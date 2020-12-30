Stunning Texas Bedrooms That Will Have You Sleeping in Designer Heaven

A sitting area in the bedroom with an Eero Saarinen for Knoll table from Smink and Saarinen chair from Design Within Reach. Italian pouf from Forty Five Ten. Icelandic alpaca rug acquired in London. Vintage ’70s nightstand. (Photo by Lisa Petrole)

In the bedroom are Kelly Wearstler draperies, a rug from Anthropologie, and pillows from Forty Five Ten. (Photo by Lisa Petrole)

This bedroom, beautifully dressed in antiques and silks, could be straight from Highclere Castle. (Photo by Nathan Schroder/Douglas Elliman)

Headboard in this guest bedroom was designed by Alvise Orsini from antique Baroque architectural carvings. The upholstery and draperies are antique bronze silks. (Photo by Lisa Petrole, Styled by Michelle Aviña)

In this Preston Hollow home, designed by Philip Thomas Vanderford and Jennifer Klos, the guest bedroom's Hunt Slonem bunnies delivers a whimsical spirit. (Photo by Costa Christ Media)

In this Preston Hollow home, designed by Philip Thomas Vanderford and Jennifer Klos, the master bedroom's Trove wallpaper features gray puffs of smoke, and the custom benches are based on vintage designs. (Photo by Costa Christ Media)

Bedrooms suites like this look like they belong in a luxury resort. (Photo by Alex Perry, Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.)

In this bedroom in a private home, Luke Smalley’s Exercise at Home, from Clamp Art, NYC. Steven Meisel’s Versace Pictures, acquired at auction. (Photo by Lisa Petrole)

This Secondary Bedroom (designed by Eleanor Cummings)in the Milieu Designer Showhouse adds charm and sophisticated design with a geometric, painted wood floor by Segreto.

Designed by Judy Aldridge, the master bedroom's king-size headboard is made from a pair of '70s paiper-mâché headboards from Mexico. (Photo by Lisa Petrole)

Kips Bay Decorator House Dallas: In Alessandra Branca’s Kips Bay Palm Beach room, the lumbar pillow and bed valance are Casa Branca Fammia in Portuguese blue. (Photo by Nick Sargent)

One of the hallmarks of PaperCity in digital, and particularly in the print magazine, is the reverence for beautiful interiors. Those magnificent rooms, featured in stunning photographs and lyrical writing, became ever more important in 2020 as COVID-19 kept us at home and we began examining our surroundings.

Though 2020 was a miserable year in so many ways, PaperCity home design editor Rebecca Sherman brightened our days with her discoveries and reporting on those splendid living environments.

In this year-end period of thoughtful reflection, we revisit some of the stunning and inspiring interiors featured in PaperCity digital throughout the past year. In this particular piece, we are focusing on sumptuous bedrooms.

Several of those, we selected come from the Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas. Others were winners in the PaperCity Design Awards 2020. And others originated in feature stories in PaperCity’s print magazine, which celebrated its 25th anniversary this year. We also salute remarkable bedrooms and their seating areas created by Texas interior designers and we sneaked in one or two that were particularly compelling from real estate articles.

Among the interior designers who are included in this 2020 wrap-up are Ann Wolf, Kirsten Kelli, Philip Thomas Vanderford, Alvise Orsini and Judy Aldridge.

