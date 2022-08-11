An Epic Block Party, Outdoor Movies, and Taste of Trolley Return to Uptown Dallas This Fall

From movie nights to happy hours to its annual Uptown Block Party, get ready to mix, mingle and munch in the heart of the city.

Uptown Dallas Inc.'s Fall and Winter event schedule has something for everyone in your crew.

Part of Uptown Dallas Inc.’s mission is to grow awareness and education about the special neighborhood where so many Dallasites live, work, play and eat.

As Fall and Winter bring cooler temperatures, Griggs Park is the place to be for all your mixing and mingling.

There's no better place to catch a movie than under the stars and skyline.

Between the hot temperatures and summer coming to an end, we’re already dreaming of fall and the winter holidays. Luckily for us, Uptown Dallas Inc. has several different fun events planned so that when sweater weather comes, your social life will be anything but cold.

Movie Madness

Catching a flick under the stars and lights of the city is one of our favorite things to do in Uptown. There’s just something special about watching a movie outside on a picnic blanket with friends while the skyline serves as your backdrop. Every Monday night in September, Uptown Dallas Inc. is bringing movies to Griggs Park. With a lineup of classics including Dirty Dancing and Under The Tuscan Sun, there’s something for everyone in your crew. Bring blankets, lawn chairs, and grub — the popcorn is free.

Heads Up: Movies in the Park will return on October 25th for a special Halloween edition featuring Beetlejuice, and then again for a holiday special featuring Just Friends on December 5th.

Listen and Learn

This fall, the organization is bringing two special events to help better cultivate educated residents. This season, future developments of Uptown will be discussed and presentations from top developers will show renderings and give exclusive insight into what will be coming new to the district in the next couple of years.

In September, catch a very special lecture with Jeff Speck — city planner, urban designer, international advocate for more walkable cities, and TED Talks speaker.

Uptown, the most walkable neighborhood in Dallas, is undergoing a major transformation with the two-way conversion of McKinney and Cole avenues and an update to the McKinney Avenue trolley tracks. Speck will share his insights, advice, and best practices as we approach this change, and then a panel of regional leaders and local experts will discuss the future of transportation in Uptown, setting a model of best practices for walkable urban places throughout DFW.

Tickets are required for this event held at The Crescent.

Then, in October, the education continues with Uptown Dallas Inc.'s extremely popular series "Let's Talk Uptown." Each quarter, the organization hosts conversations with expert panelists to discuss doing business in Uptown, public safety/homelessness, living in Uptown, and other important topics. This season, future developments of Uptown will be discussed and presentations from top developers will show renderings and give exclusive insight into what will be coming new to the district in the next couple of years.

Tickets are required for this event-which include networking, a delicious breakfast, and a seat to enjoy the discussion.

Tickets are required for this event-which include networking, a delicious breakfast, and a seat to enjoy the discussion.

Happy at Haywire

It seems like new businesses are moving into offices in Uptown every month. With an ever-expanding business community, Uptown Dallas Inc. is hosting one of its Networking Happy Hours in September at Haywire- Uptown. Enjoy a free drink, and appetizers and meet other business leaders. RSVP is required for this event.

Uptown Block Party

Uptown Dallas Inc.’s annual Uptown Block Party is a staple on every Dallasite’s fall social calendar, so mark yours for September 29th. The Uptown Block Party features a free concert with Professor D, Danni & Kris, Russ Hewitt, and Boomah. NBC5 TX Today’s Kristin Dickerson and Courtney Gilmore will emcee the night. Enjoy food, a free beer thanks to Community Beer Co., games, photo opportunities, a market, and more along the streets of CityPlace West Blvd.

Taste of the Trolley

The historic, McKinney Avenue Trolley is one of the most iconic aspects of Uptown. This October, hop onboard with Taste of the Trolley. In addition to an open bar, you’ll get to sample food from more than a dozen different restaurants throughout Uptown and Downtown. And, you can support the Trolley with a one-of-a-kind auction that features items including artwork, autographed memorabilia, day trip packages, all-inclusive getaways, and more. Tickets on sale September 1st.

Friendsgiving in Uptown

There’s nothing like celebrating the holidays with friends and family. This year, Uptown Dallas Inc. will host the biggest Friendsgiving event in Dallas. A wonderfully, classic, delicious Thanksgiving meal provided along with festive décor, live music, beverages, and more. Tickets are required for this event.

For more information on Uptown Dallas and all the events planned for 2022, check out www.UptownDallas.net. Want to sponsor one of these incredible events? Click here for details.