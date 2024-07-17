Dallas on the Market — A Modern Kessler Park Home with Marfa-Inspired Gardens

dallas oak cliff real estate Jim Martinez landscape 1 (Photo by Micalizzi Real Estate)
636 West Colorado Boulevard feels timeless — a one-of-a-kind Dallas retreat that showcases how to live lushly and wisely in Texas. (Photo by Micalizzi Real Estate)

636 West Colorado Boulevard is tucked behind rows of verdant trees. (Photo by Micalizzi Real Estate)

Another view of the grounds, designed by renowned landscape architect and Marfa resident Jim Martinez. (Photo by Micalizzi Real Estate)

An updated kitchen includes slick waterfall quartz counters, stainless steel KitchenAid appliances, a gas range, and a walk-in pantry. (Photo by Micalizzi Real Estate)

Slab cabinets line the kitchen. (Photo by Micalizzi Real Estate)

A living area with verdant views. (Photo by Micalizzi Real Estate)

A living area with verdant views. (Photo by Micalizzi Real Estate)

An ornate, wood-burning fireplace in the dining area. (Photo by Micalizzi Real Estate)

Charming built-ins and a banquette in a bedroom. (Photo by Micalizzi Real Estate)

The primary suite's serene bathroom. (Photo by Micalizzi Real Estate)

The primary suite's serene bathroom. (Photo by Micalizzi Real Estate)

The primary suite's private office. (Photo by Micalizzi Real Estate)

A versatile space in the 2,338-square-foot home. (Photo by Micalizzi Real Estate)

One of three full bathrooms in the Kessler Park home. (Photo by Micalizzi Real Estate)

One of three full bathrooms in the Kessler Park home. (Photo by Micalizzi Real Estate)

An airy laundry room comes with plenty of storage. (Photo by Micalizzi Real Estate)

The stairwell neatly tucked away. (Photo by Micalizzi Real Estate)

Jim Martinez's water-wise gardens are meticulously planned. (Photo by Micalizzi Real Estate)

Garden views from the covered back porch. (Photo by Micalizzi Real Estate)

Decorative courtyards offer ample room for entertaining. (Photo by Micalizzi Real Estate)

A covered pergola makes the most of the gorgeous backyard. (Photo by Micalizzi Real Estate)

Decorative courtyards offer ample room for entertaining. (Photo by Micalizzi Real Estate)

A view beyond the backyard gate. (Photo by Micalizzi Real Estate)

A view beyond the backyard gate. (Photo by Micalizzi Real Estate)

Real Estate

Dallas on the Market — A Modern Kessler Park Home with Marfa-Inspired Gardens

West Texas' Go-To Landscaper Jim Martinez Designs a Dreamy, Water-Wise Oasis in Dallas

BY // 07.17.24
photography Micalizzi Real Estate
636 West Colorado Boulevard feels timeless — a one-of-a-kind Dallas retreat that showcases how to live lushly and wisely in Texas. (Photo by Micalizzi Real Estate)

636 West Colorado Boulevard is tucked behind rows of verdant trees. (Photo by Micalizzi Real Estate)

Another view of the grounds, designed by renowned landscape architect and Marfa resident Jim Martinez. (Photo by Micalizzi Real Estate)

An updated kitchen includes slick waterfall quartz counters, stainless steel KitchenAid appliances, a gas range, and a walk-in pantry. (Photo by Micalizzi Real Estate)

Slab cabinets line the kitchen. (Photo by Micalizzi Real Estate)

A living area with verdant views. (Photo by Micalizzi Real Estate)

A living area with verdant views. (Photo by Micalizzi Real Estate)

An ornate, wood-burning fireplace in the dining area. (Photo by Micalizzi Real Estate)

Charming built-ins and a banquette in a bedroom. (Photo by Micalizzi Real Estate)

The primary suite's serene bathroom. (Photo by Micalizzi Real Estate)

The primary suite's serene bathroom. (Photo by Micalizzi Real Estate)

The primary suite's private office. (Photo by Micalizzi Real Estate)

A versatile space in the 2,338-square-foot home. (Photo by Micalizzi Real Estate)

One of three full bathrooms in the Kessler Park home. (Photo by Micalizzi Real Estate)

One of three full bathrooms in the Kessler Park home. (Photo by Micalizzi Real Estate)

An airy laundry room comes with plenty of storage. (Photo by Micalizzi Real Estate)

The stairwell neatly tucked away. (Photo by Micalizzi Real Estate)

Jim Martinez's water-wise gardens are meticulously planned. (Photo by Micalizzi Real Estate)

Garden views from the covered back porch. (Photo by Micalizzi Real Estate)

Decorative courtyards offer ample room for entertaining. (Photo by Micalizzi Real Estate)

A covered pergola makes the most of the gorgeous backyard. (Photo by Micalizzi Real Estate)

Decorative courtyards offer ample room for entertaining. (Photo by Micalizzi Real Estate)

A view beyond the backyard gate. (Photo by Micalizzi Real Estate)

A view beyond the backyard gate. (Photo by Micalizzi Real Estate)

Renowned landscape artist Jim Martinez has worked his water-wise, topographical magic at the Chinati Foundation, the Hotel Saint George, and many a cool private residence across Marfa, Texas. He has also designed several pools and gardens in Dallas, including the grounds of a charming home in Dallas’ distinctive Kessler Park neighborhood — a thoughtfully modernized 1940s gem that can now be yours to the tune of $950,000. 

A small peek at the level of landscaping love that went into 636 West Colorado Boulevard is available curbside. Cascading rows of lush greenery, potted plants, Japanese maples, and decorative rocks are tucked behind mature, privacy-granting trees. Out back, tranquil gardens are meticulously designed and dotted with fountains, established plants, and a private, twinkle-light-adorned pergola. 

Jim Martinez’s water-wise gardens are meticulously planned at the Kessler Park home. (courtesy of Micalizzi Real Estate)

The interiors rise to the level of Martinez’s thoughtful work. The 2,338-square-foot home has been freshly renovated with updated electrical and plumbing work, as well as new hardwood floors, low-E Pella windows, LED lighting, and a tankless water heater. The kitchen features slick waterfall quartz counters, a walk-in pantry, and stainless steel KitchenAid appliances. The primary suite is armed with a serene bathroom, custom closet, and private office. A new standing seam metal roof atop the home aligns with its weather-wise gardens.  

An ornate, wood-burning fireplace in the dining area of the Kessler Park home. (courtesy of Micalizzi Real Estate)

But the original 1940s charm hasn’t been wiped out. Note the dining room’s ornate wood-burning fireplace. Or the cozy book-laden built-ins and banquette in the primary bedroom. 636 West Colorado Boulevard feels timeless — a one-of-a-kind Dallas retreat that showcases how to live lushly — and wisely — in Texas.

636 West Colorado Boulevard in North Oak Cliff (just a three minute drive from the Bishop Arts District) is currently listed for $950,000 with Brian Micalizzi of Micalizzi Real Estate. 

