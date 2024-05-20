Adam Lippes’ Buzzy New River Oaks Store Draws Billionaires, Rare Swans and Houston Power Players to an Opening Like No Other

Courtney Sarofim, Adam Lippes, Elyse Lanier at the opening of the Adam Lippes boutique in River Oaks District. (Photo by Emily Jaschke)

With Courtney and Christopher Sarofim initiating invitations for the opening of American designer Adam Lippes‘ new boutique in River Oaks District, the response from Houston’s crème-de-la-crème was beyond delicious. The impressive clutch of often under-the-radar A-listers added to the glow of the most auspicious store opening in recent memory.

The dreamy fashions, the flowing champagne and the implied ka-ching of merch being swept up by savvy style mavens was merely backdrop to the contingent of top tier cognoscenti.

So impressive was the throng that at one moment, Lippes whispered: “Oh my God, there are six billionaires in here.”

Among them, of course, were the Sarofim family members, scions of the late billionaire tycoon Fayez Sarofim. The family has been invested in the New Yorker’s namesake brand since Lippes left Oscar de la Renta as creative director more than a decade ago. It was Christopher Sarofim’s high-profile sister Allison Sarofim of New York City who introduced the boyishly handsome Lippes to the family.

The boutique opening party also served as something of a 10th anniversary celebration for it was a decade ago that Lippes launched his eponymous quiet luxury brand.

The clutch of celebrants filled the salon to the max and spilled over onto the sidewalk, the chic crush creating FOMO for many passersby.

Among the seldom out-and-about swans in the mix were Mindy Hildebrand, Laura Arnold, Janet Hobby, Lauren (Mrs. Tilman) Fertitta, Nicole Katz, Aliyya Stude and more.

One familiar with them all was Courtney Sarofim’s mother Elyse Lanier, who was giddily telling friends that she was back in the luxury retail field as an at-her-leisure sales associate with Lippes. The designer allowed that Lanier was was the best he has ever had.

And with good reason. Before her marriage to Bob Lanier, Houston’s mayor from 1992 to 1998, Elyse represented David Webb jewelry and has now put those remarkable sales skills to great use while having a ball with Lippes. While the Sarofim family had an intimate dinner for the designer after the opening, many among the high-profile clutch headed to nearby River Oaks District restaurant Bari Ristorante where they could enjoy arguably the best Italian food in Houston.

Neiman Marcus has tapped Lippes to be the featured designer at the September 24 PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed luncheon benefiting March of Dimes. Tickets for that luncheon are available here.

PC Seen: Mona and Andrew Sarofim, Gillian Sarofim, Louisa Sarofim, young Fayez Sarofim, Whitney and Jim Crane, Tiffany Masterson, Melissa Schnitzer, Dancie Ware, Francine Ballard, Natalie Steen, Laura Sweeney, Hilda Curran, Eliza Stedman, Ann and John Bookout, Dr. Jennifer Segal, Hilda Curran, Lisa Holthouse, Donae Chramosta, Melissa Schnitzer, Lauren Gray, Greggory Fields, Divya Brown, Carey Kirkpatrick, Joel Luks, Beth Muecke and Maria Bossa.