Lilos – celebrity designer, Martyn Lawrence Bullard perched atop his latest collaboration
Lilos – Single Lilo wrapped in MLB Kabba Kabba fabric
Lilos – Martyn Lawrence Bullard x Oliver James Lilos double Ubud Stripe.
Lilos – Star Style will be released on October 3, by Vendome Press.
01
04

Celebrity designer Martyn Lawrence Bullard takes a rare break atop his latest collaboration.

02
04

Single Lilo wrapped in MLB Kabba Kabba fabric.

03
04

Martyn Lawrence Bullard x Oliver James Lilos double Ubud Stripe.

04
04

Star Style will be released on October 3, by Vendome Press.

Lilos – celebrity designer, Martyn Lawrence Bullard perched atop his latest collaboration
Lilos – Single Lilo wrapped in MLB Kabba Kabba fabric
Lilos – Martyn Lawrence Bullard x Oliver James Lilos double Ubud Stripe.
Lilos – Star Style will be released on October 3, by Vendome Press.
Home + Design / Design Notes

Martyn Lawrence Bullard Brings High Style to Pool Lounging and Writes a New Book About His Celebrity Design Projects

Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Elton John, Cher and RuPaul Love This Guy For a Reason

BY // 08.13.23
Celebrity designer Martyn Lawrence Bullard takes a rare break atop his latest collaboration.
Single Lilo wrapped in MLB Kabba Kabba fabric.
Martyn Lawrence Bullard x Oliver James Lilos double Ubud Stripe.
Star Style will be released on October 3, by Vendome Press.
1
4

Celebrity designer Martyn Lawrence Bullard takes a rare break atop his latest collaboration.

2
4

Single Lilo wrapped in MLB Kabba Kabba fabric.

3
4

Martyn Lawrence Bullard x Oliver James Lilos double Ubud Stripe.

4
4

Star Style will be released on October 3, by Vendome Press.

Oliver Micklewright has fond memories of lazy summer days, watching his parents float on their inflated “lilo” lounger. What Americans call a float, or even a raft, the British call a lilo (pronounced lee-low). Micklewright set out to design one that could withstand sun, salt and chlorine ― all in high style. Now, his Lilos brand of upholstered loungers are partnering with one of the country’s most well known and respected designers Martyn Lawrence Bullard on a limited collection.

“It’s a great way to decorate your pool,” Bullard tells PaperCity. “They coordinate with your existing outdoor furniture, and it changes the whole feel of your garden decor.”

And since pool season often extends well into October in Texas, it is always a good time to add a new designer touch to your poolscape.

The goal of Oliver James Lilos is to craft the finest inflatable lilos on the market. They aren’t cheap, but that’s part of the deal when you want the best. The lilos range in price from $1,300 for a single to $1,680 for a double ― and the covers only are priced from $950 to $1,375.

A single Lilo wrapped in MLB Kabba Kabba fabric makes a pool fashion statement of its own.
A single Lilo wrapped in MLB Kabba Kabba fabric makes a pool fashion statement of its own.

It is all about high-quality materials that are built to last. These designer lilos are made of thermal polyurethane for both comfort and durability, with marine-grade trims, and covered in what is known as solution-dyed acrylic fabrics. This makes the upholstery UV, mold mildew and fade resistant. The colors are not imprinted on the surface of the lilos, but rather woven right into the fabric.

These signature Lilo styles from Martyn Lawrence Bullard are available in the single lilo size covered by his Kabba Kabba fabric, as well as a double size wrapped in his Ubud Stripe. The fabrics are inspired by a batik pattern depicting antique Balinese temple etchings.

You might say, it’s a bit like gilding the lilo.

“I am passionate about fabrics. They are the architecture of any room,” Bullard says. “All of the designs in my line are inspired by my travels. Whether searching the markets of Paris and London or my trips to Istanbul and Marrakesh. And these outdoor fabrics feel very soft and comfortable.”

