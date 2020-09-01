Ally Ravnaas, founder of The Petite Party, is the one to call for personal-sized parties, holiday tablescapes, and all manner of soirées. This event stylist procures and prepares it all — from place cards to party poppers.

Here, her coveted list of go-to shops and services for everything from dressing for the occasion to perfect party prep.

Teresa’s Event Staff & Bartending

Teresa is always my first phone call when planning. I couldn’t host half the events I do without her lovely team of servers who help set up, serve, and leave the place spotless. Worth every penny.

Lila + Hayes

Christmas morning calls for Lila+Hayes matching pajamas for my boys. Their prints are traditional with a modern twist, in the softest Pima cotton, so they’re as comfy as they are cute.

P.S. The Letter

P.S. The Letter is a one-stop shop for me. From hostess gifts to tabletop decor, they have you covered. Rona and her team in the paper department are now dear friends whom I trust and adore working with to create unique invitations and holiday cards.

Blue Luxury Event Rentals

Bleu Rentals is such a gem to have in Fort Worth. I covet their bamboo-cane folding chairs — they really elevate the look of a party without trying too hard. Bleu has so many unique rentals that will make your guests do a double take.

Mary Parks

Mary is such a dream to work with. She designs exquisite holiday wreaths to centerpieces — she’s created mine for years.

Covey House

Covey House stocks the cutest Christmas attire for the littles, from Smathers & Branson belts to Bella Bliss cords for the boys and precious pinafores for the girls.

Restore + Revive

Before + After, Restore + Revive is a must. This luxury wellness center gets your immune system in top shape before the holiday rush, while their IVs and foot soaks help detox after too much fun.

Restore + Revive

ARTSPACE111

This historic Fort Worth art gallery offers small-event venue packaging, with a light-filled modern gallery and stunning wooden deck with garden. Margery Gossett and her team will work with you to plan every detail. www. artspace111.com

Noble 31

When it comes to dressing for holiday gatherings, I love thinking outside the box. Noble 31 elevates everyday staples.

Noble 31

Lettuce Cook Gourmet-on-the-Go

Lettuce Cook Gourmet-on-the-Go brings the best quality to their catering services, and I’ve loved working with their staff. From their charcuterie boards to appetizers, everything is fresh and delicious.

Get planning by contacting Ally at Ally@thepetite-party.com or visit www.petite-party.com