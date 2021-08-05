Of all the seasons to experiment with new beauty products, summer may be the most fun. With its laid-back nature and paired-back aesthetic, the warm-weather months provide the perfect opportunity to focus on effortless hair and a naturally beautiful complexion. Been waiting to test drive a playful lip shade or get your skin good enough to go foundation-free? Your time is now.

I’m always down to test a local (or locally sourced) brand, so I’ve compiled reviews of the best in beauty.

Natura Bissé’s Diamond Well Living

What do you get when you blend Natura Bissé’s luxurious formulas and a wellness focus? Gorgeous products to fill your shower and vanity. As someone who suffers from a habitual crick in my neck, the brand’s new energizing dry oil ($65), which has a wild, wonderful warming effect, may be the only thing that gives me true relief beyond my Theragun.

House of Dear

The always-packed salon in Uptown has mastered both the art of the edgy, effortless cut and creating a cool, laid-back atmosphere. With their recent rebrand to House of Dear (née Dear Clark) comes a line of clean products to help you bring the magic home. The Volumizing Tonic ($35) pulls double duty: it offers texture and volume while leaving my hair smelling absolutely amazing. Spray a little throughout partially air-dried hair, scrunch and let the effortless beachy waves commence.

Fitish

The moment I hit my 30s, my complexion became afflicted with something very fun called perioral dermatitis. It’s a bit like rosacea, and it’s not that easy to treat. (See, I told you it was fun.) In addition to any and all blue tansy-tinged products, one thing that has helped ease my flair-ups is Fitish’s Town Down Spray ($29), which is infused with CBD. The product’s anti-inflammatory magic knows no bounds.

Eat. Sweat. Undress

The ethos of effortless summer hair is about doing as little work as possible. Top off your untamed tresses with one of the new indie beauty brand’s five distinct mists for an instant, luxurious smelling boost in seconds.

Bonton Farms Honey

OK hear me out on this one. After reading about the healing power of honey, I decided to try an at-home beauty remedy for possibly the first time. I opted for Jonathan Van Ness’ (Queer Eye) anti-inflammatory manuka and oatmeal face mask, which calls for — you guessed it — oatmeal and manuka honey. I opted for Bonton Farms raw honey ($8) — manuka, which is really just honey on steroids, is definitely best, but pure, locally-sourced honey is a solid alternative to the pricey product. My skin goes nuts in the summer heat, but this left my face feeling soothed and smelling naturally sweet.

FarmHouse Fresh

Speaking of face masks, one of my favorite moisturizers, FarmHouse Fresh’s popular Moon Dip, was recently reformulated with peptides and retinol to give your face the same luxurious treatment. The beautiful McKinney-based brand — Lisa Kudrow recently used it at the Friends Reunion — is full of naturally-made gems.