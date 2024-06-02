AvA von Auersperg Summer Resort 20242006
AvAvon Auersperg effortless yet elegant fashions are designed for women of all ages and sizes. (Courtesy of AvA von Auersperg fashions)

Fashion designer, conservationist, and philanthropist Ala von Auersperg Isham of Newport and Antigua (Photo courtesy of AvA von Auersperg fashions)

AvA von Auersperg fashions are made from fabric patterns created by designer Ala von Auersperg. (Photo courtesy of AvA von Auersperg fashions)

AvA Palm Beach's Trish Carroll wearing the Kathe Cotton Dress in Gardenia from 2021. (Photo courtesy of AvA von Auersperg fashions)

AvA von Auersperg beautiful caftans are made from fabric patterns created by designer Ala von Auersperg. (Photo courtesy of AvA von Auersperg fashions)

AvA von Auersperg fashions range in size from XS to Double XL (Photo courtesy of AvA von Auersperg fashions)

AvA von Auersperg fabric designs are inspired by nature (Photo courtesy of AvA von Auersperg fashions)

AvA von Auersperg fabric designs are inspired by nature (Photo courtesy of AvA von Auersperg fashions)

Ala von Auersperg's collection draws on her love of flowers and nature. This image from 2021.

The AvA Collection transitions from poolside party to an evening out.(Photo courtesy of AvA von Auersperg fashions)

Fashion / Style

Austrian Princess Turned Fashion Designer Holds Court In Houston — The Story Behind the Dreamy AvA von Auersperg Looks

An Elegant Artist Almost Stumbles Into Fashion

06.02.24
Philanthropist, conservationist and Austrian princess Ala von Auersperg Isham is holding court in the main salon of Houston’s Elizabeth Anthony store in Uptown Park. Reigning not as one might imagine of European royalty in a previous century, but as the artist and designer behind the dreamy AvA von Auersperg fashions. (She doesn’t use the princess title.)

There is little pretentious about this sophisticated femme who divides her time between homes in Newport, Rhode Island and the island of Antigua and apartments in Palm Beach and New York. Isham is here in Houston to meet with clients, welcome new ones and personally sell her effortless fashions designed for women of all ages and all sizes.

Isham inadvertently entered fashion design more than a decade ago after a designer friend saw one of her watercolor paintings and suggested they use the artwork for the fabric for a caftan. Inspired, she began creating paintings for fabric for floaty organza caftans for friends.

Eventually, a business was born focusing on women aged 35 and over.

“At a certain age women have buying power,” Isham says. “They want to look good. They are not lying down and playing dead. They deserve to look good and go out and have a great time.

“I love the idea of being able to dress a very broad range of women. I think every woman deserves to look good in clothes. So we go from double XS to Double XL which for a small company is unusual. I just love the idea of women looking great and having a good time.”

