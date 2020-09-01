Beauty

This Internet Breaking Dallas Beauty Product Just Got the Perfect Companion Piece

In Tina Craig We Trust

BY // 09.01.20
u beauty tina craig

Tina Craig, founder of U Beauty

My respect for skincare queen Tina Craig runs deep. Practically every time I’ve spoken to someone in Dallas about their nightly routine or their favorite beauty products, the longtime blogger’s name comes up. I’ve heard countless variations on “My friend Tina recommended it” or “Have you talked to Tina? You should really talk to Tina.”

So the hype was real when Craig launched her very own beauty product last year. A game-changing super serum that hardcore streamlines your skincare routine—dig into more details about the patent-pending all-in-one compound concocted in a medical-grade Italian lab hereU Beauty’s hero product quickly snapped up big-name beauty designations from In Style, Harper’s Bazaar, and cult beauty destination Violet Grey. And practically broke the internet when it debuted thanks to more than 20,000 orders in roughly 24 hours.

I wasn’t surprised. As a writer covering beauty, I’ve been fortunate enough to slather a lot of beautiful (and very expensive) products onto my skin, but very few actually get adopted into my day-to-day routine. I’m convinced U Beauty is the thing that finally tamed my hormonal acne, and for that I will stay forever devoted; to the product, but also to Craig. Only she could convince me to try these facial exercises.

The Super Smart Hydrator by U Beauty, $68 (.5 floz.) and $168 (1.7 floz.)

But as all-in-one as the U Beauty resurfacing compound is—seriously, it’s a your toner, serum, and has hyaluronic acid, vitamin C, and retinol—it always needed to be followed by a moisturizer of your choice. As of this week, that choice can also include U Beauty.

U Beauty was always going to have a tightly edited line, so anything new is something to take note of, but particularly when that second product is a perfect companion piece to the first. Using the same targeting technology introduced in the resurfacing compound, The Super Smart Hydrator claims to deliver hyaluronic acid to the skin cells that need it most.

I’ve yet to try to the new moisturizing product (I’m getting on it soon), but clearly in Tina I trust.

BUY ART NOW

Swipe
  • CulturePlace August Deck - DALLAS
  • CulturePlace August Deck - DALLAS
  • CulturePlace August Deck - DALLAS
  • CulturePlace August Deck - DALLAS
  • CulturePlace August Deck - DALLAS
  • CulturePlace August Deck - DALLAS
  • CulturePlace August Deck - DALLAS
  • CulturePlace August Deck - DALLAS
  • CulturePlace August Deck - DALLAS
  • CulturePlace August Deck - DALLAS
  • CulturePlace August Deck - DALLAS
  • CulturePlace August Deck - DALLAS
  • CulturePlace August Deck - DALLAS
  • CulturePlace August Deck - DALLAS
  • CulturePlace August Deck - DALLAS
  • CulturePlace August Deck - DALLAS
  • CulturePlace August Deck - DALLAS
  • CulturePlace August Deck - DALLAS
  • CulturePlace August Deck - DALLAS
  • CulturePlace August Deck - DALLAS
Visit The Parklane
Take a Look

Featured Properties

Swipe
1919 Park St
River Oaks
FOR SALE

1919 Park St
Houston, TX

$599,900 Learn More about this property
Tania Amin Shirazi
This property is listed by: Tania Amin Shirazi (281) 773-0029 Email Realtor
1919 Park St
3237 Inwood Dr
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3237 Inwood Dr
Houston, TX

$4,995,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Sweeney
This property is listed by: Laura Sweeney (713) 503-0700 Email Realtor
3237 Inwood Dr
8899 Sandringham Dr
Bayou Woods
FOR SALE

8899 Sandringham Dr
Houston, TX

$6,600,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Sweeney
This property is listed by: Laura Sweeney (713) 503-0700 Email Realtor
8899 Sandringham Dr
3516 Rice Blvd
West University
FOR SALE

3516 Rice Blvd
Houston, TX

$1,830,000 Learn More about this property
Lee Kaplan
This property is listed by: Lee Kaplan (281) 468-9912 Email Realtor
3516 Rice Blvd
918 Harvard St
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

918 Harvard St
Houston, TX

$1,369,000 Learn More about this property
Caroline Schlemmer
This property is listed by: Caroline Schlemmer (713) 446-2716 Email Realtor
918 Harvard St
3257 Huntingdon Place
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3257 Huntingdon Place
Houston, TX

$6,495,000 Learn More about this property
Patrick Burbridge
This property is listed by: Patrick Burbridge (832) 954-6694 Email Realtor
3257 Huntingdon Place
5111 Grand Lake St
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5111 Grand Lake St
Bellaire, TX

$1,186,000 Learn More about this property
Lee Kaplan
This property is listed by: Lee Kaplan (281) 468-9912 Email Realtor
5111 Grand Lake St
5322 Verdome Ln
Oak Forest
FOR SALE

5322 Verdome Ln
Houston, TX

$799,900 Learn More about this property
Elizabeth Gregory
This property is listed by: Elizabeth Gregory (713) 265-7455 Email Realtor
5322 Verdome Ln
2100 Troon Rd
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2100 Troon Rd
Houston, TX

$2,950,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Sweeney
This property is listed by: Laura Sweeney (713) 503-0700 Email Realtor
2100 Troon Rd
Presented by Compass
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X