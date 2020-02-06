Fashion

This Fort Worth Lifestyle Blogger and Event Planner Will Help You Find the Perfect Gift—Get to Know Bisette

Bradley Agather Means and Eden Delaune Can Hunt Down Anything for Their Discerning Clients

BY Christina Geyer // 02.06.20
bisette bradley agather means

Bradley Agather Means and Eden Delaune, friends and co-founders of the luxury gifting service Bisette (Photo by Lindsey Weitzel)

Those who are acquainted with Bradley Agather Means know two things: She loves the hunt for a hard-to-find antique or emerging designer, and she’s an expert at the art of gifting, having long helped family and friends come up with perfect
offerings for all kinds of occasions.

Such fashionable detective work — and her ability to discover stylish and often lesser-known products and brands — is what has made her a successful fashion editor and lifestyle blogger. (She writes Luella & June, one of the most widely read fashion blogs in Texas.) Now Means has partnered with Houston native Eden Delaune, who spent a large portion of her career in New York working in marketing and events for Ralph Lauren before spearheading special projects, styling, and events for Bronson van Wyck’s experiential and event production firm.

This fall, Means and Delaune, who both live in Fort Worth, launched their first business as partners: Bisette, a luxury gifting service focused on corporate and personal gifting, as well as wedding-registry consultation. They call themselves the “quiet authority on creative gift solutions,” and their clients (not to be named) are of a discerning caliber. The combined editorial sensibility of the two friends, paired with their exclusive Rolodexes of contacts and access to the most exceptional products, is what sets Bisette apart. The duo zeroes in on the details, from the recipient’s hobbies, favorite things, and preferences to keeping track of important dates for clients year-round.

View this post on Instagram

Sealed with a 💋 // Give us a ring bonjour@bisetteco.com

A post shared by BISETTE (@bisetteco) on

Their wedding-registry component is particularly novel: Brides and grooms fill out a style questionnaire and meet with Means and Delaune for a consultation. From there, Bisette creates a completely personalized registry of items, many of which aren’t available through traditional registry platforms. As Means says, this is the place to go if you want to register for a set of La Double porcelain dinner plates that can’t be found on any other registry.

