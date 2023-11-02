Canadian Mother and Daughter Designers Turn Elizabeth Anthony’s Parking Lot Into a Dreamy Scene — The Regehrs Go Red For Women

Vancouver-based designers Catherine Regher and Eva Regher with their models on the runway at the Elizabeth Anthony Go Red for Women fashion event. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
_AHAElizabethAnthony_DOrtizPhoto_102523-129 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
_AHAElizabethAnthony_DOrtizPhoto_102523-238 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
_AHAElizabethAnthony_DOrtizPhoto_102523-005 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
_AHAElizabethAnthony_DOrtizPhoto_102523-201 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
_AHAElizabethAnthony_DOrtizPhoto_102523-012 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
_AHAElizabethAnthony_DOrtizPhoto_102523-183 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
_AHAElizabethAnthony_DOrtizPhoto_102523-016 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
_AHAElizabethAnthony_DOrtizPhoto_102523-155 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
_AHAElizabethAnthony_DOrtizPhoto_102523-173 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
_AHAElizabethAnthony_DOrtizPhoto_102523-039 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
_AHAElizabethAnthony_DOrtizPhoto_102523-215 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
_AHAElizabethAnthony_DOrtizPhoto_102523-224 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
_AHAElizabethAnthony_DOrtizPhoto_102523-024 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
_AHAElizabethAnthony_DOrtizPhoto_102523-028 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
_AHAElizabethAnthony_DOrtizPhoto_102523-029 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
_AHAElizabethAnthony_DOrtizPhoto_102523-137 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
_AHAElizabethAnthony_DOrtizPhoto_102523-031 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
_AHAElizabethAnthony_DOrtizPhoto_102523-038 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
_AHAElizabethAnthony_DOrtizPhoto_102523-250 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
_AHAElizabethAnthony_DOrtizPhoto_102523-037 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
_AHAElizabethAnthony_DOrtizPhoto_102523-069 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
01
22

Vancouver-based designers Catherine Regher and Eva Regher with their models on the runway at the Elizabeth Anthony Go Red for Women fashion event. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

02
22

Model Cortney Cole-Hall on the runway at the Elizabeth Anthony Go Red for Women fashion event. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

03
22

Nathalie & Justin Makris, Julie & Gary Roberts at the Elizabeth Anthony Go Red for Women fashion event. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

04
22

Dr. Jorge & April Salazar at the Elizabeth Anthony Go Red for Women fashion event. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

05
22

Kristina Somerville on the runway at the Elizabeth Anthony Go Red for Women fashion event. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

06
22

Shelby Thibodeaux, Sharron Melton, Bruce Padilla at the Elizabeth Anthony Go Red for Women fashion event. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

07
22

Gaye Lynn Zarrow on the runway at the Elizabeth Anthony Go Red for Women fashion event. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

08
22

Frann Lichtenstein, Lisa Holland-Nelson Bowman at the Elizabeth Anthony Go Red for Women fashion event. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

09
22

Mother/daughter LaRanda Burke, Chloe Burke on the runway at the Elizabeth Anthony Go Red for Women fashion event. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

10
22

Marcia Wilson on the runway at the Elizabeth Anthony Go Red for Women fashion event. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

11
22

Erin Asprec, Anne Neeson at the Elizabeth Anthony Go Red for Women fashion event. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

12
22

Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell on the runway at the Elizabeth Anthony Go Red for Women fashion event. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

13
22

Mother/daughter Elizabeth Stein, Laura Stein at the Elizabeth Anthony Go Red for Women fashion event. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

14
22

Lona McManus, Bonnie Houston, Tina StCyr at the Elizabeth Anthony Go Red for Women fashion event. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

15
22

Denise Monteleone, Ellie Francisco, Lesha Elsenbrook at the Elizabeth Anthony Go Red for Women fashion event. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

16
22

Sharron Melton, Julie Rogers, Shelby Hodge at the Elizabeth Anthony Go Red for Women fashion event. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

17
22

Cindy Cook at the Elizabeth Anthony Go Red for Women fashion event. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

18
22

Beth Wolff, Raquel Lewis, Tracie Morden at the Elizabeth Anthony Go Red for Women event. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

19
22

Roz Pactor, Mollie Johnson at the Elizabeth Anthony Go Red for Women event. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

