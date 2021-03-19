Houston’s Newest Park Brings Some Much Needed Green to South Downtown — Your Sneak Peek at Trebly Park

Plan for Trebly Park set to be completed in 2022. (Rendering courtesy of the Downtown Redevelopment Authority)

What urban dwellers need most — a dog park — is part of the plans for Trebly Park in south downtown Houston. (Rendering courtesy of the Downtown Redevelopment Authority)

With the increasing number of multi-family housing units going up just south of downtown Houston, there is a growing, if unexpected mix, of business types in work attire and residents in workout gear. This major shift from commercial to high-density residential calls for some breathing space for those who call those new high-rises home.

Answering that need is the Downtown Redevelopment Authority (DRA) which is supervising funding of the just-revealed Trebly Park. The $6.5 million green space in an L-shape is funded by the area’s tax increment reinvestment zone.

The soon-to-be green space, at the moment a cleared lot, is located at 1515 Fannin Street in the shadow of various high rises and is tucked between Fannin, San Jacinto, Bell and Leland streets.

Bob Eury, president and CEO of the Houston Downtown Management District as well as president of the Downtown Redevelopment Authority, spoke with PaperCity on the importance of the new park at the recent groundbreaking and name reveal.

Noting the influx of more than 1,700 units in the south end of Downtown in less than a decade, Eury mentioned that additional units are under construction just down the street from the intended park. The need for open spaces, green spaces, grows with the high-rise population.

“We’re actually creating a new neighborhood and we felt like when you’re in high rise living or multi-family living that you need that third space to go to relax and rest, take your dog, hangout, and so the park is a hugely important part of urban life,” Eury says.

BUY ART NOW Swipe



























Next

Trebly Park’s Power

On a beautifully sunny yet windy March day, the leveled acre of land received its christening during a groundbreaking ceremony that included speeches from members of the DRA and Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner.

The “Trebly” name is a play on words and the park’s connection to the number three beginning with the fact that the park has three corners and is considered a third living space.

Although Trebly Park is the official moniker and well suits the acre lot park, the name wasn’t always set in stone.

“For many many years, it was a Goodyear tire store. I remember taking my car there. So I always tell people it’s the Goodyear site. In fact, there was one point we were kinda kicking around with the naming . . . and I was like, ‘Well I just think we’ll end up calling it Goodyear park.’ No one liked that,” Eury laughs.

The park will have plenty of amenities including dog runs for both large and small canines (a must for any city-living pup), an event lawn, outdoor seating, and a public art program. Houston loved cafe and coffeehouse Tout Suite will open up its second coffee shop at the park. Sure to please future park-goers are the inaugural gateway art installation by Quintessenz and a playscape by Brooklyn-based art duo Chiaozza.

Trebly Park is slated to open in March of 2022. You can keep up to date on construction on the Downtown Redevelopment Authority’s website.