Bullard’s fabric line launched about 15 years ago. He notes that he had been custom designing special fabrics for his clients for many years and felt it was a shame for them to be a one-off considering all the time that went into creating them. He wanted to share the designs with others and now he has a slate of fabrics to pull from for use in a myriad of projects, both residential and commercial.

Martyn Lawrence Bullard on a Oliver James Lilos double Ubud Stripe makes a statement.
Martyn Lawrence Bullard on a Oliver James Lilos double Ubud Stripe makes a statement.

Many styles from his fabric line are intentionally two-toned, highlighting these graphic, floral and geometric prints.

“I am a colorist at heart, but understand that color is difficult for many to translate,” Bullard says. “I will often design in a two-tone palette. It allows for more freedom of use, and ease of layering. But my newest Couture Line of fabrics does have more colors involved.”

What’s on the design horizon?

We are seeing a return to an almost Victorian flavor,” Bullard says. You heard it here first.

“This was a fun side project because I’m such a fan of the Lilos brand,” Bullard says. “I use them as both a chaise and as floats. They are so comfortable and chic. We will add more fabrics from my line for next season.”

The Martyn Lawrence Bullard Design Empire

Of course, this isn’t the first collaboration for one of the world’s most sought-after interior designers.

“Collaborations feel right to you when they match your brand’s dynamics and when they’ll be financially successful,” Bullard notes. “I first went with heritage French makers including a collection of dinnerware with Haviland Limoges, as well as collaborations with silversmith Christofle and Daum crystal.

“I found that my fabrics aligned well with Schumacher, and I love the fact that The Shade Store brings quality design directly to the public.”

Among Bullard’s other notable collaborations are his tile lines for Ann Sacks and his racy line with La Cornue and its iconic Château range, which debuted last year.

Now Bullard’s eponymous collections include not only fabrics and wall coverings but also furniture and home accessories. They are available through his firm and at showrooms worldwide ― including at James Showrooms in Austin, Dallas and Houston.

“I have to have a connection with or love of the product,” Bullard says in his gracious British accent. “In this case, I love Lilos products. They create the most stylish and fun pool floaties. After I installed them for the Kardashians, all my clients wanted them.”

Star Style will be released on October 3, by Vendome Press.
Star Style will be released on October 3, by Vendome Press.

This style icon doesn’t have much time for lounging around his pool these days himself however. Bullard reveals that he has more than “25 new projects on the go” worldwide.

Among the many projects he’s currently juggling include a new restaurant chain called Red O by chef Rick Bayless (with three current locations including the flagship in Newport Beach, California), residential work for A-listers like Sylvester Stallone and Machine Gun Kelly, and plenty of hotel projects to boot.

Martyn Lawrence Bullard will also publish his fourth book on October 3 with Vendome Press. Called Star Style, Bullard says it will feature favorite interior design projects that he did for clients like Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Elton John, Cher and RuPaul, just to name a few.

Star Style is an overview of my work over the past 30 years ― covering the last decade especially,” Bullard tells PaperCity. “It’s written in a very personal way. And I hope it will give insight into how I design.”

