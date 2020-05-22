View The PaperCity Curbside and Delivery Guide View The PaperCity Curbside and Delivery Guide
The Great TV Show
Never Have I Ever TV Show
Space Force TV Show
01
03

"The Great" is a sort-of-historically-accurate depiction of the rise of Catherine the Great.

02
03

Mindy Kaling's newest dramedy, "Never Have I Ever" follows an Indian American teenager dealing with high school after her father dies.

03
03

The Office's Steve Carrell and Greg Daniels reunite in new Netflix comedy "Space Force."

The Great TV Show
Never Have I Ever TV Show
Space Force TV Show
Culture / Entertainment

Best TV Shows to Stream Right Now — Netflix and Hulu Favorites for the Long Weekend

Mindy Kaling's Newest Dramedy, A Not-So-Accurate Historical Drama, and Steve Carrell in Space

BY // 05.22.20
"The Great" is a sort-of-historically-accurate depiction of the rise of Catherine the Great.
Mindy Kaling's newest dramedy, "Never Have I Ever" follows an Indian American teenager dealing with high school after her father dies.
The Office's Steve Carrell and Greg Daniels reunite in new Netflix comedy "Space Force."
1
3

"The Great" is a sort-of-historically-accurate depiction of the rise of Catherine the Great.

2
3

Mindy Kaling's newest dramedy, "Never Have I Ever" follows an Indian American teenager dealing with high school after her father dies.

3
3

The Office's Steve Carrell and Greg Daniels reunite in new Netflix comedy "Space Force."

To be completely honest, I’ve lightened up on my TV watching just a bit during the pandemic, as I’ve turned to reading books and an unordinary amount of walking around the neighborhood in my free time. I am still watching HBO’s Run each Sunday, which jarring shift in tone from comedy to thriller puzzles me, but manages to keep me entertained. But, over the past few weeks I’ve found two TV shows I really enjoyed and one I can’t wait to come out next week. There’s Mindy Kaling’s newest dramedy, a sort-of-historically-based comedy about Catherine the Great, and The Office‘s Steve Carrell and Greg Daniel’s highly-anticipated television reunion.

Never Have I Ever (Netflix)

Streaming Now

Created by Mindy Kaling, Never Have I Ever is a teen dramedy that is surprisingly pretty adult. The story follows Devi Vishwakumar, a 15-year-old Indian-American high school student dealing with the recent death of her dad. Partly based on Kaling’s childhood and the passing away of her own mother, the TV show focuses on how Devi must cope with the trauma, as well as high school romance, friends, and her Indian identity. A thoughtful portrayal of growing up, narrated a narration by tennis legend John McEnroe (you’ll have to watch to see why), bridges the gap between generations with one common theme.

The Great (Hulu)

Streaming Now

A fictionalized, satirical, and comedic version of the life of Catherine the Great, the Hulu original follows the rise of the titular character from outsider to Russian ruler. Starring Elle Fanning as Catherine the Great and Nicholas Hoult as Peter III of Russia, the 10-episode miniseries is similar to 2018 film The Favourite in genre, time period, and performance by Hoult as an outlandish aristocrat. Shocking, hilarious, and dramatic, this TV show is worth the binge-watch.

Space Force (Netflix)

Streaming May 29

Starring Steve Carrell, the new comedy show focuses on a group that is tasked with creating the U.S. Space Force. Created by Carrell and Greg Daniels (The Office), the show also stars John Malkovich, Ben Schwartz (Parks and Rec’s Jean Ralphio), Diana Silvers and Tawny Newsome. Judging by the trailer, the new show has some shared DNA with the aforementioned NBC comedies — read: its a workplace comedy genre with witty dialogue (“Space is hard”). Watch the trailer here.

The PaperCity Magazine

May Issue

Read Now
Special Series
Presented by NorthPark Center

StyleFile

Top Dallas Salons Delivering Root Touch-Up Kits
Top Dallas Salons Delivering Root Touch-Up Kits
In Conversation With Cornelia Guest, ’80s It-Girl and Dallas’ Newest Social Force
In Conversation With Cornelia Guest, ’80s It-Girl and Dallas’ Newest Social Force
New Experience Platform Celebrates Galentine’s Day With Balloons, Treats and Plenty of Photo Opps
New Experience Platform Celebrates Galentine’s Day With Balloons, Treats and Plenty of Photo Opps
NorthPark Ambassadors Dinner Brings Dallas’ Most Influential Philanthropists to The Mansion
NorthPark Ambassadors Dinner Brings Dallas’ Most Influential Philanthropists to The Mansion
<em>PaperCity</em> Presents Dallas’ Best Dressed List
PaperCity Presents Dallas’ Best Dressed List
Dallas’ Glittering $6.8 Million Night — the Crystal Charity Ball Raises the Bar Again
Dallas’ Glittering $6.8 Million Night — the Crystal Charity Ball Raises the Bar Again
read full series
When others see a home,
We see a Work of Art
View Properties

Featured Properties

Swipe
11727 High Forest Drive
Forest Creek
FOR SALE

11727 High Forest Drive
DALLAS, TX

$775,000 Learn More about this property
Gaynelle Henger
This property is listed by: Gaynelle Henger (214) 507-1013 Email Realtor
11727 High Forest Drive
4227 Rawlins Street
Oak Lawn
FOR SALE

4227 Rawlins Street
Dallas, TX

$625,000 Learn More about this property
Doug Wingfield
This property is listed by: Doug Wingfield (214) 728-3399 Email Realtor
4227 Rawlins Street
2800 Lakeside Parkway Villa 103
Lakeside Tower
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway Villa 103
Flower Mound, TX

$1,152,000 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway Villa 103
2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,853,500 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway
900 Alta Drive
River Crest
FOR SALE

900 Alta Drive
Fort Worth, TX

$4,950,000 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
900 Alta Drive
5505 Roland Drive
Plano
FOR SALE

5505 Roland Drive
Plano, TX

$1,150,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
5505 Roland Drive
6635 Prairie Flower Trail
Enclave at Wooded Creek
FOR SALE

6635 Prairie Flower Trail
DALLAS, TX

$375,000 Learn More about this property
Doug Wingfield
This property is listed by: Doug Wingfield (214) 728-3399 Email Realtor
6635 Prairie Flower Trail
2055 Christie Lane
FOR SALE

2055 Christie Lane
Carrollton, TX

$305,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
2055 Christie Lane
2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,235,500 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway
3607 Edgar Place
Dallas
FOR SALE

3607 Edgar Place
DALLAS, TX

$355,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
3607 Edgar Place
1180 Grandview Drive
Possum Kingdom Lake
FOR SALE

1180 Grandview Drive
Possum Kingdom Lake, TX

$799,000 Learn More about this property
Deborah Bailey
This property is listed by: Deborah Bailey (817) 706-0252 Email Realtor
1180 Grandview Drive
2606 Shelby Avenue
Oaklawn
FOR SALE

2606 Shelby Avenue
DALLAS, TX

$482,500 Learn More about this property
Anne Lasko
This property is listed by: Anne Lasko (214) 597-8842 Email Realtor
2606 Shelby Avenue
2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,235,500 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway
Presented by Ulterre
Featured Properties

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X