This Internet Breaking Dallas Beauty Product Just Got the Perfect Companion Piece

My respect for skincare queen Tina Craig runs deep. Practically every time I’ve spoken to someone in Dallas about their nightly routine or their favorite beauty products, the longtime blogger’s name comes up. I’ve heard countless variations on “My friend Tina recommended it” or “Have you talked to Tina? You should really talk to Tina.”

So the hype was real when Craig launched her very own beauty product last year. A game-changing super serum that hardcore streamlines your skincare routine—dig into more details about the patent-pending all-in-one compound concocted in a medical-grade Italian lab here—U Beauty’s hero product quickly snapped up big-name beauty designations from In Style, Harper’s Bazaar, and cult beauty destination Violet Grey. And practically broke the internet when it debuted thanks to more than 20,000 orders in roughly 24 hours.

I wasn’t surprised. As a writer covering beauty, I’ve been fortunate enough to slather a lot of beautiful (and very expensive) products onto my skin, but very few actually get adopted into my day-to-day routine. I’m convinced U Beauty is the thing that finally tamed my hormonal acne, and for that I will stay forever devoted; to the product, but also to Craig. Only she could convince me to try these facial exercises.

The Super Smart Hydrator by U Beauty, $68 (.5 floz.) and $168 (1.7 floz.)

But as all-in-one as the U Beauty resurfacing compound is—seriously, it’s a your toner, serum, and has hyaluronic acid, vitamin C, and retinol—it always needed to be followed by a moisturizer of your choice. As of this week, that choice can also include U Beauty.

U Beauty was always going to have a tightly edited line, so anything new is something to take note of, but particularly when that second product is a perfect companion piece to the first. Using the same targeting technology introduced in the resurfacing compound, The Super Smart Hydrator claims to deliver hyaluronic acid to the skin cells that need it most.

I’ve yet to try to the new moisturizing product (I’m getting on it soon), but clearly in Tina I trust.