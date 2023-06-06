Blue Nile Offers Personal Showroom Experiences in Dallas, Houston, and Austin

The company’s online experience allowed consumers to gain the information needed to make an informed choice by providing complimentary third-party GIA grading information for each of the diamonds featured.

Founded in 1999, Blue Nile was launched with the idea that the diamond and engagement ring business was ready for innovation.

Founded in 1999, Blue Nile launched with the idea that the diamond and engagement ring business was ready for innovation. The jewelry retailer revolutionized the industry with a disruptive online business model — making it possible to shop for extraordinary, high-quality diamonds at a great value.

Blue Nile also believed that its customers deserved more choices, straightforward information, and high-quality service. The company’s online experience allowed consumers to gain the information needed to make an informed choice by providing complimentary third-party GIA grading information for each of the diamonds featured, as well as the support customers need to create the ring of their dreams — through thousands of high-quality settings and helpful online tools to create the perfect piece.

The belief at Blue Nile is love is universal and eternal. A connection that unites them in the most important possible way. And every love is unique, defined by meaningful and personal moments. Life and love should be celebrated, every day, every hour, every minute. And so the company marks memories with gifts that say “I know you” and “I love you.”

Blue Nile’s Showroom Experience

Blue Nile creates jewelry for declarations of connection and appreciation of all kinds. From proposals to graduations, and anniversaries to birthdays, a new job, or a new baby. And sometimes, simply, just “because.” The brand is here to support the “brilliant moments” that occur with its customers (both big and small) with amazing fine diamond jewelry and a best-of-class assortment of engagement and wedding offerings.

Whether shopping for a milestone gift, a self-purchase, or an engagement, Blue Nile helps customers find the perfect piece to help celebrate the moment. The company has also expanded its support to ensure they are there for our customers when they want, how they want at any time of day or night.

The Blue Nile showroom experience is personal, one-on-one versus a self-guided experience online. Their showrooms provide their clients with an opportunity to look, touch and try on a selection of jewelry and engagement rings when making an exciting purchase. The company offers specific jewelry appointment types including engagement/wedding bands and services. Clients meet with a Personal Jeweler and can touch, feel, and try on the jewelry. The Blue Nile team can sit with a client, in a consultation room for privacy and attentiveness.

Blue Nile also has a build-your-own concept, giving clients the ability to create their perfect piece of jewelry. When a client orders, they can later pick up their order in the Dallas, Houston, or Austin showroom. You can also visit their showroom locations for repairs and upkeep of rings, necklaces, bracelets, earrings and any other pieces needing expert care.

Book an appointment and visit one of Blue Nile’s showrooms to browse its most popular offerings in engagement jewelry, wedding bands, diamond jewelry, and an expansive collection of gemstones, gold, birthstone, and luxury jewelry.