Your PaperCity Account
Culture / Sporting Life

The Crazy Final World Cup Numbers and 5 Reasons Why Texas Is a Lock For an Even More Prominent Role In the 2038 American Cup Return

You Can Call It An Almost Guaranteed Comeback

By //

1/0
America met the World Cup moment and it's likely to return in 2038.

America met the World Cup moment and it's likely to return in 2038.

The biggest Netherlands Oranje fan walk of the entire World Cup had thousands of Houstonians jumping in.

The biggest Netherlands Oranje fan walk of the entire World Cup had thousands of Houstonians jumping in.

The World Cup's left quite an impression in Texas.

The World Cup's left quite an impression in Texas.

The super semifinal between Spain and France only proved that the World Cup final should be in Jerry World.

The super semifinal between Spain and France only proved that the World Cup final should be in Jerry World.

Japan fans used trash bags as drums during their knockout stage World Cup match against soccer superpower Brazil in Houston. Then used them to clean up the stadium in the wake of a heartbreaking loss.

Japan fans used trash bags as drums during their knockout stage World Cup match against soccer superpower Brazil in Houston. Then used them to clean up the stadium in the wake of a heartbreaking loss.

Jerry World became a grand World Cup venue.

Jerry World became a grand World Cup venue.

When the United States hosted the World Cup in 1994, drawing more than 94,000 fans to the Rose Bowl for the Final, it would take 32 years for the world’s biggest sporting extravaganza to return. This next wait will be much shorter. All signs point to the World Cup returning to America’s shores in 2038 after this summer’s supersized Cup thrilled just about everyone. And made FIFA more money than ever.

Texas figures to loom even larger in the next World Cup in the United States. North Texas could host The Final (it should have this time, and that last match would have been more exciting than Spain’s 1-0 choke hold of Argentina if it had). Houston proved itself worthy of a better slate of matches with NRG Stadium surprising even locals who regularly go to the stadium for Texans games. Don’t be surprised if Austin works itself into the 2038 World Cup mix too.

By 2038, you can be sure there will be new stadiums in Texas that compete with NRG and even Jerry World for these coveted matches (including maybe even one in Bridgeland).

Whether this is a moment that will elevate soccer even higher in the United States is still to be seen. But there is no doubt it’s made the World Cup forever bigger, forever now more demanding of the type of stages that this Cup provided. Texas-sized stages in many ways.

“The World Cup 30 years ago was here in the United States, no professional soccer league,” former Houston Dynamo favorite Mike Chabala tells PaperCity. “Just a green space to just like really change the world. And obviously FIFA expanding from 32 to 48 teams (for this World Cup) is just a true testament to the opportunity in this market. . .

“We’re in position to be not only in a space to just enjoy the game, but to like grow it now. And really change the world in terms of what the United States has to offer in the soccer market.”

More than one million people attended World Cup events (the matches themselves at NRG, the FIFA Fan Festival that turned EaDo into the center of America’s fourth largest city for six weeks, fan walks and the like) in Houston. The final numbers for North Texas, which hosted two more matches than H-Town, have not been released yet. But Texas Live!, the hulking bar and restaurant land in Arlington, certainly became one of the most recognizable spots of this entire World Cup — for better or for worse.

2038 is coming — and this next U.S. World Cup will be more Texas centric than ever. But before turning the page to the next countdown, let’s look back at the 5 Lone Star State World Cup moments that helped ensure this future:

5). Political Layups

Yes, Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson got booed during the opening of the city’s FIFA Fan Festival, but even with that, it is hard for any politician not to relish the feel-good scenes and photo shoots the World Cup tends to provide. Houston Mayor John Whitmire seemed to be at every World Cup event imaginable, soaking in the city’s success.

You thought the competition to be a host city was intense this World Cup? Just wait till 2038.

