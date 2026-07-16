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An Inside Look at Caravan Court Hotel — A Historic Arlington Motel Transformed Into a Modern, Mid-Century Gem

Plus, A First Taste of the Hotel's Signature Restaurant The Vandy

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The Vandy is Caravan Court's signature restaurant. (Courtesy rendering)

The Vandy is Caravan Court's signature restaurant. (Courtesy rendering)

The newly built Caravan Court Hotel preserves the spirit of the original 1961 Caravan Motor Hotel while introducing a fresh take on mid-century modern design. (Courtesy)

The newly built Caravan Court Hotel preserves the spirit of the original 1961 Caravan Motor Hotel while introducing a fresh take on mid-century modern design. (Courtesy)

Oversized tassel room keys and warm walnut finishes set the tone at Caravan Court Hotel's reception desk. (Courtesy)

Oversized tassel room keys and warm walnut finishes set the tone at Caravan Court Hotel's reception desk. (Courtesy)

A rooftop bar crowns Caravan Court Hotel, overlooking the resort-style pool and cabanas below. (Courtesy)

A rooftop bar crowns Caravan Court Hotel, overlooking the resort-style pool and cabanas below. (Courtesy)

Classic cocktails and a curated cheese board set the scene for an evening at The Vandy inside Caravan Court Hotel. (Courtesy)

Classic cocktails and a curated cheese board set the scene for an evening at The Vandy inside Caravan Court Hotel. (Courtesy)

A portrait honoring the original Caravan Motor Hotel's legacy is displayed inside Caravan Court Hotel. (Courtesy)

A portrait honoring the original Caravan Motor Hotel's legacy is displayed inside Caravan Court Hotel. (Courtesy)

Striped loungers, private cabanas, and a beach-entry pool create a resort-style escape at Caravan Court Hotel. (Courtesy)

Striped loungers, private cabanas, and a beach-entry pool create a resort-style escape at Caravan Court Hotel. (Courtesy)

Guest suites blend olive green, warm wood tones, leather accents, and geometric flooring with mid-century-inspired furnishings. (Courtesy)

Guest suites blend olive green, warm wood tones, leather accents, and geometric flooring with mid-century-inspired furnishings. (Courtesy)

Poolside cocktails pair with coral-and-teal striped loungers beneath matching umbrellas at Caravan Court Hotel. (Courtesy)

Poolside cocktails pair with coral-and-teal striped loungers beneath matching umbrellas at Caravan Court Hotel. (Courtesy)

The Vandy serves dishes including lobster thermidor, pan-seared salmon, and a seasonal crudité platter inside Caravan Court Hotel. (Courtesy)

The Vandy serves dishes including lobster thermidor, pan-seared salmon, and a seasonal crudité platter inside Caravan Court Hotel. (Courtesy)

Fresh oysters and crispy fried chicken are among the menu offerings at The Vandy, Caravan Court Hotel's signature restaurant. (Courtesy)

Fresh oysters and crispy fried chicken are among the menu offerings at The Vandy, Caravan Court Hotel's signature restaurant. (Courtesy)

Some hotels exist simply to give you a place to sleep, while others tempt you to linger. After stepping inside Caravan Court, the newest addition to the Valencia Hotel Collection, don’t be surprised if you find yourself reshuffling your itinerary to spend more time at Arlington’s newest retreat.

Built from the ground up on the site of the original 1961 Caravan Motor Hotel while preserving its elevated pylon-style roadside sign, the suites present a rich palette of olive green, burled wood, and burnt sienna tile, complemented by geometric flooring, terrazzo-style shower floors, and brass accents throughout.

The $60 million, 143-room boutique hotel channels mid-century modern style through a refined lens. Here, cabanas, a resort-style pool, and a nearby bar create a breezy oasis that feels far removed from AT&T Stadium and the city’s bustling entertainment district.

Soon after checking into our suite, we were invited to meet the executive chef at The Vandy — the hotel’s signature restaurant named after former Arlington Mayor Tom Vandergriff.

Caravan Court-232
The Vandy serves dishes including lobster thermidor, pan-seared salmon, and a seasonal crudité platter inside Caravan Court Hotel. (Courtesy)

A First Taste of The Vandy With Chef Yimara “Yia” Medina

The Vandy centers around a striking walnut bar, complemented by warm wood tones, olive-green seating, and other graceful elements throughout. We opened with a bottle of Renato Ratti Ochetti Langhe Nebbiolo alongside deviled eggs topped with crispy prosciutto, glazed pork belly that echoed the sweet-savory flavors of Peking duck, and half-shell oysters served with a lovely gin-kissed mignonette.

The mains included Ora King salmon with crispy skin and a buttery texture, alongside a 16-ounce ribeye seasoned with a mild coffee rub and finished with Garrison Brothers bourbon-infused butter. Flavorful, juicy, and with just the right amount of marbling, the steak was the highlight of the evening and, as we learned, one of the chef’s favorite offerings.

Food Network alum Chef Yimara “Yia” Medina, who more recently worked at The Ritz-Carlton, Dallas, met us at Elora Sky Lounge, the hotel’s rooftop bar, to talk about her vision for the hotel’s flagship restaurant.

Caravan Court-242
Fresh oysters and crispy fried chicken are among the menu offerings at The Vandy, Caravan Court Hotel’s signature restaurant. (Courtesy)

“I take a lot of pride in cooking a good steak,” she says, adding that the seafood dishes pay homage to her Puerto Rican roots. “I am from a little coastal island, and we would get lobsters, fish, and oysters right there. We designed the menu to reflect that mid-century style with dishes from that era, like the Beef Wellington that we offer on Fridays and Saturdays. They sell out quickly.”

Her passion for food, she says, comes from storytelling.

“I love the power that food has for bringing people together,” she continues. “I had the opportunity to travel to disaster areas like Turkey and the border of Syria. I see the power that food has after a devastating earthquake in a place like that. Food changes your mood. Throughout history, many of the world’s biggest decisions were made at the dinner table. I draw my inspiration from history and storytelling.”

For Medina, joining Caravan Court offered the opportunity to shape the restaurant from opening day and introduce visitors to a different side of Arlington. As the city continues to grow beyond its reputation as an entertainment destination, Medina sees The Vandy as an opportunity to elevate Arlington’s culinary stature while giving locals another reason to dine close to home.

Caravan Court-379
Oversized tassel room keys and warm walnut finishes set the tone at Caravan Court Hotel’s reception desk. (Courtesy)

A Sense of Place, Shaped by History

From our first handcrafted gin martini at the hotel’s Idle Hour Social Club, which left a lovely mint finish, to our nightcap at Elora Sky Lounge, every moment, bite, and experience was pleasurable and playful. Like other Valencia Hotel Collection retreats, Caravan Court is packed with locally inspired Easter eggs that highlight the surrounding community.

Thoughtfully curated photographs of 1960s-era Arlington (a period of rapid economic growth fueled by General Motors’ Arlington Assembly plant) revive that past. From the rooftop bar, all of the city’s current incarnations are within sight: Jerry World, downtown Arlington, and a lovingly repurposed 1961 sign. Our evening signed off with The 1961 — an Old Fashioned-esque, barrel-aged blend of Still Austin bourbon, rye whiskey, and house-made bitters.

Something about that drink made the past feel present.

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