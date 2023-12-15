Inside Dallas Designer Cathy Kincaid’s Perfect Holiday House in Highland Park

Two years after the fire, she fell in love with a 1920s former caretaker’s cottage in Highland Park in desperate need of restoration. With shingles and gables, the two-story house conjures rural New England rather than urban Dallas.

“It was a mess when I purchased it, but I was drawn to how American it felt,” she says. “There was no pretense to its honest exterior structure, though the interiors were Tudor with dark rooms, small leaded windows, and heavy plaster on the walls.”

She worked with architect Wilson Fuqua on the renovations, which included gutting the kitchen, adding a family room and entryway, and redoing the bathrooms. The formerly dark rooms are now luminous with ceilings lacquered in Farrow & Ball’s Borrowed Light, a dreamy pale-blue pigment that can make rooms look taller, she says. Art, antiques, rugs, and comfortable seating covered in her favorite patterns and fabrics give the interiors a warm graciousness. In other words, it’s a perfect holiday house.

“I have a couple of parties including a big Christmas Eve party with all my children and grandchildren and family and friends,” she says. “I serve all sorts of my favorite Christmas delicacies: beef tenderloin, tamales, gumbo, cheese souffles, Christmas petits fours.” Each season, she enlists decorating help from Margaret Ryder of Kane & Co. “I like a very old-fashioned, Colonial American style of decorating for Christmas,” Kincaid says.