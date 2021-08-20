Whitney Allen Talks Brand Group looks forward to opening more offices in LA and NY one day as they continue to expand as a PR firm.
Culture / Entertainment

Young Entrepreneur Spotlight — This 25-Year-Old Who Owns Her Own PR Firm is Shaking Things Up

Whitney Allen Has Big Plans for Talks Brand Group

BY // 08.19.21
Whitney Allen might seem like just any other millennial at first. She enjoys curating mood boards, shopping and planning her next event. But Allen is also determined to shake up Houston’s lifestyle and entertainment industry.

The 25-year-old entrepreneur studied communications at LSU, but quickly realized her passion for public relations. After interning for a prestigious firm in Los Angeles, Allen was inspired by the coronavirus pandemic shutdowns of 2020 to start Talks Brand Group, her own non-traditional PR agency in Houston that specializes in fashion, lifestyle and entertainment.

Allen is no stranger to planning photo shoots and creating red carpet events. She’s put together campaigns for companies such as Nars, MCM, and M.D Anderson Cancer Center. One of Allen’s clients, CHAR, was featured on the cover of Forbes magazine this summer.

Allen is especially committed to promoting Black-owned businesses.

“I still get butterflies every time one of my clients’ articles or features releases — whether it’s a national or local piece,” Allen tells PaperCity. “Knowing that our planning has been executed really keeps me going.”

“We are always trying to bring new and creative ideas to the table that best matches our brand identity,” Allen says. “Our brand continues to highlight and represent brands that are sustainable, exclusive and upscale.”

Talks Brand Group’s Expansion Plans

Talks Brand Group’s headquarters office is located in Downtown Houston in the EaDo neighborhood. 

To grow and expand as a company, Allen recently decided to rebrand her agency. She dreams of expanding to the East and West Coasts.

“My company has mostly been focused on marketing rather than PR because I was so focused on building upcoming brands, curating sets, shoots and product production,” Allen says. “Now that we are rebranding as an agency, I want to focus more on the brand identity in terms of representing established brands, business and securing partnerships in the entertainment industry.”

What started off as a local brand is now beginning to tap into global placements.

Allen already understands that hospitality is a huge part of Houston’s lifestyle industry. Talks Brand Group is now working with hospitality groups in Houston, including hotels and restaurants.

Five years from now, Allen pictures herself as an accomplished PR force with Talks Brand Group agency locations in Los Angeles and New York. “I want my team to have the same passion and drive that I do for PR because it really makes all the difference,” Allen says.

This is one young Houstonian to know.

