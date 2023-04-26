Texas Design Week Houston — Fresh Edits in a Stunning Design Book

White walls in the entry hall direct the focus to the tall windows, where tailored silk drapes accentuate the eleven-foot ceiling height. Dressy as the entry’s chinoiserie table is, there is an overall feeling of relaxed elegance. (Photo by Melanie Acevedo)

From Suzanne Kasler’s "Suzanne Kasler: Edited Style" (Rizzoli): Kasler painted her family room glossy white to make everything look fresh. The sculptural chandelier and new Damien Hirst work over the fireplace set the tone. (Photo by Melanie Acevedo)

From "Suzanne Kasler: Edited Style" (Rizzoli): Along with architect Bill Ingram and landscape architect Gavin Duke, Kasler transformed this Nashville house into a casual and tailored hub for entertaining. The entry sets the stage with natural materials, a graphic palette, and strong but simple forms. (Photo by Melanie Acevedo)

From "Suzanne Kasler: Edited Style" (Rizzoli): Kasler incorporated pale-blue-painted walls and details to reflect the French architecture of this Atlanta estate, which is situated on a spectacular piece of property in the Tuxedo Park neighborhood of Buckhead. (Photo by Erica George Dines)

From "Suzanne Kasler: Edited Style" (Rizzoli): Folding doors extend the family room of this Buckhead estate, designed by Kasler, into the outdoor living room and beyond. The two spaces are mirror images of one another with opposing fireplaces, enormous matching two-tiered ceiling fixtures, the X detail that recurs strategically throughout the house, and corresponding neutral palettes. (Photo by Erica George Dines)

Suzanne Kasler’s interiors are as refined as they are comfortable. Referred to as a “designer’s designer,” she has created collections for Hickory Chair, Visual Comfort, Ballard Designs, Lee Jofa, La Cornue, and Mirror Home, which are utilized in some of the most beautiful rooms in the country. Her own Regency-style home in Atlanta is featured in her latest book, Suzanne Kasler: Edited Style (Rizzoli, October 2022), along with 13 other projects, from a Sir Edwin Lutyens-inspired River Oaks house with Curtis & Windham Architects to a serene retreat in Boca Grande, Florida.

Kasler — a member of the Architectural Digest AD100, Elle Decor A-List, and 1stDibs 50 — provides reflections on how to edit a home, living with collections and art, and ways to welcome guests. She also reveals snaps from her daughter’s fabulously chic wedding at her own home.

Design Advice

“I believe homes should be personal portraits. . . Collections matter for many reasons, but most of all because they hold our memories — and our memories and the experiences that made them are what make each of us who we are.”

—Suzanne Kasler

What, When, Where: Suzanne Kasler afternoon cocktails, illustrated talk, and book signing, moderated by Shannon Bowers, Milieu, Thursday, May 4, at Visual Comfort and Co., 2425 West Alabama. Texas Design Week Houston is a ticketed event. For tickets and information go to TexasDesignWeek.com.