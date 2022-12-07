Your Bachendorf’s Holiday Gift Guide to Fine Jewelry and Watches

When it comes to fine jewelry in Dallas, there’s one name that stands above them all — Bachendorf’s. The family-owned and managed business started specializing fine jewelry in Russia in 1900. With the launch of its first store in Dallas in first Retail Location was in 1977. 1947 was when the family first came to Dallas – they were diamond importers and focused on repairs at that time. full history link can be found here. Bachendorf’s has more than 70 years of expertise when it comes to helping North Texans (and beyond) find the perfect gift, no matter the occasion. The holidays are no exception.

Today, Bachendorf’s is run by the third and fourth generations of the family — Lawrence Bock and Fallon Bock, respectively. The company also boasts an impressive roster of experts, including a highly trained team of sales professionals, watchmakers, and gemologists who can help you find the perfect designer or custom piece for your collection, service, and repair designer timepieces and jewelry, or create your perfect custom setting. The options are endless at Bachendorf’s.

To help readers who may be stuck on what to give this year, Bachendorf’s has assembled a curated gift guide that’s sure to fit the bill for even the trickiest of gifting recipients.

Give a personalized gift with the Roberto Coin 18K yellow gold Tiny Treasure Love Letter diamond “A” pendant with round diamonds weighing 0.06-carat total weight. It’s the perfect subtle, yet elegant, nod. These come in every letter.

Stacked bands are incredibly popular and classic. The Fallon B. by Bachendorf’s 18K White Gold band in Swiss Blue Topaz including two emerald cut and three round cut Swiss Blue Topaz totaling 2.32 cts. is the ideal piece to add to their stack and collection.

You can’t go wrong with a tennis bracelet. The Bachendorf’s Diamond Tennis Bracelet with 52 Round Diamonds, weighing 6.64 cts. set in 18k White Gold, is a piece they can pass down for generations.

For the men in your life, the Omega 42mm Seamaster Diver with Blue Ceramic Bezel rounds out their surely already impressive watch collection.

Take a look at all of Bachendorf’s Holiday Collection and then pop into one of their three locations in North Texas at The Plaza at Preston Center, Galleria Dallas, or the Shops at Clearfork in Fort Worth.