Houston Fashion Designer Amir Taghi Signs a Monumental Deal With Neiman Marcus — A Major Win For a Local Who’s Gone National

Amir Taghi (Photo by Quy Tran)
amirtaghi24_Quy__056 (Photo by Quy Tran)
amirtaghi24_Quy__012 (Photo by Quy Tran)
amirtaghi24_Quy__021 (Photo by Quy Tran)
amirtaghi24_Quy__029 (Photo by Quy Tran)
amirtaghi24_Quy__005 (Photo by Quy Tran)
amirtaghi24_Quy__032 (Photo by Quy Tran)
amirtaghi24_Quy__035 (Photo by Quy Tran)
amirtaghi24_Quy__009 (Photo by Quy Tran)
amirtaghi24_Quy__014 (Photo by Quy Tran)
amirtaghi24_Quy__004 (Photo by Quy Tran)
amirtaghi24_Quy__047 (Photo by Quy Tran)
amirtaghi24_Quy__054 (Photo by Quy Tran)
amirtaghi24_Quy__007 (Photo by Quy Tran)
amirtaghi24_Quy__028 (Photo by Quy Tran)
Amir Taghi, Shelby HodgePhoto by Quy Tran)
amirtaghi24_Quy__030 (Photo by Quy Tran)
amirtaghi24_Quy__003 (Photo by Quy Tran)
amirtaghi24_Quy__059 (Photo by Quy Tran)
amirtaghi24_Quy__057 (Photo by Quy Tran)
amirtaghi24_Quy__053 (Photo by Quy Tran)
amirtaghi24_Quy__002 (Photo by Quy Tran)
QUY_7800 (Photo by Quy Tran)
Amir Taghi at the trunk show of his 2025 Spring Collection to be featured at Neiman Marcus Houston and online beginning in December (Photo by Quy Tran)

A gown in Amir Taghi's 2025 Spring Collection coming to Neiman Marcus Houston and beyond as well as online in December (Photo by Quy Tran)

Kathryn Stirman Boeker, Kristina Wilson, Devorah Rose at Amir Taghi's trunk show in the family home in Tanglewood (Photo by Quy Tran)

Stacey Lindseth, Donae Chramosta at Amir Taghi's trunk show in the family home in TanglewoodPhoto by Quy Tran)

Courtney Casey Freels, Lauren Fertitta at Amir Taghi's trunk show in the family home in Tanglewood (Photo by Quy Tran)

Jack Vielhauer, Kristina Wilson, Nora Jarrad at Amir Taghi's trunk show in the family home in Tanglewood (Photo by Quy Tran)

Christy Lynn, Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell at Amir Taghi's trunk show in the family home in Tanglewood (Photo by Quy Tran)

Marnie Greenwood, Campbell Sinclair at Amir Taghi's trunk show in the family home in Tanglewood (Photo by Quy Tran)

Beth Muecke wears Amir Taghi at the designer's trunk show in the family home in Tanglewood (Photo by Quy Tran)

Amir Taghi, Ceron at the designer's trunk show in the family home in Tanglewood (Photo by Quy Tran)

Hasti Taghi, Homa Taghi at Amir Taghi's trunk show in the family home in Tanglewood (Photo by Quy Tran)

Debbie Daucus, Denise Wynne at Amir Taghi's trunk show in the family home in Tanglewood (Photo by Quy Tran)

A sophisticated look from Amir Taghi's 2025 Spring Collection, coming to Neiman Marcus Houston and online in December (Photo by Quy Tran)

Tarek El-Bjeirmi, Bethany Buchanan, Roz Pactor at Amir Taghi's trunk show in the family home in Tanglewood (Photo by Quy Tran)

William Finnorn, Anna Moore, Hannah Swiggard at Amir Taghi's trunk show in the family home in Tanglewood (Photo by Quy Tran)

Amir Taghi, Shelby Hodge (Photo by Quy Tran)

Christy Lynn, Valerie Dittner at Amir Taghi's trunk show in the family home in Tanglewood (Photo by Quy Tran)

Tatiana Sorkin, Michael Corey at Amir Taghi's trunk show in the family home in Tanglewood (Photo by Quy Tran)

Mason Clark-Sadeghi, Alejandra Bravo Correa, Luisa Babarczy at Amir Taghi's trunk show in the family home in Tanglewood (Photo by Quy Tran)

A sophisticated look from Amir Taghi's 2025 Spring Collection, coming to Neiman Marcus Houston and online in December (Photo by Quy Tran)

A sophisticated look from Amir Taghi's 2025 Spring Collection, coming to Neiman Marcus Houston and online in December (Photo by Quy Tran)

Staff from Drake's Hollywood preparing hors d'oeuvres for guests at Amir Taghi's trunk show in the family home in Tanglewood (Photo by Quy Tran)

