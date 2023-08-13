Houston based fashion designer Christy Lynn Lee in her new flagship boutique in Memorial Villages. (Photo by Jordan Geibel)
Houston based fashion designer Christy Lynn Lee in her new flagship boutique in Memorial Villages. (Photo by Jordan Geibel)

The Christy Lynn flagship in Memorial Villages with design by Ashton Taylor Oberhauser (Photo by Jordan Geibel)

The Christy Lynn flagship in Memorial Villages with design by Ashton Taylor Oberhauser (Photo by Jordan Geibel)

The Christy Lynn flagship in Memorial Villages with design by Ashton Taylor Oberhauser (Photo by Jordan Geibel)

The Christy Lynn flagship in Memorial Villages with design by Ashton Taylor Oberhauser (Photo by Jordan Geibel)

The Christy Lynn flagship in Memorial Villages with design by Ashton Taylor Oberhauser (Photo by Jordan Geibel)

The Christy Lynn flagship in Memorial Villages with design by Ashton Taylor Oberhauser (Photo by Jordan Geibel)

Christy Lynn Lee with Ashton Speegle in Lee's flagship in Memorial Villages (Photo by Jordan Geibel)

Christy Lynn vegan leather ensembles in the fall collection. (Photo by Jordan Geibel)

Christy Lynn vegan leather ensembles in the fall collection. (Photo by Jordan Geibel)

Christy Lynn vegan leather ensembles in the fall collection. (Photo by Jordan Geibel)

Rising Houston Fashion Star Christy Lynn Opens a New Flagship In Memorial Villages — Get a Look Inside the Stylish Haven

Bayou City Started and Worldwide Popular

photography Jordan Geibel
Houston based fashion designer Christy Lynn Lee in her new flagship boutique in Memorial Villages. (Photo by Jordan Geibel)

The Christy Lynn flagship in Memorial Villages with design by Ashton Taylor Oberhauser (Photo by Jordan Geibel)

The Christy Lynn flagship in Memorial Villages with design by Ashton Taylor Oberhauser (Photo by Jordan Geibel)

The Christy Lynn flagship in Memorial Villages with design by Ashton Taylor Oberhauser (Photo by Jordan Geibel)

The Christy Lynn flagship in Memorial Villages with design by Ashton Taylor Oberhauser (Photo by Jordan Geibel)

The Christy Lynn flagship in Memorial Villages with design by Ashton Taylor Oberhauser (Photo by Jordan Geibel)

The Christy Lynn flagship in Memorial Villages with design by Ashton Taylor Oberhauser (Photo by Jordan Geibel)

Christy Lynn Lee with Ashton Speegle in Lee's flagship in Memorial Villages (Photo by Jordan Geibel)

Christy Lynn vegan leather ensembles in the fall collection. (Photo by Jordan Geibel)

Christy Lynn vegan leather ensembles in the fall collection. (Photo by Jordan Geibel)

When designer Christy Lynn Lee invited me to visit her spanking new atelier in La Colombe d’Or Hotel & Residences back in early 2021, her namesake fashion line Christy Lynn was already rocking the racks at 30 luxury shops across the country. Now as she opens her first flagship store in Memorial Villages, Lee’s feminine, ephemeral frocks and more are carried in 100 stores internationally.

Lee’s fast-track growth with the line that she launched in 2019 evolved from her understanding of the appeal of hand-painted prints, restored florals, exceptional laces from Italy and France, and the desire of many women to embrace their femininity.

Likewise, her tenure, after earning a degree in fine arts and apparel from the Rhode Island School of Design, with designers including Nanette Lepore and Catherine Malandrino in their heyday, and Elie Tahari set the stage for her current success.

“We created this flagship to be a haven for fashion connoisseurs and I am beyond excited to take both new and existing clients on a journey into the world of Christy Lynn,” Lynn Lee says in a statement. “We’ve ensured that every detail is meaningful to the essence of the brand and it’s truly a place where we can showcase our inspiration and full range of our creations.”

That range has expanded since the line’s founding to include a fall collection of beautiful vegan leather ensembles, sweaters, slacks and jackets thereby offering the familiar Christy Lynn esthetic with more practicality and less prairie while not losing the uber feminine edge.

All can be found online and in the new flagship store in Memorial Villages for which Lee tapped Ashton Taylor Oberhauser of Ashton Taylor Interiors to design.

“We wanted to celebrate the evolution of Christy Lynn by incorporating timeless interior elements with vibrant womenswear designs,” Oberhauser notes. “The space was designed to be the perfect backdrop to enhance the diverse range of Christy’s stunning collections.

“The juxtaposition of the brand’s intricate designs adds a touch of boldness that artfully contrasts the inherent lightness of the space.”

