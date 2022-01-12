A Local’s Guide to the Best Spas in Dallas
From Pampering Dens in High-End Hotels to Texas Day Spas That Never DisappointBY Caitlin Clark // 01.12.22
When you write about retail and beauty in Dallas, you begin to field a lot of questions. Where should I shop for jeans? Who do you recommend for highlights? A woman once called me at work to ask where she should host her daughter’s birthday party. I wasn’t fully prepared to take on that last question, but I’m always ready for the most common query: what are the best spas in Dallas?
The answer is dependent on a few factors. Is it a solo spa journey or are you going with girlfriends? Do you want it to be romantic or rejuvenating? Is it a facial you seek or the deep tissue massage of your life? I’ve been fortunate to duck into some of the city’s most serene escapes through the years, from pampering dens in high-end hotels to Texas day spas that never disappoint.
I hope this list helps you find your perfect Dallas spa day match — the greatest gift of all.
The Joule Spa
Downtown
1530 Main Street
Dallas, TX 75201 | Map
The Experience: The Joule’s sleek, subterranean oasis is the coolest retreat in the city, and my go-to recommendation for a luxurious spa day. Arrive early to make sure you get to take advantage of the sauna, steam room, heavenly rainfall showers, and the jet-lined Vitality Pool — don’t forget to bring your suit.
Notable Spa Service: You can’t go wrong with a Swedish massage (don’t tease yourself with a 50-minute massage — 80 is the way to go), but Joule facials ($215 – $560), which currently utilize the iconic French skincare line Biologique Recherche, are some of the best in the game.
The Spa at the Thompson Dallas
Downtown
205 N Akard Street
Dallas, TX 75201 | Map
The Experience: Last year, a $460 million preservation project breathed new hotel life into a glamorous downtown Dallas skyscraper and included the addition of a truly luxurious spa. Be sure to budget time for hot and cold terrace plunge pools and infrared saunas.
Notable Spa Service: The Celestial Black Diamond Facial ($275), featuring wonderfully goopy 111Skin hydrogel masks and diamond powder, is one of the most indulgent offerings at The Thompson (or any Dallas spa).
Spa Adolphus
Downtown
1321 Commerce St
Dallas, TX 75202 | Map
The Experience: While The Joule’s wellness center unfurls underground, Spa Adolphus is an airy oasis high above the bustle below. Sip a glass of champagne in the sun-soaked relaxation room or take in the lofty downtown views from patio.
Notable Spa Service: If you’re looking to indulge with a significant other, Spa Adolphus is your match. Enjoy side-by-side massages and facials in the private couple’s suite ($540), which comes equipped with its own downtown terrace.
The Spa at The Crescent
Uptown
400 Crescent Court
Dallas, TX 75201 | Map
Day Spas
Milk + Honey Spa
5160 Marathon Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76109 | Map
The Experience: The popular Austin-based spa and beauty brand expanded to Fort Worth in 2019, bringing its pampering-as-therapy ethos and warm, elevated aesthetic to the Shops at Clearfork. Whether you’re indulging in a massage, facial, pedicure, or a much-needed hair trim, it’s hard not to buy into the good vibes at Milk + Honey. (It’s also been Fab Five-approved.)
Notable Spa Service: The service menu is vast (the spa even added injectables in 2021), but you can’t go wrong with a Milk + Honey massage.
Hiatus Spa + Retreat
5560 W Lovers Lane #250
Dallas, TX 75209 | Map
The Experience: With locations across the state, Hiatus is practically a Texas institution. All treatments at the beloved spot are solid (and affordably priced), the Aveda green tea is famously addictive, and you’re guaranteed to leave happier than you arrived.
Notable Spa Service: The Hiatus pedicure (prices range from $70 to $119 unless you’re an H-Circle member), with its zero-gravity pedicure chairs and noise-canceling headphones, might be the most soothing experience in Dallas.
The Woodhouse Day Spa
5331 E Mockingbird Lane
Dallas, TX 75206 | Map
The Experience: The luxury spa chain, which began in Victoria, Texas 20 years ago, finally arrived in Dallas at the end of 2020. The tranquil retreat in Mockingbird Station delivers a wide array of therapeutic services, including unique options like a four-handed massage, halotherapy, and a dry-brushing body treatment.
Notable Spa Service: You can’t go wrong with a massage at Woodhouse, but consider including a Rainfall Refresher add-on, featuring a warm Vichy shower.
Vivian’s Boutique Spa
Lower Greenville
5420 Ross Avenue
Dallas, TX 75206 | Map
The Experience: The front-of-house sets a lovely homespun tone, complete with Texas-made products and handsome cabinetry custom-built in the owner’s hometown of Ennis. Beyond the welcoming entrance, cozy treatment rooms play host to lush services, including a glacial facial and a signature massage with add-ons like an agave nectar scalp massage or honey glaze foot cocoon.
Notable Spa Service: Nobody does seasonal treatments quite like Vivian’s. Indulge with appetizing holiday-inspired options like a spiced cranberry cobbler massage ($130+), a frosted custard facial ($130+), or a gingersnap foot ritual ($95).
The NOW Massage
Lower Greenville
3614 Greenville Avenue
Dallas, TX 75206 | Map
The Experience: The California import delivers on the promise of its name: affordable, high-quality massages that can be booked quickly. (Dallas outposts are located along Lower Greenville and in Preston Forest Village.) Immerse yourself in the elevated, Tulum-inspired interiors and enjoy enhancements like gua sha and herbal heat therapy, then carry on with your busy day.
Notable Spa Service: Massages are the main (and only) attraction here, but like any limited menu, what the NOW does, they do particularly well.
Enlighten MD
North Dallas
5232 Forest Lane #170
Dallas, TX 75244 | Map
The Experience: Perhaps best known for injectables and laser treatments, the family-owned Enlighten MD is also home to truly soothing facials administered with care.
Notable Spa Service: There may not be any massages at Enlighten MD, but everyone should experience the “Facial By Tiffany” ($135+). The rejuvenating treatment is a supreme stress reliever thanks to its namesake’s magic hands, and more than makes up for the lack of massage options.
House of Preservation
Knox-Henderson
3219 N Fitzhugh Avenue
Dallas, TX 75204 | Map
The Experience: As the name alludes to, Botox and filler are House of Preservation’s (aka HOP’s) bread and butter. You won’t find any body treatments here, but their dreamy custom facial services are truly top-notch.
Notable Spa Service: Join the monthly facial club (ask for Paloma!) to keep things glowing.