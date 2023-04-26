What To Do in The Woodlands This May — Starlight Swan Rides, Spring Art and Major Concert Mania

The Spring Fine Arts Show takes place at Market Street on May 13, 2023.

Explore the Woodlands Waterway at night by swan boat.

There’s always something going on in The Woodlands, but late spring is a magical time to make memories. This May, there’s plenty to be excited about in The Woodlands, especially if you love live music.

As we enjoy sunny days and cool evenings, why not get involved and participate in some of the month’s amazing events?

Here are some of The Best Things to do in The Woodlands this May:

Rooftop Yoga at The Westin

Saturdays at 9 am

What better way to start your weekend than with a moment of mindfulness?

Situated on the glamorous top floor of The Westin hotel, this is the only rooftop yoga class in The Woodlands. Set up your mat beside the hotel’s gorgeous rooftop pool, and connect movement to breath in an energizing one-hour flow class.

For a bonus experience, follow your flow with a healthy brunch at one of the restaurants along The Woodlands Waterway.

Price: Tickets are $30.

Starlight Swan Rides

Friday, May 5, Upper Woodlands Waterway

Looking for a unique way to spend a Friday night? The Riva Row Boat House is extending its hours and offering evening rides on its swan pedal boats one special night a month. May’s comes early.

Journey along the Woodlands Waterway, illuminated by fairy lights and experience a twinkling twilight on the water.

Price: Tickets are $50 for one swan boat (with a maximum of four people per boat).

Spring Fine Arts Show

Saturday, May 13, Market Street

Hot on the heels of April’s epic The Woodlands Waterway Art Festival, the local art community is gathering again to showcase talented artists’ work.

Quickly becoming a springtime tradition, the Spring Fine Arts Show is free and open to the public. It’s a family-friendly opportunity to browse paintings, photography, jewelry, metal, sculpture and other exceptional works of art from talented local artists.

There will be live music this year beginning at 4 pm from American Idol’s Adrian Michael.

Cost: Free to attend.

Spring Concert Series

Thursdays from May 4 through June 8, Market Street

Market Street’s live music scene is always worth checking out. Bring a lawn chair, grab a blanket and lend your ears to a selection of musical genres, from Texas country to award-winning tribute acts.

Some of the artists gracing the stage will include Leslie Lugo (May 4), Mango Punch (May 11) and Last Shaker of Salt, a Jimmy Buffet tribute band (May 18).

Cost: Free to attend.

Concerts at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion is The Woodlands’ own world-class concert venue — and May is packed with stellar musical acts there.

Here are a few highlights of the month’s lineup:

Sunday, May 7, Santana

Famed guitarist Carlos Santana is hitting the road with his band for the Miraculous Supernatural Tour.

A unique fusion of styles, with influences from jazz, rock, blues and Latin sound, Santana and the gang will make this night a high energy spectacle. Get those dancing shoes ready.

Saturday, May 13, Buzzfest 2023

The bi-annual rock festival, hosted by radio station 94.5 The Buzz, is a day-long celebration of some of the biggest names in alternative rock, indie and hard rock.

This year’s roster includes Godsmack, I Prevail and Highly Suspect. Rock on.

Friday, May 19, Dave Matthews Band

These progressive rock legends perform on the same day as their new album release. Grab your tickets now and be the first to hear new songs from Dave Matthews Band’s Walk Around The Moon.

Dave Matthews is a gifted songwriter, and as a band, they are famous for their captivating live performances. This is an unmissable ticket.

Prices: Tickets vary. Find more events and ticket prices on the official site.

Bike The Woodlands Day

Saturday, May 20, Northshore Park

May is National Bike Month across North America. Dust off your bicycle, pump up those tires and explore some of the amazing bike trails in The Woodlands.

Bike The Woodlands Day features exhibitors from across the biking community, including local bike shops, bicycle clubs and fun activities for all ages.

The Woodlands Township is hosting biking events all month, including village rides, bike workshops and a public art ride.

Cost: Free to attend.

Make the most of the marvelous month of May in The Woodlands.