The FIFA World Cup 2026 Fan Fest preview of festival grounds was hosted by the Houston Host Committee, Tuesday June 9, 2926.
The FIFA World Cup’s presence in Houston means more to H-Town than even Dallas. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

4). Togetherness Wins

For all the worries and faults of this World Cup (many of them well earned), for all of the commercial crassness of FIFA (which forced stadium employees to even cover up the name of the ketchup and mustard because they were not official World Cup sponsors), this World Cup still mostly brought people together. Europeans who expected the worse from a Donald Trump America and instead found friendly welcoming Americans thrilled to show off their hometowns. Americans who could not get enough of seeing people delighted by things they take for granted.

Somehow, it all worked and meshed. Beautifully.

3). The Fan Walk Armies

The Netherlands’ iconic Oranje Fanwalk drew more than 10,000 people to the streets around Rice Village for the two mile-plus walk to NRG Stadium. Almost all of them in orange. Thousands of them with no real allegiance to the Netherlands. That’s the thing about this World Cup. Everyone wanted to be part of the excitement, even if they had never heard of these players or traditions until just days before.

A slightly smaller orange army did the fan walk to Jerry World for the Netherland’s game there. But the Argentina horde that took over Klyde Warren Park needed no qualifiers.

The biggest Netherlands Oranje fan walk of the entire World Cup had thousands of Houstonians jumping in.

2). Houston’s 95th Minute Magic

Houston and NRG Stadium did not get the level of matches that its setting deserved. Yes, Cristiano Ronaldo played two matches here, but watching a 41-year-old Ronaldo at this World Cup is like watching Michael Jordan during his cameo with the Washington Wizards. All together disappointing, And a little sad.

Watching a 41-year-old Ronaldo at this World Cup is like watching Michael Jordan during his cameo with the Washington Wizards.

But Houston got one great match — one of the best matches of the whole 104-match World Cup — in Brazil’s pulsating 2-1 second half comeback against a game Japan squad that was not decided until the 95th minute. Nearly six minutes into stoppage time and a minute away from extra time.

If Brazil could have kept winning after this Round of 32 escape it would have meant even more.

1). The Big Match Excitement at Jerry World

From the Netherlands and Japan’s electric 2-2 tie on the first Saturday of the World Cup to Spain’s 2-0 throttling of France and Kylian Mbappé in that soccer superpower semifinal, no venue produced more consistent thrills than the land in Arlington dubbed Dallas Stadium. This is the stadium where Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham and England announced their championship contender arrival and offensive firepower in a 4-2 win over a Croatia team that later would be cruelly victimized — and eliminated — by VAR.

England Harry Kane World Cup
England and Harry Kane always seem to have a supersized World Cup burden.

Jerry World also saw Lionel Messi score three goals in little more than a match and 10 minutes of action. It is where Viking hero Erling Haaland scored two goals, including one in the 86th minute, to push Cinderella darling Norway into the Round of 16. And where Cristiano Ronaldo’s unsatisfying World Cup career came to an end.

No other stadium in the Cup could match this relentless star power. No other place but Texas could. It turns out 2038 is already calling.

Trending

  1. Houston Grillz Master Johnny Dang and His World Of Bling — One of Texas’ True Over-the-Top Characters
  2. The Most Surprising Dallas Restaurant Closings This Summer
  3. Fort Worth Ranked No. 6 Among America’s Best Cities by Travel + Leisure
  4. Taking Over a Legendary Wine Estate, Drinking With the Dallas Mavericks and Admiring Winston Churchill’s 42,000 Bottle Legacy
  5. A First Taste of Scilla — Award-Winning Duro Hospitality’s Latest Dallas Restaurant
Make a splash at Dallas’ iconic urban resort
JadeWaters | Open Daily
Book Your Stay
Hilton Anatole Dallas

Featured Properties

Swipe
30715 Parkside Passage Drive
Fulbrook On Fulshear Creek
FOR SALE

30715 Parkside Passage Drive
Fulshear, TX

$545,000 Learn More about this property
Janice Ratliff
This property is listed by: Janice Ratliff (713) 819-0801 Email Realtor
30715 Parkside Passage Drive
10801 Long Shadow Lane
Hunters Creek Village
FOR SALE

10801 Long Shadow Lane
Hunters Creek Village, TX

$3,495,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
10801 Long Shadow Lane
134 Park Laureate Drive
Memorial
FOR SALE

