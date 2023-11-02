Canadian Mother and Daughter Designers Turn Elizabeth Anthony’s Parking Lot Into a Dreamy Scene — The Regehrs Go Red For Women

It's a full house at the Elizabeth Anthony Go Red for Women event. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Shafik Rifaat & Shelby Hodge at the Elizabeth Anthony Go Red for Women event. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Esteban Seanez & Paola Riviello at the Elizabeth Anthony Go Red for Women event. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Roz Pactor, Mollie Johnson at the Elizabeth Anthony Go Red for Women event. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Beth Wolff, Raquel Lewis, Tracie Morden at the Elizabeth Anthony Go Red for Women event. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Cindy Cook at the Elizabeth Anthony Go Red for Women fashion event. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Sharron Melton, Julie Rogers, Shelby Hodge at the Elizabeth Anthony Go Red for Women fashion event. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Denise Monteleone, Ellie Francisco, Lesha Elsenbrook at the Elizabeth Anthony Go Red for Women fashion event. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Lona McManus, Bonnie Houston, Tina StCyr at the Elizabeth Anthony Go Red for Women fashion event. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Mother/daughter Elizabeth Stein, Laura Stein at the Elizabeth Anthony Go Red for Women fashion event. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell on the runway at the Elizabeth Anthony Go Red for Women fashion event. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Erin Asprec, Anne Neeson at the Elizabeth Anthony Go Red for Women fashion event. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Marcia Wilson on the runway at the Elizabeth Anthony Go Red for Women fashion event. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Mother/daughter LaRanda Burke, Chloe Burke on the runway at the Elizabeth Anthony Go Red for Women fashion event. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Frann Lichtenstein, Lisa Holland-Nelson Bowman at the Elizabeth Anthony Go Red for Women fashion event. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Gaye Lynn Zarrow on the runway at the Elizabeth Anthony Go Red for Women fashion event. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Shelby Thibodeaux, Sharron Melton, Bruce Padilla at the Elizabeth Anthony Go Red for Women fashion event. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Kristina Somerville on the runway at the Elizabeth Anthony Go Red for Women fashion event. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Dr. Jorge & April Salazar at the Elizabeth Anthony Go Red for Women fashion event. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Nathalie & Justin Makris, Julie & Gary Roberts at the Elizabeth Anthony Go Red for Women fashion event. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Model Cortney Cole-Hall on the runway at the Elizabeth Anthony Go Red for Women fashion event. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Vancouver-based designers Catherine Regher and Eva Regher with their models on the runway at the Elizabeth Anthony Go Red for Women fashion event. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

The autumn breeze that wafted across the Uptown Houston parking lot proved a bonus for mother/daughter designers Eva Regehr and Catherine Regehr, whose floaty evening wear was made all the more ethereal as models strode the pleasantly drafty red carpet outside the doors of Elizabeth Anthony.

The American Heart Association’s eighth annual Go Red for Women fashion show, hosted by Elizabeth Anthony owners Julie and Gary Roberts, featured spring and resort designs from the Vancouver-based Catherine Regehr.

Each year, Julie Roberts turns the parking lot into a chic salon for the formal fashion presentation that features not only professional models but a select group of women who belong to the AHA Circle of Red, the Go Red for Women’s annual giving society.

During the cocktail hour, the Regehr shared with PaperCity pointers on the collection about to be seen.

“We have a mix of our spring and our resort collection and with our resort collection we always like to incorporate lots of pop colors and kind of soft and flowy fabrics like chiffons and georgettes,” she notes. “And then with the spring collection we’ve incorporated some nice kind of floral-worked taffeta and Liberty Cotton which is unusual for us because we don’t typically use a lot of novelty fabrics. So that’s exciting for us.

“Obviously, we usually adhere to a very minimalist kind of esthetic. But tonight we have a lot of kind of exciting new novelty fabrics. We love to keep a very clean, timelessness as always. But kind of innovating our classic styles in new and interesting ways that can be worn over and over again.

Catherine Regehr adds that she is responsible for the purely classic pieces while Eva takes the classics and adds a newness, something that makes the designs fresh and inviting. To date, Catherine is doing 75 percent of the designing.

Volunteer Houston models taking the runway in Catherine Regehr designs were Chloe Burke, LaRanda Burke, Cortney Cole-Hall, Cindy Cook, Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell, April Salazar, Kristina Somerville, Elizabeth Stein, Laura Stein, Marcia Wilson and Gaye Lynn Zarrow.

The message in the evening, the importance of women taking care of their own heart health, was delivered by emcee Sharron Melton, Julie Roberts and Bonnie Houston, Go Red for Women chair and chief administrative officer at National Oilwell Varco.

PC Seen: Esteban Seanez and Paola Riviello, Beth Wolff, Dr. Jorge Salzar, Raquel Lewis, Tracie Morden, Erin Asprec, Anne Neeson, Nathalie and Justin Makris, Anne Nesson, Frann Lichtenstein, Leisa Holland Nelson Bowman, Shelby Thibodeaux and Bruce Padilla, and Erin Asprec.