Special Series

The Dallas Dish

Your Weekly Need-To-Know Restaurant News
Henry’s Majestic Reopens in A New Neighborhood, An Austin-Style Beer Garden Debuts in East Dallas, A Barbie-Themed Bar Pops Up, and More Restaurant News
Henry’s Majestic Reopens in A New Neighborhood, An Austin-Style Beer Garden Debuts in East Dallas, A Barbie-Themed Bar Pops Up, and More Restaurant News
Dallas Restaurant Buzz — An AT&T Discovery District Pioneer Closes, A New Bagel Shop Opens in East Dallas, and Portillo’s Heads to Allen
Dallas Restaurant Buzz — An AT&T Discovery District Pioneer Closes, A New Bagel Shop Opens in East Dallas, and Portillo’s Heads to Allen
Voodoo Doughnut Finally Makes It to Dallas, Kate Weiser Expands to a Wine Bar, Montecito’s, and More New Openings
Voodoo Doughnut Finally Makes It to Dallas, Kate Weiser Expands to a Wine Bar, Montecito’s, and More New Openings
Three New Restaurants Debut at JW Marriott Dallas Arts District and An Iconic Sandwich Shop Closes (Again)
Three New Restaurants Debut at JW Marriott Dallas Arts District and An Iconic Sandwich Shop Closes (Again)
Wild Salsa Makes a Comeback, Botolino Gelato Heads to Bishop Arts, and a Tiny Downtown Bagel Shop Gets the <em>Bon Appétit</em> Spotlight
Wild Salsa Makes a Comeback, Botolino Gelato Heads to Bishop Arts, and a Tiny Downtown Bagel Shop Gets the Bon Appétit Spotlight
Ladylove Lounge & Sound, Sandoitchi, and Mexican Test Kitchen — The Buzziest Dallas Restaurant Openings Kicking Off Summer 2023
Ladylove Lounge & Sound, Sandoitchi, and Mexican Test Kitchen — The Buzziest Dallas Restaurant Openings Kicking Off Summer 2023
read full series
The Residences at The Allen
A parkside oasis with unrivaled amenities.
COMPROMISE NOTHING
Starting at $1.8M / 80% sold
LEARN MORE
DC Partners

Featured Properties

Swipe
611 Crestbend Drive
Rivercrest
FOR SALE

611 Crestbend Drive
Houston, TX

$4,950,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Ballas
This property is listed by: Sharon Ballas (713) 822-3895 Email Realtor
611 Crestbend Drive
111 Hickory Ridge
Memorial
FOR SALE

111 Hickory Ridge
Houston, TX

$7,800,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Ballas
This property is listed by: Sharon Ballas (713) 822-3895 Email Realtor
111 Hickory Ridge
506 Heights
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

506 Heights
Houston, TX

$769,000 Learn More about this property
Mary Hale McLean
This property is listed by: Mary Hale McLean (713) 553-4255 Email Realtor
506 Heights
2004 Fulham Court
Hammersmith
FOR SALE

2004 Fulham Court
Houston, TX

$695,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Jo Reid (713) 582-6150 Email Realtor
2004 Fulham Court
1819 Southmore Blvd.
Rice/Medical
FOR SALE

1819 Southmore Blvd.
Houston, TX

$1,900,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
1819 Southmore Blvd.
2000 Bagby #13428
RISE Lofts
FOR SALE

2000 Bagby #13428
Houston, TX

$509,000 Learn More about this property
Scott Brown
This property is listed by: Scott Brown (917) 584-9582 Email Realtor
2000 Bagby #13428
6017 Memorial Dr.
The Sophie at Bayou Bend
FOR SALE

6017 Memorial Dr.
Houston, TX

$4,700,000 Learn More about this property
Bonnie Laughlin
This property is listed by: Bonnie Laughlin (713) 805-6422 Email Realtor
6017 Memorial Dr.
2 Lake Drive
Conroe
FOR SALE

2 Lake Drive
Conroe, TX

$2,475,000 Learn More about this property
Jason Knebel
This property is listed by: Jason Knebel (713) 232-9712 Email Realtor
2 Lake Drive
6416 Belmont
West University
FOR SALE

6416 Belmont
West University, TX

$3,999,999 Learn More about this property
Heidi Dugan
This property is listed by: Heidi Dugan (713) 725-9239
6416 Belmont
6134 Valley Forge Drive
Briargrove
FOR SALE

6134 Valley Forge Drive
Houston, TX

$1,585,000 Learn More about this property
Kathleen Graf
This property is listed by: Kathleen Graf (713) 822-6942 Email Realtor
6134 Valley Forge Drive
623 W. 16th #A
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

623 W. 16th #A
Houston, TX

$819,000 Learn More about this property
Kathleen Graf
This property is listed by: Kathleen Graf (713) 822-6942 Email Realtor
623 W. 16th #A
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X