Ceron Hair Studio opened at its new location in Upper Kirby, 2925 Richmond, in digs designed by Droese Raney Architecture.

Stylist to majestic manes across the country, Ceron opens his new Houston salon at 2925 Richmond. (Photo by Steve Wrubel)

Though already open, Ceron's Upper Kirby salon, designed by Droese Raney Architecture, is expected to be complete by early February.

When opening his new salon at 2925 Richmond, Ceron brought his entire staff with him and added an aesthetician to the mix.

The swank new Ceron Hair Studio on Richmond at Levy Park brings a fresh look to hair salons.

Fashion / Beauty

Famed Hairstylist Moves Into New Houston Studio Overlooking Levy Park

Ceron's New Lair is a Hair Salon Like No Other

BY // 12.29.20
On opening day of Ceron Hair Studio’s new location in Houston, the sleek styling stations were bustling with devotees of the stylist who reigns over majestic manes in both Houston and Dallas and beyond. Though not quite finished for this Tuesday opening, Ceron’s eponymous salon on the ground floor at 2925 Richmond evokes a stylish contemporary ambience unlike any other.

For what other salon offers expansive views to the oak-shaded grounds of a park (Levy Park), through floor-to-ceiling glass walls? Italian furnishings, bleached hardwood flooring and contemporary Italian lighting contribute to the sophisticated atmosphere.

Kudos to Dallas-based Droese Raney Architecture, which created the light and airy space that is 1,000 square feet larger than Ceron’s previous salon in Uptown Park.

“It was time,” Ceron says, while blow drying a client’s hair. “We had been there 15 years and it was time for a new look. We had been there so long, so much had to be done to the building. So it was better to exit and start fresh.”

In addition to maintaining the same staff that he had at the Uptown location, Ceron has added the talents of an aesthetician and the Société Clinical Skincare line. It’s an amenity that he has in his Dallas salon, one that he thought would work well in Houston.

Despite COVID-19, once hair salons were able to reopen, it’s been a busy year for the stylist who divides his time between Houston and Dallas, where he shares a home with his husband, acclaimed event planner Todd Fiscus. The duo took over the Frederic Fekkai salon in Dallas’ Highland Village and opened anew in May of this year.

That would make Ceron’s third namesake salon including the one in Houston’s Memorial Green.

Ceron Salon Upper Kirby
The swank new Ceron Hair Studio on Richmond at Levy Park brings a fresh look to hair salons.

Although one would not realize that the new digs on Richmond are yet to be completed, Ceron allows that there were COVID-related delays in shipping furnishings and artwork from Italy. By the first of February, he expects all to be complete at his new Houston salon, including an outdoor seating area overlooking the park and a wealth of large plants.

“Having the park is so fun,” he says. “It’s like you’re in another city. Who has a park? Nobody. I’m so excited. It’s fun. I think it’s such a new look for a salon.”

We were curious about the oversized LED ring (halo light) near the entrance. Ceron explained the he was going to invite his glamorous clients take selfies for his celebrity selfie wall.

As with his salon in Memorial Green and in Dallas, safety protocols are in place including stations separated six feet apart, personal robes, hand sanitizer and continual cleaning.

X