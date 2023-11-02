The Ultimate Jewelry Gift Guide From Blue Nile

Find the Oval Emerald And Pavé Diamond Pendant In 18k White Gold at Blue Nile.

Whether you’re looking to elevate your own jewelry box or find the perfect gift for a loved one this fall, Blue Nile is here with the ultimate guide to jewelry gifting. Founded in 1999, the jewelry retailer launched with the idea that the diamond and engagement ring business was ready for innovation. Blue Nile revolutionized the industry with a disruptive online business model — making it possible to shop for extraordinary, high-quality diamonds at a great value.

From handcrafted tennis bracelets and eternity rings to stud earrings, there’s no reason to ever wear (or give) boring jewelry again. To make choosing easy, the best gifts at Blue Nile have been broken down by metal type.

You can see all of these gorgeous pieces up close, and try them on—that’s part of the fun—by booking a one-on-one appointment with a personal jeweler at the Blue Nile Showroom at NorthPark Center. Booking an appointment early is encouraged since everything is made to order.

White gold and platinum are certainly having a moment. You can add these pieces to your daily stack, or to special occasion items. They’ll never go out of style.

Flash some brilliance with this breathtaking tennis bracelet, which showcases dazzling round diamonds prong-set in complementing 14k white gold.

This classic French Pavé Diamond Bangle in 14k white gold features a gorgeous array of diamonds. It’s sure to make a statement by itself, or in a stack.

These diamond stud earrings feature round, near-colorless diamonds set in 14k white gold four-prong settings, with guardian backs and posts.

The exceptional sparkle of these double diamond open teardrop earrings make them perfect for your wedding day or special occasion.

Crafted in bright 14k white gold, these classic drop-style earrings feature two graduated size open teardrops paved with petite diamonds. Like all of Blue Nile’s jewelry, they’re even more stunning in person.

Understated elegance with sparkle to spare, this graduated eternity diamond necklace is a timeless piece of jewelry and no-fail gift. Graduated round brilliant-cut diamonds are perfectly matched and hand-set in gleaming 18k white gold. This classic eternity necklace features 10 carats of total weight maximum sparkle.

This princess cut diamond eternity ring celebrates the brilliance of love with a regal array of princess-cut diamonds set in timeless platinum.

For continued brilliance, these diamond eternity hoop earrings feature 32 diamonds.

Yellow gold is a classic metal that will always have a place in jewelry boxes. Withstanding generations and fashion trends, yellow gold is sure to stay relevant, and keep its value.

Versatile and elegant, this diamond pavé bangle bracelet dazzles with over 340 petite round diamonds, which are pavé-set in 18k yellow gold. It’s the kind of sparkle you’ll have to see to believe.

These princess diamond stud earrings feature near-colorless diamonds set in 14k yellow gold four-prong settings with double-notched friction backs.

Perfect for holiday soirees, these double row diamond huggie petite hoop earrings feature two rows of sparkling round diamonds.

This 18″ medium paperclip chain necklace in 14k yellow gold is gorgeous as a solo statement piece, or for adding to your necklace stack.

Luxurious 14k Italian yellow gold lets this 3mm seamless herringbone chain shine all day long. Its 18″ length lays just below your collarbone, making it ideal for layering with shorter pieces.

For a bold look, choose the 22” 6mm Miami Cuban Link Chain. A gorgeous twisting rope is pattern-cut into each link of genuine 14k yellow gold.

Simple and brilliant, this classic diamond tennis bracelet features round diamonds. It’s a piece that will never go out of style.

Elevate your style with this timeless eternity necklace featuring pink sapphires. It’s crafted from lustrous 14k rose gold and has a 17.5” length. This piece is especially fun to try on (but aren’t they all?).

Add these diamond starburst earrings to your look for a high-impact. Crafted in a blushing 14k rose gold, these earrings feature a stunning vintage-inspired design.

Crafted from 14k white gold, and secured by a subtle box catch, this remarkable bracelet showcases prong-set emeralds and bright diamonds, arranged in alternating order to highlight the verdant greens.

A stunning emerald is surrounded by pavé diamonds in this classic 18k white gold 7x5mm pendant.

These masterfully crafted emerald and diamond hoop earrings feature a contemporary garland design set in 14k white gold.

Sophistication and beauty grace these vibrant sapphire gemstone earrings, highlighted by a halo of micropavé diamonds.

Rich, velvety blue sapphires and round-cut diamonds nestle together along this 14k white gold eternity band.

Blue Nile’s classic pearl strand features nearly round freshwater cultured pearls strung on a hand-knotted silk blend cord. Gemologists ensure that its pearls meet the highest quality expectations, ensuring the best value.

A string of delicate freshwater cultured pearls add timeless elegance to these 14k yellow gold hoop earrings.

To book an appointment with a personal jeweler at the Blue Nile Showroom at NorthPark Center, call 1-833-212-5102 or email [email protected].