20
22

Esteban Seanez & Paola Riviello at the Elizabeth Anthony Go Red for Women event. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

21
22

Shafik Rifaat & Shelby Hodge at the Elizabeth Anthony Go Red for Women event. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

22
22

It's a full house at the Elizabeth Anthony Go Red for Women event. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Vancouver-based designers Catherine Regher and Eva Regher with their models on the runway at the Elizabeth Anthony Go Red for Women fashion event. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
_AHAElizabethAnthony_DOrtizPhoto_102523-129 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
_AHAElizabethAnthony_DOrtizPhoto_102523-238 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
_AHAElizabethAnthony_DOrtizPhoto_102523-005 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
_AHAElizabethAnthony_DOrtizPhoto_102523-201 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
_AHAElizabethAnthony_DOrtizPhoto_102523-012 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
_AHAElizabethAnthony_DOrtizPhoto_102523-183 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
_AHAElizabethAnthony_DOrtizPhoto_102523-016 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
_AHAElizabethAnthony_DOrtizPhoto_102523-155 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
_AHAElizabethAnthony_DOrtizPhoto_102523-173 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
_AHAElizabethAnthony_DOrtizPhoto_102523-039 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
_AHAElizabethAnthony_DOrtizPhoto_102523-215 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
_AHAElizabethAnthony_DOrtizPhoto_102523-224 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
_AHAElizabethAnthony_DOrtizPhoto_102523-024 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
_AHAElizabethAnthony_DOrtizPhoto_102523-028 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
_AHAElizabethAnthony_DOrtizPhoto_102523-029 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
_AHAElizabethAnthony_DOrtizPhoto_102523-137 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
_AHAElizabethAnthony_DOrtizPhoto_102523-031 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
_AHAElizabethAnthony_DOrtizPhoto_102523-038 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
_AHAElizabethAnthony_DOrtizPhoto_102523-250 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
_AHAElizabethAnthony_DOrtizPhoto_102523-037 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
_AHAElizabethAnthony_DOrtizPhoto_102523-069 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Society / Featured Parties

Canadian Mother and Daughter Designers Turn Elizabeth Anthony’s Parking Lot Into a Dreamy Scene — The Regehrs Go Red For Women

The American Heart Association Benefits From a Chic Salon Like No Other

BY // 11.02.23
photography Daniel Ortiz
Vancouver-based designers Catherine Regher and Eva Regher with their models on the runway at the Elizabeth Anthony Go Red for Women fashion event. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Model Cortney Cole-Hall on the runway at the Elizabeth Anthony Go Red for Women fashion event. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Nathalie & Justin Makris, Julie & Gary Roberts at the Elizabeth Anthony Go Red for Women fashion event. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Dr. Jorge & April Salazar at the Elizabeth Anthony Go Red for Women fashion event. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Kristina Somerville on the runway at the Elizabeth Anthony Go Red for Women fashion event. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Shelby Thibodeaux, Sharron Melton, Bruce Padilla at the Elizabeth Anthony Go Red for Women fashion event. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Gaye Lynn Zarrow on the runway at the Elizabeth Anthony Go Red for Women fashion event. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Frann Lichtenstein, Lisa Holland-Nelson Bowman at the Elizabeth Anthony Go Red for Women fashion event. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Mother/daughter LaRanda Burke, Chloe Burke on the runway at the Elizabeth Anthony Go Red for Women fashion event. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Marcia Wilson on the runway at the Elizabeth Anthony Go Red for Women fashion event. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Erin Asprec, Anne Neeson at the Elizabeth Anthony Go Red for Women fashion event. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell on the runway at the Elizabeth Anthony Go Red for Women fashion event. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Mother/daughter Elizabeth Stein, Laura Stein at the Elizabeth Anthony Go Red for Women fashion event. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Lona McManus, Bonnie Houston, Tina StCyr at the Elizabeth Anthony Go Red for Women fashion event. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Denise Monteleone, Ellie Francisco, Lesha Elsenbrook at the Elizabeth Anthony Go Red for Women fashion event. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Sharron Melton, Julie Rogers, Shelby Hodge at the Elizabeth Anthony Go Red for Women fashion event. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Cindy Cook at the Elizabeth Anthony Go Red for Women fashion event. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Beth Wolff, Raquel Lewis, Tracie Morden at the Elizabeth Anthony Go Red for Women event. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Roz Pactor, Mollie Johnson at the Elizabeth Anthony Go Red for Women event. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Esteban Seanez & Paola Riviello at the Elizabeth Anthony Go Red for Women event. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Shafik Rifaat & Shelby Hodge at the Elizabeth Anthony Go Red for Women event. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
It's a full house at the Elizabeth Anthony Go Red for Women event. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
1
22

