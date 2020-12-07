In this chaotic year, I often found refuge in routine — especially ones that soothed my stressed out skin. I was fortunate to try a lot of new products, from lip treatments to hair masks, and zeroed in on a few that earned a permanent spot in my beauty lineup. Best of all: some of the very best have origins right here in Dallas.

Revision Skincare’s YouthFull Lip Replenisher

Revision Skincare’s Lip Replenisher ($35)

Growing up, I used to try all sorts of wacky products to achieve glossy lips and a fuller pout. (I’m pretty sure one of them had bee venom.) It was all largely a waste of time and my allowance, leading me to give up the dream of finding the perfect product, until Revision’s Lip Replenisher ($35). The newer offering from the Dallas-based-based skincare company delivers a dose of replenishing hyaluronic acid along with potent antioxidants. More importantly, though, the product actually delivers on its aesthetic promises. One swipe could soothe even the most distressed lips, and leaves a pout undeniably fuller. My 14-year-old self would have freaked.

A warning: Remember juicy tubes, Lancôme’s impossible sticky, jelly-like glosses? Revision’s Lip Replenisher has a similar consistency, so though your lips will look absolutely bomb, anything that gets in their way will stick.

Colleen Rothschild’s Quench & Shine Restorative Mask

Colleen Rothschild’s Quench & Shine Restorative Mask ($32)

2020 was objectively terrible, but my hair actually had a pretty good year. It benefited from less washing and blow drying, but I mainly credit this mask for my spell of solid hair days. It doesn’t take much of Colleen Rothschild’s pretty, iridescent product ($32) to transform dry ends, and the benefits can last for days on end.

U Beauty Super Smart Hydrator

U Beauty Super Smart Hydrator ($68 – $168)

I’ve been embarrassingly open about my obsession for U Beauty’s flagship serum, an all-in-one wonder that manages to be both transformative and extremely gentle. Launched by Tina Craig (aka Bag Snob) and perfected in an Italian lab, the powerhouse Resurfacing Compound only required one companion product: a moisturizer. This year, the brand introduced the Super Smart Hydrator ($68 – $168), so obsessives like me could finally enjoy a complete U Beauty experience. And if complements I’ve received after Zoom meetings are to be trusted, the skincare duo is a truly potent pairing.

Natura Bissé Diamond Cocoon Sheer Eye

Natura Bissé Diamond Cocoon Sheer Eye ($170)

Enjoying little luxuries has been crucial this year. One treat-yourself moment that never fails me is my daily application of this Natura Bissé eye cream ($170) (the Barcelona-based brand has long had their U.S. headquarters in Dallas). The rich product makes tired eyes feel new again, and thanks to a slight tint, they even look new again.

Fitish’s “Dewing It” Moisturizer

Fitish’s “Dewing It” Moisturizer ($47)

I tend to go with heavy creams at night and U Beauty’s Super Smart Hydrator in the morning, but when I need to add a little skin refresh in the middle of the day or post-workout, Fitish’s CBD moisturizer ($47) is it. Plus, I appreciate a punny name that evokes the brand’s alliance with active lifestyles and the effects of the featherlight formula.