Nationally Acclaimed Brow Master Joins a Houston Billionaire's Five Star Hotel Spa — Edward Sanchez Finds a New Home

02.10.22
Just in time for the start of spring social events and weddings, the Spa at Tilman Fertitta’s Post Oak Hotel is partnering with Edward Sanchez, the nationally acclaimed guru of fabulous brows. He and his team are poised to set up shop in the award-winning spa beginning in March.

“It’s a beautiful fit to have someone like Edward here with his talent and his clients,” spa director Daisy Tepper tells PaperCity. “It’s going to be a wonderful partnership.”

Indeed, as both the spa and Sanchez have numerous awards under their respective belts. The Spa earned a Forbes Travel Guide Five Star rating shortly after it opened and in 2020 The Post Oak Hotel itself earned a fivestar ranking making the hotel the only one in Texas with a duo of five star rankings.

It’s a swank landing pad for Edward Sanchez who will begin with appointments on what he calls “the party days”  — Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. Call it a soft landing, if you will. As the business grows, there are plans to have a special build-out for Sanchez and his team at The Post Oak Hotel spa as well as an expansion of the days his services are offered.

His talents have earned Sanchez Allure magazine’s “Best of the Best” honors three years in a row and he was named “Brow Whisperer” by Vogue.

Sanchez brings to the Spa not only brow mastery but also full makeup, skin care, and hair styling services, continuing his work with individual clients and wedding parties and winning new clients with his Post Oak Hotel locale. Via Edward Sanchez Cosmetics, he has developed professional makeup, silk 3D lashes and skincare products. All of which will be available at the hotel spa.

With locations in Houston, Los Angeles and Pacific Palisades, Sanchez counts among his clients Houston A-listers and Hollywood celebrities — including Jennifer Aniston, George Clooney and Janet Jackson — and locally Lynn Wyatt, Margaret Alkek Williams and many more.

“It’s going to be a wonderful partnership,” Sanchez says.

