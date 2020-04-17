New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — Hulu and HBO’s Best of Spring TV

It seems like now more than ever there are a ton of great TV shows to stream and keep our minds occupied. Earlier this spring, Love is Blind and Tiger King were all the rage. The hype and mystery surrounding Joe Exotic is still going on as a new special interview episode, hosted by Joel McHale, was released (“The Tiger King and I”) and added to the Netflix series just last week.

But it’s time for a new round of great television, and both Hulu and HBO stand out with brand new series in April. From a historical drama to a romantic comedy thriller to an adaptation of an Irish millennial novel, here’s what to watch this month.

Mrs. America (FX on Hulu)

New Episodes on Wednesdays

A new FX drama series, Mrs. America is based on the true story of the movement to ratify the Equal Rights Movement, and the backlash received by conservative movement leader Phyllis Schlafly (who strongly opposes the ERA). Starring Cate Blanchett as Schlafly, John Slattery as her husband Fred, Rose Byrne as Gloria Steinem, Uzo Aduba as Shirley Chisholm, this all-star cast is just one of the reasons to watch. In nine episodes (three have premiered so far), each hour-long episode features one of the prominent figures in the 1970s.

Run (HBO)

New Episodes on Sundays

I just watched the premiere episode of executive producers Vicky Jones and Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s (Fleabag) new HBO TV series Run. I have no idea what’s happening in the romantic comedy thriller starring Domhnall Gleeson and Merritt Wever, but I’m intrigued to find out more. So far, we know that the two haven’t seen each other since they were 19-years-old (15 years ago) and they used to date. Based on a single text message that states “RUN,” the two meet up on a train in New York City that’s set to go somewhere. We know they made some kind of pact, but have yet to find out the consequences of the decision the two college sweethearts made all those years ago.

Normal People (Hulu)

Coming Soon

Premiering on April 26, Normal People is a new Hulu TV show based on the best-selling book of the same name by Sally Rooney. The 12-episode series follows Marianne and Connell who come from very different backgrounds. In high school, Connell hangs out with the popular kids and Marianne lives in a nice house which Connell’s mother cleans. The two connected in a way that was never expected. They then go to the same college where the parts are flipped, Marianne has a ton of friends and Connell is a bit of a loner. The story follows how two people in love can’t seem to shake each other.