Shelby Hodge, Ceron at Amir Taghi's 2025 Spring Collection trunk show (Photo by Quy Tran)

Fashion / Shopping

Houston Fashion Designer Amir Taghi Signs a Monumental Deal With Neiman Marcus — A Major Win For a Local Who’s Gone National

Taghi's Innovative Looks Get Department Store Recognition

BY // 10.30.24
photography Quy Tran
Amir Taghi at the trunk show of his 2025 Spring Collection to be featured at Neiman Marcus Houston and online beginning in December (Photo by Quy Tran)
A gown in Amir Taghi's 2025 Spring Collection coming to Neiman Marcus Houston and beyond as well as online in December (Photo by Quy Tran)
Kathryn Stirman Boeker, Kristina Wilson, Devorah Rose at Amir Taghi's trunk show in the family home in Tanglewood (Photo by Quy Tran)
Stacey Lindseth, Donae Chramosta at Amir Taghi's trunk show in the family home in TanglewoodPhoto by Quy Tran)
Courtney Casey Freels, Lauren Fertitta at Amir Taghi's trunk show in the family home in Tanglewood (Photo by Quy Tran)
Jack Vielhauer, Kristina Wilson, Nora Jarrad at Amir Taghi's trunk show in the family home in Tanglewood (Photo by Quy Tran)
Christy Lynn, Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell at Amir Taghi's trunk show in the family home in Tanglewood (Photo by Quy Tran)
Marnie Greenwood, Campbell Sinclair at Amir Taghi's trunk show in the family home in Tanglewood (Photo by Quy Tran)
Beth Muecke wears Amir Taghi at the designer's trunk show in the family home in Tanglewood (Photo by Quy Tran)
Amir Taghi, Ceron at the designer's trunk show in the family home in Tanglewood (Photo by Quy Tran)
Hasti Taghi, Homa Taghi at Amir Taghi's trunk show in the family home in Tanglewood (Photo by Quy Tran)
Debbie Daucus, Denise Wynne at Amir Taghi's trunk show in the family home in Tanglewood (Photo by Quy Tran)
A sophisticated look from Amir Taghi's 2025 Spring Collection, coming to Neiman Marcus Houston and online in December (Photo by Quy Tran)
Tarek El-Bjeirmi, Bethany Buchanan, Roz Pactor at Amir Taghi's trunk show in the family home in Tanglewood (Photo by Quy Tran)
William Finnorn, Anna Moore, Hannah Swiggard at Amir Taghi's trunk show in the family home in Tanglewood (Photo by Quy Tran)
Amir Taghi, Shelby Hodge (Photo by Quy Tran)
Christy Lynn, Valerie Dittner at Amir Taghi's trunk show in the family home in Tanglewood (Photo by Quy Tran)
Tatiana Sorkin, Michael Corey at Amir Taghi's trunk show in the family home in Tanglewood (Photo by Quy Tran)
Mason Clark-Sadeghi, Alejandra Bravo Correa, Luisa Babarczy at Amir Taghi's trunk show in the family home in Tanglewood (Photo by Quy Tran)
A sophisticated look from Amir Taghi's 2025 Spring Collection, coming to Neiman Marcus Houston and online in December (Photo by Quy Tran)
A sophisticated look from Amir Taghi's 2025 Spring Collection, coming to Neiman Marcus Houston and online in December (Photo by Quy Tran)
Staff from Drake's Hollywood preparing hors d'oeuvres for guests at Amir Taghi's trunk show in the family home in Tanglewood (Photo by Quy Tran)
Shelby Hodge, Ceron at Amir Taghi's 2025 Spring Collection trunk show (Photo by Quy Tran)
Amir Taghi at the trunk show of his 2025 Spring Collection to be featured at Neiman Marcus Houston and online beginning in December (Photo by Quy Tran)

A gown in Amir Taghi's 2025 Spring Collection coming to Neiman Marcus Houston and beyond as well as online in December (Photo by Quy Tran)

Kathryn Stirman Boeker, Kristina Wilson, Devorah Rose at Amir Taghi's trunk show in the family home in Tanglewood (Photo by Quy Tran)

Stacey Lindseth, Donae Chramosta at Amir Taghi's trunk show in the family home in TanglewoodPhoto by Quy Tran)

Courtney Casey Freels, Lauren Fertitta at Amir Taghi's trunk show in the family home in Tanglewood (Photo by Quy Tran)

Jack Vielhauer, Kristina Wilson, Nora Jarrad at Amir Taghi's trunk show in the family home in Tanglewood (Photo by Quy Tran)

Christy Lynn, Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell at Amir Taghi's trunk show in the family home in Tanglewood (Photo by Quy Tran)

Marnie Greenwood, Campbell Sinclair at Amir Taghi's trunk show in the family home in Tanglewood (Photo by Quy Tran)

