Two Texas Favorites Expand in Dallas, and the 12 Days of Thompson Begins

BY // 12.07.22

Hai Hospitality's Loro Heights in Houston designed by Michael Hsu Office of Architecture (Photo by Chase Daniel)

The Dallas dining scene is always evolving. To help you stay in the know, we’ve gathered the buzziest openings, the unfortunate closures, and any other food news we might find fitting. The Dallas Dish is your weekly helping of need-to-know North Texas restaurant news — and will hopefully point you in the direction of your next great reservation.

 

Catbird Dallas
Catbird is hosting several foodie events this holiday season. (Photo by Gus Schmiege)

The Thompson Dallas hotel’s annual 12-day-long holiday celebration begins next week.

12 Days of Thompson is exactly how it sounds — 12 days of holiday activities filled with food and drinking activities, parties, and more. Beginning on Monday, December 12, each day will feature a different event including Monday Movie Night with s’mores and sips, a Mozart Christmas Dinner at Catbird, whiskey tastings, pie-making class, cookie decorating, Brunch with Santa, Eggnog 101, Holiday High Tea, and more. Book your tickets here.

 

Palmieri Cafe Dallas
Palmieri Cafe is opening a second location in Bishop Arts. (Courtesy)

A Dallas Farmers Market cafe is expanding to a second location in Bishop Arts.

Italian coffee shop Palmieri Cafe is opening its first location beyond the Dallas Farmers Market in Bishop Arts. Founded by Southern Italy native Corrado Palmieri in 2016, the new spot will open at 307 North Bishop Avenue, according to Oak Cliff Advocate. Palmieri is known for its espresso drinks and scratch-made pastries and gelato. It’s set to open by the end of the month.

 

Loro Dallas
Loro Dallas offers tons of apps including wonton chips and dip, papaya salad, grilled snap peas, candied kettle corn, and coconut scented rice. (Photo by Logan Crable)

A popular Asian smokehouse opens its second DFW location in Addison.

After debuting its first location outside of Austin in East Dallas in 2021, Loro will open a second DFW outpost in Addison’s burgeoning Prestonwood Place (joining local favorites like Buff City Soap, Asian Mint, and La La Land Kind Café) on December 14. Created by James Beard Award-winning chefs Tyson Cole (Uchi) and pitmaster Aaron Franklin (Franklin Barbecue), this Asian smokehouse quickly became popular for Dallas (and now Houston) diners. Before you go, check out our 5 Must-Order Items at Loro.

 

Flower Mound River Walk
Flower Mound’s River Walk development announces five new restaurants. (Courtesy)

Flower Mound’s River Walk development announces five new restaurants.

Over the past couple of years, Flower Mound has been developing its new River Walk at Central Park area. This fall, management changed hands, bringing some updates to the development. With the transition from Refined Hospitality Concepts to River Walk FBN as management comes five new restaurants. There will be a brick oven pizza shop (Pie Hole Pizza), sports bar (Underdogs Burgers & Brew), coffee and gelato bar (Sugar Fix), smokehouse (Whiskey and Smoke), and English pub (Pennywise).

