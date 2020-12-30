314 GirlsJustWannaHaveFun_03
Home + Design / Design Notes

Stunning Texas Bedrooms That Will Have You Sleeping in Designer Heaven

Great 2020 Spaces to Remember

BY // 12.30.20
PaperCity Design Awards 2020: Winning Entry, Singular Space - Children's Room: Benjamin Johnston Design (photo by Ben Johnston)
PaperCity Design Awards: Winning Entry: Singular Space - Bedroom, Denise McGaha Interiors
PaperCity Design Awards 2020: Winning Entry, Singular Space Bedroom (TIE): Creative Tonic Design (Julie Soefer Photography)
Kips Bay Decorator House Dallas: In Alessandra Branca’s Kips Bay Palm Beach room, the lumbar pillow and bed valance are Casa Branca Fammia in Portuguese blue. (Photo by Nick Sargent)
Designed by Judy Aldridge, the master bedroom's king-size headboard is made from a pair of '70s paiper-mâché headboards from Mexico. (Photo by Lisa Petrole)
This Secondary Bedroom in the Milieu Designer Showhouse(designed by Eleanor Cummings) adds charm and sophisticated design with a geometric, painted wood floor by Segreto.
In this bedroom in a private home, Luke Smalley’s Exercise at Home, from Clamp Art, NYC. Steven Meisel’s Versace Pictures, acquired at auction. (Photo by Lisa Petrole)
Bedrooms suites like this look like they belong in a luxury resort. (Photo by Alex Perry, Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.)
Kips Bay Decorator House Dallas: Upstairs guest room designed by Wells Design. (Photo by Stephen Karlisch)
Upstairs guest room designed by Wells Design. (Photo by Stephen Karlisch)
Kips Bay Decorator House Dallas: Master bedroom designed by Kirsten Kelli, LLC. (Photo by Stephen Karlisch)
Remodeled suites in the Mansion on Turtle Creek inspire bedroom makeovers.
In this Preston Hollow home, designed by Philip Thomas Vanderford and Jennifer Klos, the master bedroom's Trove wallpaper features gray puffs of smoke, and the custom benches are based on vintage designs. (Photo by Costa Christ Media)
In this Preston Hollow home, designed by Philip Thomas Vanderford and Jennifer Klos, the guest bedroom's Hunt Slonem bunnies delivers a whimsical spirit. (Photo by Costa Christ Media)
Bedroom in Jane Scott Hodges’ New Orleans house. (Photo by Paul Costello)
Francophiles will be inspired by this bedroom in a private home.
Kips Bay Decorator House Dallas: Master Bedroom designed by Kirsten Kelli, LLC. (Photo by Stephen Karlisch)
PaperCity Design Awards: Winning Entry, Singular Space Bedroom (TIE): Ann Wolf Interior Decoration (photo by Chris Luker)
Yummy guest bedroom in soothing chocolate brown with coral accents.
Headboard in this guest bedroom was designed by Alvise Orsini from antique Baroque architectural carvings. The upholstery and draperies are antique bronze silks. (Photo by Lisa Petrole, Styled by Michelle Aviña)
Antique silks cover walls, ottoman, and floor screen in a guest bedroom. (Photo by Lisa Petrole, Styled by Michelle Aviña)
This bedroom, beautifully dressed in antiques and silks, could be straight from Highclere Castle. (Photo by Nathan Schroder/Douglas Elliman)
In the bedroom are Kelly Wearstler draperies, a rug from Anthropologie, and pillows from Forty Five Ten. (Photo by Lisa Petrole)
A sitting area in the bedroom with an Eero Saarinen for Knoll table from Smink and Saarinen chair from Design Within Reach. Italian pouf from Forty Five Ten. Icelandic alpaca rug acquired in London. Vintage ’70s nightstand. (Photo by Lisa Petrole)
One of the hallmarks of PaperCity in digital, and particularly in the print magazine, is the reverence for beautiful interiors. Those magnificent rooms, featured in stunning photographs and lyrical writing, became ever more important in 2020 as COVID-19 kept us at home and we began examining our surroundings.

Though 2020 was a miserable year in so many ways, PaperCity home design editor Rebecca Sherman brightened our days with her discoveries and reporting on those splendid living environments.

In this year-end period of thoughtful reflection, we revisit some of the stunning and inspiring interiors featured in PaperCity digital throughout the past year. In this particular piece, we are focusing on sumptuous bedrooms.

Several of those, we selected come from the Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas. Others were winners in the PaperCity Design Awards 2020. And others originated in feature stories in PaperCity’s print magazine, which celebrated its 25th anniversary this year. We also salute remarkable bedrooms and their seating areas created by Texas interior designers and we sneaked in one or two that were particularly compelling from real estate articles.

Among the interior designers who are included in this 2020 wrap-up are Ann Wolf, Kirsten Kelli, Philip Thomas Vanderford, Alvise Orsini and Judy Aldridge.

Check out some of 202o’s best Texas living rooms here.

