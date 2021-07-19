IMG_4098
Architect Carlo Di Nunzio melds Old World charm with fresh design at Bill Walker Clothiers new location in Post Oak Plaza.
Philip Linkous, architect Carlo Di Nunzio, Shelley Walker Caldwell and Bill Walker take center stage at Bill Walker Clothier's new location in Post Oak Plaza.

The concierge desk in the new location of Bill Walker Clothiers where architect Carlo Di Nunzio created the stunning new interiors.

After 40 years in the haberdashery business, veteran Bill Walker still takes time for special customers in his new emporium in Post Oak Plaza.

Architect Carlo Di Nunzio melds Old World charm with fresh design at Bill Walker Clothiers new location in Post Oak Plaza.

Bill Walker Clothiers' new shop in Post Oak Plaza

Bill Walker Clothiers' new shop in Post Oak Plaza

Fashion / Shopping

Beloved Houston Men's Store Relocates and Revamps in Post Oak Plaza Coup — Check Out the New Bill Walker

Tailor Made Traditions Remain, New Perks Take Centerstage

07.19.21
Philip Linkous, architect Carlo Di Nunzio, Shelley Walker Caldwell and Bill Walker take center stage at Bill Walker Clothier's new location in Post Oak Plaza.

The concierge desk in the new location of Bill Walker Clothiers where architect Carlo Di Nunzio created the stunning new interiors.

After 40 years in the haberdashery business, veteran Bill Walker still takes time for special customers in his new emporium in Post Oak Plaza.

Architect Carlo Di Nunzio melds Old World charm with fresh design at Bill Walker Clothiers new location in Post Oak Plaza.

Bill Walker Clothiers' new shop in Post Oak Plaza

Bill Walker Clothiers' new shop in Post Oak Plaza

When the opportunity arose for his eponymous menswear emporium to make a strategic move, Bill Walker embraced the moment as an additional opportunity to reimagine the store through a modern lens. The “new” Bill Walker Clothier in Post Oak Plaza maintains the traditions of made-to-measure wardrobes while introducing gear to appeal to a new generation of male clientele.

On this weekday morning the ever-dapper Walker welcomes customers as he has for more than 40 years. With tape measure in hand, he excuses himself from conversation in order to assist one of his longtime devotees. No worries as two standard bearers are part of the discussion focusing on the move from Uptown Park and the future of the venerable menswear emporium.

The recent move came in concert with a gradual succession plan that partners the owner’s daughter, Shelley Walker Caldwell, with menswear veteran Philip Linkous, who spent his earlier years at Ralph Lauren and Leslie and Company, for a smooth transition of the business into the future.

Fans of the boutique can rest assured that labels such as Hickey Freeman, Peter Millar Sportswear and Victor Victor remain while additions such as Arnau of Barcelona sport shirts, Samuelsohn, and 34 Heritage Jeans are expanding the fashion oeuvre. The new iteration of Bill Walker Clothier likewise maintains the tradition of made-to-measure suiting with luxurious menswear fabrics from Loro Piana, Holland & Sherry, Scabal and the like.

As the relocation was contemplated, the trio engaged architect Carlo Di Nunzio of his namesake architectural firm to interpret their desire for a fresh approach to the haberdasher’s honored traditions. The result is a sophisticated nod to English ambience — the requisite paneling included — yet with a warmer, lighter feel.

While the new 3,000 square foot space is somewhat smaller than the previous location, Di Nunzio handily crafted a design that feels decidedly comfortable yet refined, one that is welcoming to both Bill Walker loyalists and to a new generation of fashion-conscious men and their discerning ladies. Consider the soothing creamy color palette that provides backdrop to the walnut tones of the paneling, the concierge desk and merchandise displays.

The addition of a VIP seating area on one side of the shop and a flat screen TV and modern chairs on the other speak to Di Nunzio’s perceptive approach to the project.

Could this have been a prescient move? Only months after doors opened on the reimagined Bill Walker Clothiers, Levcor announced plans to redevelop Post Oak Plaza, located at the corner of Post Oak Boulevard and San Felipe.