Beth Muecke wears Amir Taghi at the designer's trunk show in the family home in Tanglewood (Photo by Quy Tran)

Amir Taghi, Ceron at the designer's trunk show in the family home in Tanglewood (Photo by Quy Tran)

Hasti Taghi, Homa Taghi at Amir Taghi's trunk show in the family home in Tanglewood (Photo by Quy Tran)

Debbie Daucus, Denise Wynne at Amir Taghi's trunk show in the family home in Tanglewood (Photo by Quy Tran)

A sophisticated look from Amir Taghi's 2025 Spring Collection, coming to Neiman Marcus Houston and online in December (Photo by Quy Tran)

Tarek El-Bjeirmi, Bethany Buchanan, Roz Pactor at Amir Taghi's trunk show in the family home in Tanglewood (Photo by Quy Tran)

William Finnorn, Anna Moore, Hannah Swiggard at Amir Taghi's trunk show in the family home in Tanglewood (Photo by Quy Tran)

Amir Taghi, Shelby Hodge (Photo by Quy Tran)

Christy Lynn, Valerie Dittner at Amir Taghi's trunk show in the family home in Tanglewood (Photo by Quy Tran)

Tatiana Sorkin, Michael Corey at Amir Taghi's trunk show in the family home in Tanglewood (Photo by Quy Tran)

Mason Clark-Sadeghi, Alejandra Bravo Correa, Luisa Babarczy at Amir Taghi's trunk show in the family home in Tanglewood (Photo by Quy Tran)

A sophisticated look from Amir Taghi's 2025 Spring Collection, coming to Neiman Marcus Houston and online in December (Photo by Quy Tran)

A sophisticated look from Amir Taghi's 2025 Spring Collection, coming to Neiman Marcus Houston and online in December (Photo by Quy Tran)

Staff from Drake's Hollywood preparing hors d'oeuvres for guests at Amir Taghi's trunk show in the family home in Tanglewood (Photo by Quy Tran)

Shelby Hodge, Ceron at Amir Taghi's 2025 Spring Collection trunk show (Photo by Quy Tran)

Little did the soigné flock gathered in a posh Tanglewood home for presentation of fashion designer Amir Taghi’s Spring 2025 collection know that the native Houstonian had just reached a monumental milestone in his career. Beginning in December, Neiman Marcus will carry his designs online and in selected stores, including the Neiman in Houston.

PaperCity is the first to report this big step forward in a career that has been advancing confidently since Taghi was a student at Episcopal High School in Bellaire.

“Neiman Marcus is our first department store!” Taghi tells PaperCity. “This gives us the opportunity to reach clients all around the United States who have a love for fashion and want to discover newness. At the same time, it gives the brand the credibility that only Neiman’s can.

“Come December, we will be sitting next to Chanel, Tom Ford, Alaia and so many more. And those are some of the most coveted designers in the world. This news is exciting in a myriad of ways and solidifies that we are taking the brand to the next level.”

For Taghi, this is an endlessly gratifying personal moment too. “Neiman’s is where my story in fashion started,” Taghi reveals. “I would run around looking for the most special pieces as a kid in Houston.”

The festive soirée saw some 75 invitation-only guests pour into Taghi’s family home where furniture had been removed for salon style seating that spread across three open rooms, magnificent antique chandeliers glistening overhead. This was not the designer’s first hometown presentation as he departs his New York studio several times a year for trunk shows that include Aspen and Houston.

For this particular evening, Ceron jetted in from Dallas to handle coiffures for models while FaceForward provided makeup. Keeping everyone happy was Drake’s Hollywood, which whipped up hors d’oeuvres in the Taghi kitchen and We The People, which supplied wine and champagne. The overall mood was one of giddy anticipation.

Taghi did not disappoint as the collection, inspired by his family’s native Persia (as opposed to modern day Iran), captured the warmth of a rich and ancient culture.

“Every season, we look at Persian motifs and narratives because they are what and who I am,” Taghi told PaperCity last spring. “We’re looking at my grandmother’s house, the rug I grew up with. Or my mom’s treasure trove.”

Lucky attendees applauded the various looks that included spring frocks, at least one in Taghi’s trademark green; laser cut suede; corset style tops; pants ensembles just right for St. Tropez; and gowns suitable for Mediterranean yachting.

Yes, this Amir Taghi collection certainly belongs in Neiman Marcus.

PC Seen: Lindley Arnoldy, Marnie Greenwood, Heather Almond, Mindy Hildebrand, Lauren Fertitta, Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell,  Beth Muecke, Stacey Lindseth, Jack Vielhauer, Stacey Lindseth, Donae Chramosta, Kristina Wilson, Nora Jarrad, Christy Lynn, Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell, Hasti Taghi, Debbie Daucus, Christian Miranda, and Denise Wynne. 

