. This change just came about in May. Before that Pearl Beer was produced in Fort Worth at the Miller Brewing Plant after the Pearl brewery closed for good in San Antonio in 2001.

NOW LEASING

Swipe
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace

Restaurants are scattered around the Pearl District. Hotel Emma boasts three of them inside its voluminous space. Supper is a charming and bright American spot with plenty of European bistro appeal. Sternewirth Bar and Club Room is a fantastical world of gears and intimate seating spaces. And Larder Fine Groceries and Food is the hotel’s on-site, upscale, grab-and-go market.

Like with everywhere else, all events and festivals are canceled at Pearl District until 2021. But the Pearl + Farmers Market has reopened with added safety protocols, running from 9 am to 1 pm each Saturday.

Pearl – Farmer’s Market
Pearl + Farmer’s Market.

The Farmers Market serves as an open-air grocery and there is even a curbside pickup option with easy online ordering. The farmers market’s seating and tables have been removed to avoid congregating and discourage onsite dining. While you cannot sample the wares at present, you can still stroll the market at a socially distanced pace.

There are two new additions to the Pearl District restaurant and store lineup as well. Mi Roti is the newest Caribbean concept from Chef Nicola Blaque and Chef Lionel “Butch” Blache, the owners of San Antonio’s popular Jerk Shack. Mi Roti is located inside of the Bottling Department at Pearl. (For more on the chefs behind it, read the full PaperCity story.)

There is also a new fabric shop and project space called Stitch at Niche located inside of Niche at Pearl.

You’ll also find the CIA (one of three Culinary Institute of America campuses in the entire country) on the grounds as well. It is now open for classes, and to-go orders only at the student-run restaurant Savor.

Pearl – creative dining at Supper
Creative dining at Supper. Photo by Courtney Dabney.

The Pearl District also boasts plenty of other unique dining.  Most of its restaurants are still currently operating at limited capacity, with takeout options as well. This webstie will help you explore your options in advance.

Pearl District’s Restaurant Lineup

― La Gloria, a taste of interior Mexico from CIA graduate chef Johnny Hernandez

― Savor from The Culinary Institute of America

― Blue Box Bar

― Bakery Lorraine, fresh French pastries

― Botika, Latin American and Asian fusion

― The Boiler House Texas Grill and Wine Garden

― Cured, everything from charcuterie to house-brined pickles

― Southerleigh Fine Food & Brewery

― Jazz, TX, a live jazz venue that is temporarily closed.

― Lick Honest Ice Creams brings flavors like caramel salt lick.

― Green Vegetarian Cuisine

― High Street Wine Co.

― The Bottling Department is San Antonio’s first food hall. Its roster of restaurants includes Bud’s Southern Rotisserie, Fletcher’s Hamburgers, Tenko Ramen and its newest (and arguably most exciting) offering Mi Roti.

Pearl – Food Hall
The lawn in front of the Food Hall.

The 22-acre Pearl District is also known for its interesting slate of shops, which are currently welcoming guests at 50 percent occupancy.

Pearl District’s Store Lineup

― The Sporting District, a masculine shop with everything from clothing to cologne

― The Twig Book Shop

― The Tiny Finch, gifts and home decor

― Adelante Boutique with fashion forward apparel

― Ten Thousand Villages

― LeeLee footwear, jewelry and clothing

― Lawrence Markey art gallery

― Dos Carolinas, bespoke Guayabera style shirts

― Niche at Pearl, now including The Stitch at Niche

― Feliz Modern POP gift shop

― Bike World

Visit The Parklane
Take a Look

Featured Properties

Swipe
3607 Edgar Place
Dallas
FOR SALE

3607 Edgar Place
DALLAS, TX

$355,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
3607 Edgar Place
2606 Shelby Avenue
Oaklawn
FOR SALE

2606 Shelby Avenue
DALLAS, TX

$482,500 Learn More about this property
Anne Lasko
This property is listed by: Anne Lasko (214) 597-8842 Email Realtor
2606 Shelby Avenue
2126 Aylesport Drive
Farmers Market Square
FOR SALE

2126 Aylesport Drive
DALLAS, TX

$669,000 Learn More about this property
Abigail Davis
This property is listed by: Abigail Davis (214) 907-5618 Email Realtor
2126 Aylesport Drive
4227 Rawlins Street
Oak Lawn
FOR SALE

4227 Rawlins Street
Dallas, TX

$625,000 Learn More about this property
Doug Wingfield
This property is listed by: Doug Wingfield (214) 728-3399 Email Realtor
4227 Rawlins Street
4030 Gilbert Avenue #6
Dallas
FOR SALE

4030 Gilbert Avenue #6
DALLAS, TX

$425,000 Learn More about this property
Abigail Davis
This property is listed by: Abigail Davis (214) 907-5618 Email Realtor
4030 Gilbert Avenue #6
6808 Southridge Drive
Lakewood
FOR SALE

6808 Southridge Drive
DALLAS, TX

$899,000 Learn More about this property
Anne Lasko
This property is listed by: Anne Lasko (214) 597-8842 Email Realtor
6808 Southridge Drive
5505 Northhaven Road
Dallas
FOR SALE

5505 Northhaven Road
DALLAS, TX

$730,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
5505 Northhaven Road
2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,235,500 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway
7806 Midbury Drive
Northhaven
FOR SALE

7806 Midbury Drive
DALLAS, TX

$925,000 Learn More about this property
Gaynelle Henger
This property is listed by: Gaynelle Henger (214) 507-1013 Email Realtor
7806 Midbury Drive
932 S Montclair Avenue
Dallas
FOR SALE

932 S Montclair Avenue
DALLAS, TX

$324,900 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
932 S Montclair Avenue
2800 Lakeside Parkway Villa 103
Lakeside Tower
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway Villa 103
Flower Mound, TX

$1,152,000 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway Villa 103
2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,235,500 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway
1074 Manacor Lane
Trinity Groves
FOR SALE

1074 Manacor Lane
DALLAS, TX

$490,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
1074 Manacor Lane
2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,853,500 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway
2928 Vacherie Lane
Enclave at Grove Hill
FOR SALE

2928 Vacherie Lane
DALLAS, TX

$425,000 Learn More about this property
Doug Wingfield
This property is listed by: Doug Wingfield (214) 728-3399 Email Realtor
2928 Vacherie Lane
Presented by Ulterre
Featured Properties
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X