Vancouver-based designers Catherine Regher and Eva Regher with their models on the runway at the Elizabeth Anthony Go Red for Women fashion event. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

2
22

Model Cortney Cole-Hall on the runway at the Elizabeth Anthony Go Red for Women fashion event. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

3
22

Nathalie & Justin Makris, Julie & Gary Roberts at the Elizabeth Anthony Go Red for Women fashion event. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

4
22

Dr. Jorge & April Salazar at the Elizabeth Anthony Go Red for Women fashion event. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

5
22

Kristina Somerville on the runway at the Elizabeth Anthony Go Red for Women fashion event. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

6
22

Shelby Thibodeaux, Sharron Melton, Bruce Padilla at the Elizabeth Anthony Go Red for Women fashion event. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

7
22

Gaye Lynn Zarrow on the runway at the Elizabeth Anthony Go Red for Women fashion event. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

8
22

Frann Lichtenstein, Lisa Holland-Nelson Bowman at the Elizabeth Anthony Go Red for Women fashion event. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

9
22

Mother/daughter LaRanda Burke, Chloe Burke on the runway at the Elizabeth Anthony Go Red for Women fashion event. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

10
22

Marcia Wilson on the runway at the Elizabeth Anthony Go Red for Women fashion event. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

11
22

Erin Asprec, Anne Neeson at the Elizabeth Anthony Go Red for Women fashion event. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

12
22

Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell on the runway at the Elizabeth Anthony Go Red for Women fashion event. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

13
22

Mother/daughter Elizabeth Stein, Laura Stein at the Elizabeth Anthony Go Red for Women fashion event. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

14
22

Lona McManus, Bonnie Houston, Tina StCyr at the Elizabeth Anthony Go Red for Women fashion event. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

15
22

Denise Monteleone, Ellie Francisco, Lesha Elsenbrook at the Elizabeth Anthony Go Red for Women fashion event. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

16
22

Sharron Melton, Julie Rogers, Shelby Hodge at the Elizabeth Anthony Go Red for Women fashion event. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

17
22

Cindy Cook at the Elizabeth Anthony Go Red for Women fashion event. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

18
22

Beth Wolff, Raquel Lewis, Tracie Morden at the Elizabeth Anthony Go Red for Women event. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

19
22

Roz Pactor, Mollie Johnson at the Elizabeth Anthony Go Red for Women event. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

20
22

Esteban Seanez & Paola Riviello at the Elizabeth Anthony Go Red for Women event. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

21
22

Shafik Rifaat & Shelby Hodge at the Elizabeth Anthony Go Red for Women event. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

22
22

It's a full house at the Elizabeth Anthony Go Red for Women event. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

The autumn breeze that wafted across the Uptown Houston parking lot proved a bonus for mother/daughter designers Eva Regehr and Catherine Regehr, whose floaty evening wear was made all the more ethereal as models strode the pleasantly drafty red carpet outside the doors of Elizabeth Anthony.

The American Heart Association’s eighth annual Go Red for Women fashion show, hosted by Elizabeth Anthony owners Julie and Gary Roberts, featured spring and resort designs from the Vancouver-based Catherine Regehr.

Tammie &amp; Dr. Andy Johnson at the La Griglia Halloween bash. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)
Tammie & Dr. Andy Johnson at the La Griglia Halloween bash. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

Each year, Julie Roberts turns the parking lot into a chic salon for the formal fashion presentation that features not only professional models but a select group of women who belong to the AHA Circle of Red, the Go Red for Women’s annual giving society.

During the cocktail hour, the Regehr shared with PaperCity pointers on the collection about to be seen.

