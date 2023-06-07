Great Ways To Truly Treat Dad This Father’s Day — Doing Something Actually Memorable Is Easy In The Woodlands

The Big Pig cocktail at Back Table. The signature Father's Day cocktail, crafted entirely in-house, features a blend of two ounce bacon-infused Bulleit bourbon, complemented by a smoky hint of agave smoked on cherry and oak wood and rimmed with their housemade BBQ rub. (Photo by Mario Santos)

Father’s Day 2023 is Sunday, June 18, and it’s time to start making plans. From classy steakhouses to glorious golfing, we’ve got some ideas on how to treat your dad to an unforgettable day in The Woodlands. And unlike that tie, he won’t want to return these gifts.

This is your guide to Father’s Day in The Woodlands:

Treat Dad to Dinner

A number of restaurants in The Woodlands are offering worthy Father’s Day events and special offers. Here are some of the best:

This favorite spot in The Woodlands Resort is gearing up for a unique Father’s Day celebration on Saturday, June 17. For $25 each, you and your dad can enjoy a cigar rolling and whiskey tasting masterclass on the patio from 7 pm to 9 pm. Kick back and partake of a cigar and a whiskey by the fire pit too.

Staying for dinner? The Back Table the menu includes a Tomahawk steak special and BBQ Old Fashioneds. You can even finish the night with the Big Pig cocktail, created especially for Father’s Day by Back Table’s in-house cocktail experts.

The much-loved Fogo De Chao in Hughes Landing is celebrating Father’s Day with dinner and brunch specials on Sunday, June 18th. This year the family can also enjoy free delivery of Fogo To Go, with a dinner at home for six. This Father’s Day special features assorted cuts of meats, tasty Brazilian sides and cocoa fudge brownie for dessert.

This steakhouse staple is serving up a special Father’s Day feast. For $69 per diner, the menu features a Pecan wood-fired 22 ounce prime rib, topped with Perry’s steak butter and served with truffle Merlot demiglace and homemade horseradish cream. The strong cocktails are $12 each.

This classic steak and wine restaurant in The Woodlands is putting on a special Father’s Day Dinner featuring several three-course dinner menu options. One of the choices is a prime Tomahawk and lobster tail special that runs $140 per person.

Doesn’t dad deserve a meal fit for a king?

Team Up With Dad For a Father’s Day Golf Challenge

There’s no shortage of places to enjoy a round of golf in The Woodlands. This Father’s Day though, you can take your friendly competition to the next level.

For the ultimate golfing treat, book the Tame Your Game Golf Package at The Woodlands Resort. With this overnight package, you get a room at the resort, breakfast for two and the chance to play 18 holes on the North or West Courses. The package also includes the golf cart rental and unlimited access to the resort’s practice facilities and range balls.

Have you ever tried Disc Golf? For something a little different than your usual game, head to Spring Valley Golf and Disc Golf to have a go at one of the most challenging but fun disc golf courses in southeast Texas. Spring Valley boasts 27 holes of disc golf to test players of any level.

And, if your dad is looking for an upgrade to his golfing attire, why not take him to The Woodlands’ Mall for the Travis Mathew Father’s Day Event? Pick out some new gear from the mix-and-match sale packages, and there also will be competitions and refreshments for you to partake in too.

Race With Dad to the Scuderia Classic Car Show

Zoom out to to Market Street for the Scuderia Exotic Car Show from 8 am to 11 am on Saturday, June 17. The cars at this show will fascinate any real auto enthusiast. There will be a bevy of exotic and classic cars to daydream about owning one day.

Get Arty With Dad

Looking to do something a little different? Why not sign up for Father’s Day art class? Painting with a Twist offers two fun options for Father’s Day weekend.

On Saturday evening, you get to paint a colorful fishing scene. On Sunday afternoon, it’s all about creating vibrant sunset landscapes.

The artists will offer step-by step instructions to help you create your very own masterpiece. You can even bring your own wine along to sip while you paint.

Go Climbing With Dad

If you’re looking for a more adrenaline-fueled day, The Woodlands also boasts great options for adventure seekers.

After two months of expansion work early this year, Texas TreeVentures is back and bigger than ever. Looking for the perfect family day out for Father’s Day? Work together as a team to make your way over aerial obstacles and test your head for heights at TreeVentures. Admire The Woodlands from a new treetop vantage point as you spend hours climbing, ziplining and guiding yourself and your dad over platforms connected by bridges and ladders.

Or take things up another notch at iFLY indoor skydiving. With state-of-the-art vertical wind tunnels designed to provide a safe flying experience for people of all ages, what could be better this Father’s Day than giving dad the gift of flight?

If you challenge yourselves to do something new for Father’s Day this year in The Woodlands, you may never go back to doing a boring old Father’s Day ever again. And dad will be forever grateful for that.