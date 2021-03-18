Hilton Head Island
Culture / Travel

New Nonstop Flights to Beach Destination Favorites Give Houston and Dallas Travelers New Freedom

Hilton Head and Destin are Calling

BY // 03.17.21
Vacationing just became considerably more convenient for those yearning for a taste of Savannah’s southern charms or Hilton Head Island’s Atlantic Ocean beaches and renowned golf courses as well as for Texans dreaming of luxury air travel to Destin, Florida. Two airlines are introducing nonstop flights to those hotspot vacation destinations.

Earlier this month, Southwest Airlines launched daily nonstop flights between Dallas’ Love Field and the Savannah/ Hilton Head International Airport and between Houston Hobby and the Savannah/ Hilton Head International Airport, with one daily nonstop flight each way between both Texas cities.

The South Carolina Low Country has long been a popular vacation and second home destination, the area so popular that the late Bob McNair, founding owner of the Houston Texans, bought the Golf Club at Briar’s Creek, and joined with Houstonian Dan Friedkin in founding Conagree, an off-the-radar private course with a core philosophy of philanthropy. Among the 33 golf courses in the Hilton Head domain are links designed by George Fazio, Robert Trent Jones and Arthur Hills.

Then, of course, there’s the Hilton Head allure of 60 miles of biking trails, 12 miles of pristine beaches, boating outings, family activities and the island emphasis on Low Country Cuisine.

Florida Dreaming

If the sugar white sands of the Florida Panhandle are more to your liking, JSX is about to make the trek so much more pleasant. The hop-on, first-class jet service begins seasonal nonstop flights from FBOs (Fixed Base Operator) in both Houston and Dallas to the Destin Executive Airport. Flights run April 22 through June 30 with fares beginning at $149 each way. You can probably beat the fare but you won’t be able to beat the ease of travel.

JSX Embraer 145 jets began flying between Houston and Dallas last October offering travelers the experience of flying private. Flying out of the intimate FBO eliminates the hassle of major airport terminals and the 30-seat one by one configuration with 35 inches of legroom and no overhead bins means plenty of comfort. Two bags also fly free.

The beach life may be easier to reach (and more convenient) than ever for Houston and Dallas travelers now.