“We have a mix of our spring and our resort collection and with our resort collection we always like to incorporate lots of pop colors and kind of soft and flowy fabrics like chiffons and georgettes,” she notes. “And then with the spring collection we’ve incorporated some nice kind of floral-worked taffeta and Liberty Cotton which is unusual for us because we don’t typically use a lot of novelty fabrics. So that’s exciting for us.

“Obviously, we usually adhere to a very minimalist kind of esthetic. But tonight we have a lot of kind of exciting new novelty fabrics. We love to keep a very clean, timelessness as always. But kind of innovating our classic styles in new and interesting ways that can be worn over and over again.

SHOP

Swipe
  • Akris 2023
  • Akris 2023
  • Akris 2023
_AHAElizabethAnthony_DOrtizPhoto_102523-238 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Nathalie & Justin Makris, Julie & Gary Roberts at the Elizabeth Anthony Go Red for Women fashion event. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Catherine Regehr adds that she is responsible for the purely classic pieces while Eva takes the classics and adds a newness, something that makes the designs fresh and inviting. To date, Catherine is doing 75 percent of the designing.

Volunteer Houston models taking the runway in Catherine Regehr designs were Chloe Burke, LaRanda Burke, Cortney Cole-Hall, Cindy Cook, Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell, April Salazar, Kristina Somerville, Elizabeth Stein, Laura Stein, Marcia Wilson and Gaye Lynn Zarrow.

_AHAElizabethAnthony_DOrtizPhoto_102523-201 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Kristina Somerville on the runway at the Elizabeth Anthony Go Red for Women fashion event. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

The message in the evening, the importance of women taking care of their own heart health, was delivered by emcee Sharron Melton, Julie Roberts and Bonnie Houston, Go Red for Women chair and chief administrative officer at National Oilwell Varco.

PC Seen: Esteban Seanez and Paola Riviello, Beth Wolff, Dr. Jorge Salzar, Raquel Lewis, Tracie Morden, Erin Asprec, Anne Neeson, Nathalie and Justin Makris, Anne Nesson, Frann Lichtenstein, Leisa Holland Nelson Bowman, Shelby Thibodeaux and Bruce Padilla, and Erin Asprec.

Luxury Listings on the Market

Featured Properties

Swipe
2437 County Road 1204
Elkhart, TX
FOR SALE

2437 County Road 1204
Elkhart, TX

$1,499,999 Learn More about this property
Bill Phillips
This property is listed by: Bill Phillips (281) 467-2829 Email Realtor
2437 County Road 1204
40 Audubon Hollow Lane
Briar Hollow
FOR SALE

40 Audubon Hollow Lane
Houston, TX

$2,150,000 Learn More about this property
Kathryn R. Hamilton
This property is listed by: Kathryn R. Hamilton (713) 299-5011 Email Realtor
40 Audubon Hollow Lane
6017 Memorial Dr.
The Sophie at Bayou Bend
FOR SALE

6017 Memorial Dr.
Houston, TX

$4,700,000 Learn More about this property
Bonnie Laughlin
This property is listed by: Bonnie Laughlin (713) 805-6422 Email Realtor
6017 Memorial Dr.
2323 W Main St.
The Westmore
FOR SALE

2323 W Main St.
Houston, TX

$1,239,000 Learn More about this property
Nancy Moncrief
This property is listed by: Nancy Moncrief (713) 254-6704 Email Realtor
2323 W Main St.
611 Crestbend Drive
Rivercrest
FOR SALE

611 Crestbend Drive
Houston, TX

$4,950,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Ballas
This property is listed by: Sharon Ballas (713) 822-3895 Email Realtor
611 Crestbend Drive
2905 Wichita
Riverside Terrace
FOR SALE

2905 Wichita
Houston, TX

$599,999 Learn More about this property
Meg Greenwood Rife
This property is listed by: Meg Greenwood Rife (832) 578-2594 Email Realtor
2905 Wichita
2323 W MAIN S
Upper Kirby
FOR SALE

2323 W MAIN S
Houston, TX

$1,119,000 Learn More about this property
Scott Brown
This property is listed by: Scott Brown (917) 584-9582 Email Realtor
2323 W MAIN S
901 Harvard
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

901 Harvard
Houston, TX

$2,000,000 Learn More about this property
Amanda Anhorn
This property is listed by: Amanda Anhorn (713) 256-5123
901 Harvard
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X