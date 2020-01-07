Dallas’ Best Grocery Stores — From Boutique Markets to Cult Favorites and Organic Staples

Tom Thumb is now open at The Union in Uptown. It offers a boozy shopping experience with beer and wine. Courtesy of The Union

I find it strange when someone tells me that they love going to the grocery store. To me, it’s more of a hassle and something I put off for as long as I can, at least I until I run out of coffee and dark chocolate. But, Dallas has really been stepping up its game lately with more boutique-ish market style grocery stores, as well as some brand new big name places.

Exploring a new grocery store, whether it be a California-based chain that’s always bringing in something new or a plant-based market, can make the act of shopping for staples a little more fun.

Here are Dallas’ best grocery stores:

Tom Thumb

2380 N. Field Street, 3878 Oak Lawn Avenue, & 6333 E. Mockingbird Lane

Tom Thumb used to be similar to a Kroger or Albertsons, but the newest Uptown location is Tom Thumb at its finest. The new store, in the walkable Union area, includes a wine bar, specialty prepared foods, a Starbucks and an on-site pharmacy. A fun plus, you can drink while you shop since bartenders at The Union Tap offer plastic cups.

I recently went in for the first time and was amazed by how clean and organized everything was. Usually the biggest struggle when you try a new store is learning where everything is located, but the Tom Thumb aisles were easy to read and had fun Dallas-connected names like McKinney Avenue or San Jacinto Street. If you drive there, you can get your parking validated for free when checking out, but it’s also super walkable if you live nearby.

SHOP Swipe

































Next

Trader Joe’s

4525 Cole Avenue, 2001 Greenville Avenue, & 5550 W. Lovers Lane

I’ve never met a single person who doesn’t like Trader Joe’s. I mean, they’ve got the Joe Joe’s cookies and they’re always handing out samples. What more could you want? This is the one store I actually look forward to going to get my usual round up of basics like bread, milk and four-cheese mac ‘n cheese.

There’s always fun new things to check out for each season and impulse buys at check out that actually turn out being worth it. Trader Joe’s even has a podcast, Inside Trader Joe’s, where they talk about their different and new products. For some people, this grocery store is a lifestyle. Shoppers can be seen every weekend checking out the newest succulents, flowers and more in anticipation of the next week.

Central Market

5750 E. Lovers Lane & 4349 W. Northwest Highway

With a flagship location in the works for Uptown, Central Market has been a staple of Dallas for quite awhile now. Known for fresh produce and gourmet products you can’t find anywhere else, most locations have a full-service kitchen, offer cooking and wine classes, and do catering.

Unfortunately the Preston Hollow Central Market is currently closed for repairs after the tornado, but there are still two open locations in Dallas. You can go in and purchase everything from chef-prepared meals to fresh baked goods, seafood and meats. Central Market is also now selling a lot of plant-based options such as oat milk, cold-pressed juices and meat alternatives.

Lucky Mouth Grocery

196 W. Davis Street, Suite 120

A new plant-based grocery store, Lucky Mouth Grocery comes from vegan couple Adriana Martinez and David Miers. Originally starting with an online market, Martinez and Miers decided to open a brick-and-mortar Lucky Mouth which just celebrated its grand opening on January 5.

The Bishop Arts location offers vegan snacks and grab-and-go lunch options like salads, sandwiches and soups. Products will be similar to what the couple has sold online since 2018 including items from brands like Credo, Nature’s Charm and Unreal.

Sprouts

1800 N. Henderson Avenue, 7110 Skillman Street, & 11722 Marsh Lane

Sprouts stands out as a number of people’s go-to for fresh produce. Here, there are tons of natural, organic and gluten-free options. There are three Sprouts in Dallas, with the most central being in the Henderson neighborhood.

At Sprouts, they make it easy to shop for Keto, gluten-free and Whole30 diets. With options like bone broth, nut milks and even Keto pancake mixes, there’s certainly a unique selection at these Dallas grocery stores.

Sprouts has all the freshest fruits and vegetables. Courtesy of Sprouts

Whole Foods

2510 McKinney Avenue & 4100 Lomo Alto Drive

Of course, Whole Foods is always a popular place for organic produce and foods as well. The Austin-based supermarket exclusively sells products free from hydrogenated fats and artificial colors and preservatives.

Now, with its free two-hour delivery partnership with Amazon Prime, you don’t even have to step foot into the store for your groceries. Another plus of Whole Foods is its fresh salad and soup bar, and the several order-and-go stations for sandwiches, pizza, and more.

Royal Blue Grocery

1800 Main Street, 1 Highland Park Village, & 2001 Ross Avenue

With three locations now in Dallas and another on the way to Bishop Arts, Royal Blue Grocery has gained a cult following from shoppers who enjoy a mix of conventional grocery shopping with a curated, urban feel.

The Austin-based store sells everything from fresh coffee and espresso drinks to prepared grab-and-go foods, as well as usual grocery staples such as produce and household supplies. The cool thing about Royal Blue is that owner Zac Porter stocks individual stores based on what customers ask for or note that they need. Request books are kept at each register.

Royal Blue Grocery takes customer suggestions when stocking its products.

Foxtrot

2822 McKinney Avenue & 6565 Hillcrest Avenue

One of Dallas’ newest additions, Foxtrot Market now has locations in Uptown and University Park. The Chicago-based corner market offers tons of groceries, snacks, grab-and-go items, and wine and beer. You can either shop in person or have your items delivered straight to your door in under an hour. Or, spend some time working at the cafe, which has a sort of co-working space where you can order from a food and drink menu.

On top of groceries, Foxtrot sells gifts such as candles, board games, curated gift boxes with local items, record players, expensive ironware, a $191 bottle of Dom Perignon and other random splurge items.