Enter to Win a $10,000 Luxury Getaway Complete with a Fine Jewelry Shopping Spree

Bachendorf’s, synonymous with timeless elegance and exquisite craftsmanship, is proud to unveil its new Galleria Dallas Store – a haven for connoisseurs of fine jewelry and watches. As part of this momentous celebration, Bachendorf’s is thrilled to announce a spectacular $10,000 giveaway that redefines luxury leisure. Teaming up with Aero, the premier semi-private jet service connecting Dallas to the captivating destinations of Aspen and Cabo, this is an opportunity you won’t want to miss.

Bachendorf’s knows that true luxury extends beyond jewels and timepieces. In partnership with Aero, Bachendorf’s is allowing one lucky winner to experience travel like never before. Imagine jetting off to the picturesque landscapes of Aspen or the sun-soaked shores of Cabo, all while basking in the comfort of Aero’s luxe semi-private jet service. With a focus on personalized experiences and unparalleled convenience, Aero is the embodiment of sophistication in travel.

Discover the remodeled opulence. Spanning an impressive 7,100 square feet, the new Bachendorf’s Galleria Dallas Store is an embodiment of refined opulence. This remodel introduces an array of enhancements, including the exquisite Rolex Shop-In-Shop, a testament to the horological excellence that both Bachendorf’s and Rolex are renowned for. Moreover, the expanded space boasts an exclusive collection of over 30 revered jewelry and watch designers, ensuring every visitor finds a piece that resonates with their distinct style.

The Prize: A Lavish Getaway valued at $10,000

One lucky winner will receive a passage to extravagance. Prepare to be dazzled with a prize package that includes:

– Two round-trip tickets aboard Aero, whisking you away to an unforgettable destination

– $4,000 gift card to Bachendorf’s for a lavish shopping spree in Bachendorf’s new Galleria Dallas Store to choose from the world’s most stunning jewelry and watches

Terms and conditions apply. Giveaway ends November 6 at 12 pm. Winner will be chosen and contacted.