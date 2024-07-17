Dallas on the Market — A Modern Kessler Park Home with Marfa-Inspired Gardens

One of three full bathrooms in the Kessler Park home. (Photo by Micalizzi Real Estate)

Renowned landscape artist Jim Martinez has worked his water-wise, topographical magic at the Chinati Foundation, the Hotel Saint George, and many a cool private residence across Marfa, Texas. He has also designed several pools and gardens in Dallas, including the grounds of a charming home in Dallas’ distinctive Kessler Park neighborhood — a thoughtfully modernized 1940s gem that can now be yours to the tune of $950,000.

A small peek at the level of landscaping love that went into 636 West Colorado Boulevard is available curbside. Cascading rows of lush greenery, potted plants, Japanese maples, and decorative rocks are tucked behind mature, privacy-granting trees. Out back, tranquil gardens are meticulously designed and dotted with fountains, established plants, and a private, twinkle-light-adorned pergola.

The interiors rise to the level of Martinez’s thoughtful work. The 2,338-square-foot home has been freshly renovated with updated electrical and plumbing work, as well as new hardwood floors, low-E Pella windows, LED lighting, and a tankless water heater. The kitchen features slick waterfall quartz counters, a walk-in pantry, and stainless steel KitchenAid appliances. The primary suite is armed with a serene bathroom, custom closet, and private office. A new standing seam metal roof atop the home aligns with its weather-wise gardens.

But the original 1940s charm hasn’t been wiped out. Note the dining room’s ornate wood-burning fireplace. Or the cozy book-laden built-ins and banquette in the primary bedroom. 636 West Colorado Boulevard feels timeless — a one-of-a-kind Dallas retreat that showcases how to live lushly — and wisely — in Texas.

636 West Colorado Boulevard in North Oak Cliff (just a three minute drive from the Bishop Arts District) is currently listed for $950,000 with Brian Micalizzi of Micalizzi Real Estate.