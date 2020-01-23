Experience an Emerging, Hard-to-Find K-Beauty Brand in Dallas

In a beauty category often associated with sheet masks, bright colors, and all things cute, the newly launched VENN Skincare is setting out to change the way we think of K-Beauty.

And it isn’t just about aesthetics—the South Korean skincare brand believes in a streamlined, uncomplicated routine, not a 12-step ritual. A powerhouse product like VENN’s Vitamin B Activated All-in-One Concentrate works as a toner, essence, serum, ampoule, moisturizer, cream, and oil. (That’s a lot of time saved.)

Former corporate lawyer Brian Oh, who had become frustrated with his own elaborate skincare routine, was able to make VENN a reality after meeting nuclear physicist-turned-chemist Kevin Munn in Silicon Valley. “With our over 20 years of skincare research, we have the technology to effective solubilize natural actives and deliver multiple actives deeply into the skin for comprehensive skin benefits through a single formulation,” Oh says.

Forty Five Ten began carrying VENN in December of 2019, putting them in a pretty exclusive category. (The downtown department store and Neiman Marcus in NorthPark are the brand’s only Texas retailers.) Even rarer: Oh and a master esthetician will be on hand this weekend offering complimentary facials and an education on the emerging beauty brand.

Book your appointment for this Friday (from 10am to 5pm) or Saturday (from 10am to 3pm) by emailing rsvpbeauty@fortyfiveten.com and read below for some VENN insight from Oh.

Korean skincare is often associated with lengthy, 10-step routines. How was VENN able to simplify the process?

While Korean skincare has been popularly associated with “10-step” routines, “minimalism” or “skip-care” is now the new skincare trend in Korea. Many dermatologists would agree that using multiple products would increase the chances of different actives in different products inactivating or blocking penetration of each other. But this also means that streamlining skincare is meaningful, and less would be more, if it doesn’t involving compromising on the efficacy or skin benefits. This is where VENN’s technology comes in.

We’ve been recently granted patent in Korea on our technology to solubilize Compound K from Panax ginseng, which we believe to be a powerful alternative to vitamin C but without vitamin C’s stability issues. Compound K is the most powerful antioxidant we’ve researched that yields comprehensive, “all-in-one” skin benefits. It is also the key ingredient in our Age-Reversing All-In-One Concentrate.

Is there a product you recommend for first-time VENN users?

I would recommend either our Age-Reversing All-In-One Concentrate or Vitamin B Activated All-In-One Concentrate. Due to the difference in the key ingredients, Age-Reversing has light-weight texture, while Vitamin B Activated has rich texture. They will help streamline your skincare routine by replacing your toner, essence, serum, ampoule, moisturizer, and even eye cream, in terms of the clinically-tested skin benefits.

The stores carrying VENN are in a pretty select group. How did the partnership begin with Forty Five Ten?

VENN is a rare brand that meets all four global beauty trends: clean beauty, luxury skincare, skintellectualism, and streamlined skincare. Forty Five Ten, being at the forefront in introducing emerging luxury brands, has been searching for a Korean skincare brand that met the global beauty trends. So, it was a perfect partnership, and I am very excited for VENN to be now part of Forty Five Ten’s highly curated beauty collection.

What do you love when it comes to Dallas’ approach to beauty?

We are bringing our VENN Facial Event to just Dallas first, and we hope to bring this event to Forty Five Ten’s clients in New York, Napa and Aspen as well. Dallas is considered a beauty mecca, as many beauty brands are based in Dallas. As an emerging beauty brand leading the new trend for streamlined skincare, I am very excited to introduce VENN in Dallas with one of the best retail partners here.