134 Park Laureate Drive
Houston, TX

$1,445,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
134 Park Laureate Drive
5019 Kinglet Street
Westbury
FOR SALE

5019 Kinglet Street
Houston, TX

$409,000 Learn More about this property
Julie Brann
This property is listed by: Julie Brann (713) 594-8736 Email Realtor
5019 Kinglet Street
3307 Liberty Way Drive
Vicksburg
FOR SALE

3307 Liberty Way Drive
Missouri City, TX

$398,500 Learn More about this property
Trent Johnson
This property is listed by: Trent Johnson (832) 444-8855 Email Realtor
3307 Liberty Way Drive
1410 Malone Street #C
Rice Military
FOR SALE

1410 Malone Street #C
Houston, TX

$545,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1410 Malone Street #C
5506 Blossom Street
Rice Military
FOR SALE

5506 Blossom Street
Houston, TX

$439,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5506 Blossom Street
1814 Tattenhall Drive
Lazybrook
FOR SALE

1814 Tattenhall Drive
Houston, TX

$825,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
1814 Tattenhall Drive
7631 Westwind Lane
Brays Oaks
FOR SALE

7631 Westwind Lane
Houston, TX

$475,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
7631 Westwind Lane
4626 Silhouette Drive
Katy Lake Estates
FOR SALE

4626 Silhouette Drive
Katy, TX

$845,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
4626 Silhouette Drive
10226 Briar Forest Drive
Briargrove Park
FOR SALE

10226 Briar Forest Drive
Houston, TX

$675,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
10226 Briar Forest Drive
3333 Asbury Glen Court
The Falls at Imperial Oaks
FOR SALE

3333 Asbury Glen Court
Spring, TX

$375,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
3333 Asbury Glen Court
5027 Heatherglen Drive
Meyerland
FOR SALE

5027 Heatherglen Drive
Houston, TX

$1,795,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5027 Heatherglen Drive
196 Harvard Street
Harvard Heights | Co-list: Anita Bormaster
FOR SALE

196 Harvard Street
Houston, TX

$495,000 Learn More about this property
Susan McCauley
This property is listed by: Susan McCauley (713) 858-4532 Email Realtor
196 Harvard Street
1214 W 31st Street
Shepherd Forest
FOR SALE

1214 W 31st Street
Houston, TX

$469,500 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
1214 W 31st Street
4903 Heatherglen Drive
Meyerland
FOR SALE

4903 Heatherglen Drive
Houston, TX

$650,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
4903 Heatherglen Drive
1046 W 23rd Street #C
Whitaker Cottage
FOR SALE

1046 W 23rd Street #C
Houston, TX

$459,500 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
1046 W 23rd Street #C
10718 Longmont Drive
Walnut Bend
FOR SALE

10718 Longmont Drive
Houston, TX

$714,999 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
10718 Longmont Drive
5618 Wigton Drive
Meyerland
FOR SALE

5618 Wigton Drive
Houston, TX

$565,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5618 Wigton Drive
825 Woodcrest Drive
Shepherd Park Plaza Area
FOR SALE

825 Woodcrest Drive
Houston, TX

$399,999 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
825 Woodcrest Drive
1702 Beech Bend Drive
Energy Corridor
FOR SALE

1702 Beech Bend Drive
Houston, TX

$460,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
1702 Beech Bend Drive
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
The Wilshire
FOR SALE

2047 Westcreek Lane #807
Houston, TX

$825,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
1730 Hilton Head Drive
Quail Valley
FOR SALE

1730 Hilton Head Drive
Missouri City, TX

$250,000 Learn More about this property
Trent Johnson
This property is listed by: Trent Johnson (832) 444-8855 Email Realtor
1730 Hilton Head Drive
5411 Yarwell Drive
Meyerland Area
FOR SALE

5411 Yarwell Drive
Houston, TX

$1,200,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5411 Yarwell Drive
14338 Heron Marsh Drive
Cypress Point
FOR SALE

14338 Heron Marsh Drive
Cypress, TX

$345,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
14338 Heron Marsh Drive
9809 Richmond Ave #E8
Westchase Area
FOR SALE

