Fourth of July Fun In The Woodlands — Your Guide to the Fireworks Shows, Parades, Free Music and More

Fireworks are an essential part of the Fourth of July celebrations in The Woodlands. (Photo by Derrick Bryant Photography)

It’s almost time to plan your red, white and blue outfits and get ready to enjoy some of The Woodlands’ Fourth of July activities. From fireworks and parades to picnics and rousing anthems, few communities in Texas do the Fourth of July better than The Woodlands.

How will you be celebrating America’s birthday this year? The Woodlands’ Fourth of July guide will show you the way to patriotic fun.

The Houston Symphony’s Star Spangled Salute

July 3, Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

The sounds of the sensational Houston Symphony will be amplified to perfection at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion on the eve of Independence Day — Monday, July 3. The Symphony will play some of America’s greatest classical music, conducted by Steven Reineke and featuring lead vocals from Jimmie Herrod, a finalist and recipient of the golden buzzer on America’s Got Talent.

Get the crew together and go early to enjoy the spectacle. In addition to the main performance, there will be free souvenirs, photo opportunities and fun competitions. Don’t miss a chance to hear the glorious a cappella voices of The Woodlands Show Chorus either. This audition-only all-female group will open the show with songs sung in perfect four-part harmony.

South Montgomery Country Fourth Of July Parade

July 4 at 9am, Market Street

Celebrating its 47th year, the Market Street Parade is back and bigger than ever this year. This year’s theme is “America! Our Classroom of Freedom” led by grand marshal Dr. Curtis Null of Conroe ISD.

Thousands of spectators will line the streets and turn this into a happening event. The 1.3 mile parade travels around Market Street and The Town Center, featuring local marching bands, entertainers and floats.

Red, Hot & Blue Festival

July 4 from 6 to 10pm

Town Green Park, Hughes Landing, Waterway Square, Rob Fleming Park and Northshore Park

The Red Hot & Blue Festival is a colorful celebration of the stars and stripes, and it’s back for its 26th year of Fourth of July fun in The Woodlands. Head to your nearest spot to enjoy a variety of fun activities for everyone in the family. All the locations include fun things to do, such as face painting, balloon art and kids’ arts and crafts. Live music starts at 6 pm at each site.

Bring along a picnic, coolers and lawn chairs and settle in for the festivities.

At Hughes Landing, don’t miss live music from Time Warp (1980s and 1990s jams) and at Waterway Square, the Fourth of July Parade Awards will begin at 7 pm.

The festival culminates with 18-minute fireworks display at Northshore Park, one of the biggest fireworks shows in the entire Greater Houston area.

Pro tip: Northshore Park will have the best view of the primary fireworks display launched from Lake Woodlands. Town Green Park is another great place to view fireworks from both the main display and others around The Woodlands.

Yes, The Woodlands certainly does the Fourth of July right.