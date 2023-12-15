Ring in 2024 at Virgin Hotels Dallas No Matter Your New Year’s Eve Style

From a girls' night to a date night, NYE at Virgin Hotels Dallas is the best celebration in the city.

From a decadent dinner at Commons Club to a groovy midnight disco on the hotel’s 4th floor, the Design District destination is your go-to place in the city for endless celebrations. There’s something for everyone at Virgin Hotels Dallas, no matter how you like to celebrate NYE.

Rest

Step into a world of glitz, glamour, and groovy beats during the ultimate New Year’s Eve getaway at Virgin Hotels Dallas. Ring in 2024 with 20 percent savings on hotel rooms, two complimentary tickets to the hotel’s Disco Heaven NYE bash, and a bottle of bubbly to toast to new beginnings. Room packages include two event tickets.

Party

Disco Heaven NYE Party

On New Year’s Eve from 9 pm to 2 am (with VIP check-in starting at 8 pm) bid adieu to the old and usher in 2024 at the most heavenly New Year’s Eve bash at Virgin Hotels Dallas. Spanning the entire 4th-floor venue and rooftop, Disco Heaven NYE Party will transcend your every desire with performances by Disko Cowboy, Sparkle City Disco, and special guests. The party will also include an open bar and table packages, access to lavish food stations, photo opportunities, dazzling firework displays with views of Downtown Dallas, and non-stop dancing. The countdown to midnight is on, and Disco Heaven awaits!

VIP Style

For those looking to take their celebrations to the next level, reserved tables with bottle packages will be located in three different spaces across the 4th floor: The Manor, The Pool Club Lounge, and Giant. All table reservations will have access to the entire floor, indoor and outdoor space, but with a reserved section.

The Manor is a nightlife space connected to The Pool Club where Sparkle City Disco will be spinning deep, pre-house disco hits with vinyl tricks, plus floor-to-ceiling windows and a balcony for downtown views of fireworks. Tables include 10 tickets, four bottles (three of premium spirits and one of premium champagne), a midnight balloon drop, unlimited access to luxurious food stations, live DJ and entertainment, photo opportunities, and NYE party favors.

Giant is the hotel’s traditional ballroom space that will be fully transformed into a disco dance party featuring an unforgettable DJ set by Disko Cowboy. Tables include 10 tickets, four bottles (two of premium spirits and two of premium champagne), a midnight balloon drop, unlimited access to luxurious food stations, live DJ and entertainment, photo opportunities, and NYE party favors.

The Pool Club is an indoor bar and lounge with lounge-style seating and tables connected to The Manor. Tables include six tickets, three bottles (two of premium spirits and one of premium champagne), a countdown at midnight, live DJ and entertainment, photo opportunities, and NYE party favors.

Feast

Commons Club NYE Dinner

On New Year’s Eve at 6:30 pm and 9:30 pm, join Virgin Hotels Dallas’s Commons Club for a very special New Year’s Eve Dinner. Dine and dazzle into the new year with a celebratory pre-fixe menu dinner for a night of culinary delights, sparkling champagne toasts, and electrifying beats by DJ Melissa Meaow. The 6:30 pm seating will have three courses and a champagne toast, and the 9:30 pm seating will have four courses and a midnight champagne toast.

Commons Club Recovery Brunch

After partying and dancing the night away, join Commons Club for its Recovery Brunch from 11 am to 2 pm with $10 Bloody Marys and $7 mimosas. Recoup from your night of rooftop revelry and kickstart 2024 with stacks of pancakes, flowing mimosas, and vinyl DJ entertainment.