9809 Richmond Ave #E8
Houston, TX

$109,500 Learn More about this property
Brandon Russell
This property is listed by: Brandon Russell (215) 920-4270 Email Realtor
9809 Richmond Ave #E8
922 Crossroads Drive
Fleetwood
FOR SALE

922 Crossroads Drive
Houston, TX

$675,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
922 Crossroads Drive
4414 Plantation Creek Drive
Plantation Creek
FOR SALE

4414 Plantation Creek Drive
Missouri City, TX

$344,998 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
4414 Plantation Creek Drive
4521 San Felipe Street #2102
Arabella
FOR SALE

4521 San Felipe Street #2102
Houston, TX

$979,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4521 San Felipe Street #2102
5039 Wigton Drive
Meyerland
FOR SALE

5039 Wigton Drive
Houston, TX

$1,425,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5039 Wigton Drive
22002 Treesdale Lane
Cinco Ranch
FOR SALE

22002 Treesdale Lane
Katy, TX

$750,000 Learn More about this property
Janice Ratliff
This property is listed by: Janice Ratliff (713) 819-0801 Email Realtor
22002 Treesdale Lane
5030 Braesheather Drive
Meyerland
FOR SALE

5030 Braesheather Drive
Houston, TX

$2,200,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5030 Braesheather Drive
8522 Westview Drive
Spring Oaks | Co-list: Gary Owens
FOR SALE

8522 Westview Drive
Houston, TX

$849,900 Learn More about this property
Shelby Matthews
This property is listed by: Shelby Matthews (281) 923-6480 Email Realtor
8522 Westview Drive
2626 Kenwood Park Lane
Imperial Oaks Park
FOR SALE

2626 Kenwood Park Lane
Spring, TX

$399,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
2626 Kenwood Park Lane
8800 Brae Acres Road
Braeburn Acres
FOR SALE

8800 Brae Acres Road
Houston, TX

$1,099,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
8800 Brae Acres Road
543 W 22nd Street
Heights
FOR SALE

543 W 22nd Street
Houston, TX

$1,190,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
543 W 22nd Street
1409 Post Oak Blvd #2202
Astoria
FOR SALE

1409 Post Oak Blvd #2202
Houston, TX

$1,975,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1409 Post Oak Blvd #2202
1023 Nicholson Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

1023 Nicholson Street
Houston, TX

$929,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Scherer
This property is listed by: Cathy Scherer (832) 689-1024 Email Realtor
1023 Nicholson Street
3810 Saratoga Drive
Inwood Pines
FOR SALE

3810 Saratoga Drive
Houston, TX

$332,500 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
3810 Saratoga Drive
3350 Mccue Road #1504
The Bristol
FOR SALE

3350 Mccue Road #1504
Houston, TX

$315,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
3350 Mccue Road #1504
20507 Behrens Pass Lane
Cypress Creek Lakes | Co-list: Shelby Matthew
FOR SALE

20507 Behrens Pass Lane
Cypress, TX

$850,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
20507 Behrens Pass Lane
5902 Wayne Way
Kingdom Heights
FOR SALE

5902 Wayne Way
Rosenberg, TX

$485,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
5902 Wayne Way
2323 San Felipe Street #901
London House, River Oaks Area
FOR SALE

2323 San Felipe Street #901
Houston, TX

$2,525,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2323 San Felipe Street #901
1402 Bonnie Brae Street
Montrose
FOR SALE

1402 Bonnie Brae Street
Houston, TX

$750,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1402 Bonnie Brae Street
240 W 23rd Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

240 W 23rd Street
Houston, TX

$925,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
240 W 23rd Street
5311 Queensloch Drive
Meyerland | Co-list: Anita Bormaster
FOR SALE

5311 Queensloch Drive
Houston, TX

$1,650,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5311 Queensloch Drive
5734 N Braeswood Blvd
Meyerland
FOR SALE

5734 N Braeswood Blvd
Houston, TX

$1,395,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5734 N Braeswood Blvd
10102 Knoboak Drive
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

10102 Knoboak Drive
Houston, TX

$554,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
10102 Knoboak Drive
Your home. Our expertise ® | Since 1985
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X