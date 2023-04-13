Restaurants / Openings

10 New Dallas Restaurants to Look Forward To in 2023

Italian, Sushi, Tex-Mex, Speakeasy Bars, and More to Keep an Eye Out For

BY // 04.13.23
Tequila Social Dallas

Tequila Social debuts by Katy Trail this spring. (Photo by Kathy Tran)

2023 may be in full swing, but we still have plenty of new Dallas restaurant openings to look forward to. This spring, Dallasites can expect new Tex-Mex on the Katy Trail and a speakeasy from a Super Bowl champion. Summer will bring more sushi from the Shoyo team and a farm-to-table restaurant. And this fall, the former Highland Park Soda Fountain facade finally comes back to life.

 

Tequila Social
Tequila Social will be the 13th Harwood District restaurant. (Photo by Kathy Tran)

Tequila Social

3100 McKinnon Street, Suite G100

The 13th dining concept from Harwood Hospitality Group, this new casual Tex-Mex spot will open near Katy Trail this spring. Inspired by West Texas, the 10,000-square-foot space boasts an outdoor, dog-friendly patio, fire pits, social games, and a mural courtesy of Dallas-based design studio, Pickle Schmitt Co. Created by HHG’s Vice President of Culinary Taylor Kearney, the menu will feature Tex-Mex classics such as charred skirt steak fajitas, Baja fish tacos, and queso, as well as dishes like buffalo chicken flautas and a bone-in burrito.

And of course, there will be frozen and on-the-rocks margaritas to enjoy while overlooking the Katy Trail.

 

SHOP FOR MOM

Swipe
  • Valobra April 2023
  • Valobra April 2023
  • Valobra April 2023
  • Valobra April 2023
  • Valobra April 2023
  • Valobra April 2023
  • Valobra April 2023
  • Valobra April 2023
  • Valobra April 2023

Via Triozzi

1806 Greenville Avenue 

Opening in Lower Greenville in May, this new Italian restaurant comes from Leigh Hutchinson. Formerly owner-chef of Modest Rogers, Mo Rodriguez will be executive chef at the new two-story spot, according to Eater Dallas. The menu will feature housemade pasta, Roman-style pizza, Italian wines, and more.

 

Chloes Newsstand
A rendering of Chloe’s Newsstand — an upcoming bar in Deep Ellum. (Courtesy)

Chloe’s Newsstand

2540 Elm Street

Coming to Deep Ellum’s The Epic this spring is a new speakeasy-style bar and restaurant from entrepreneur Hank Keller (of the Lights All Night music festival) and Super Bowl champion Remi Ayodele (a Dallas-Fort Worth native). Disguised from the sidewalk as an old-fashioned newsstand, the interior promises something far moodier and modern. Expect specialty cocktails, a full kitchen serving shareable tapas-style plates, and great music. Chef Rami Rassas (a former MasterChef contestant) is leading the kitchen.

 

LVI

1914 Commerce Street (inside The Statler) – Opening May 5

At The Statler, Primo’s MX Kitchen & Lounge is out and a new steakhouse called LVI (56 in Roman numerals) is in starting this May. The new restaurant is named after the year the hotel opened its doors — 1956.

Chef Leo Morales is leading the contemporary spin on the classic steakhouse. There will be prime beef, bone-in Duroc pork chops, seafood, and salads on the menu.

 

Margaret’s JW Marriott
Margaret’s will be a farm-to-table restaurant at the upcoming JW Marriott Dallas Arts District. (Rendering courtesy)

Margaret’s

800 North Harwood Street

Named after the late philanthropist Margaret McDermott, this farm-to-table spot will be the main restaurant at the upcoming JW Marriott Dallas Arts District hotel. Debuting in late spring, the hotel’s executive chef is Jonah Friedmann. Margaret’s will serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

 

best sushi in dallas
Shoyo is one of the hottest and best new sushi restaurants in Dallas. (Courtesy of Shoyo)

Kaiyo

2014 Greenville Avenue

Taking over the former Teppo space in Lower Greenville, Shoyo’s Jimmy Park is opening a more casual Japanese spot just down the street this summer. The intimate restaurant will seat around 30 to 40 people and will not require reservations like its sister spot.

 

Plomo Dallas
Arkansas-based quesadilla spot Plomo is opening in Dallas this year. (Courtesy of Coeval Studio)

Plomo Quesadilla Bar

1802 McMillan Avenue

Coming to Henderson Avenue (right next to Houndstooth) this year is an Arkansas-based quesadilla restaurant. Founded by Omar Kasim in 2020, Plomo is a late-night spot that offers specialty quesadillas like the popular Escobar with ribeye steak, El Chapo with chorizo, and Vasquez featuring Caribbean jerk chicken. Designed by Coeval Studios, a rendering for the new spot features an outdoor patio.

 

Birdie’s Eastside

6221 E. Mockingbird Lane

Another new restaurant coming to East Dallas this fall, Birdie’s will be an Austin-style neighborhood beer garden from Jon Alexis, according to the Dallas Morning News. Having just debuted Ramble Room as part of his new Imperial Fizz group, Alexis is on a roll this year. A former Luby’s, the space will feature an expansive outdoor patio.

 

Tina’s Continental Bar
Tina’s Continental, an intimate martini bar, is now open in Deep Ellum. (Photo by Kathy Tran)

Let’s Ask Keith

3309 Elm Street

UNCO Management’s Elias Pope (Leela’s, HG Sply Co.) just debuted Tina’s Continental Bar in Deep Ellum’s Continental Gin Building. This September, Pope will be opening another new spot in the same building — a casual steakhouse named after her father, Let’s Ask Keith.

weir's plaza knox street
The new Weir’s Plaza includes the carefully preserved former site of the Highland Park Soda Fountain.

Mr. Charles

3229 Knox Street

This fall, the former Highland Park Soda Fountain at Weir’s Plaza will reopen as the newest dining concept from Duro Hospitality (The Charles, Sister, and El Carlos Elegante).

Special Series

Social in Security

Lessons from an etiquette ambassador
From Tipping to Gossip and Everything In Between — A Modern Etiquette Ambassador Breaks Down 36 Common Life Scenarios and How to Handle Them With Grace
From Tipping to Gossip and Everything In Between — A Modern Etiquette Ambassador Breaks Down 36 Common Life Scenarios and How to Handle Them With Grace
4 Modern Valentine’s Day Etiquette Tips to Elevate Your Holiday
4 Modern Valentine’s Day Etiquette Tips to Elevate Your Holiday
5 Modern Etiquette Rules to Live By in 2023
5 Modern Etiquette Rules to Live By in 2023
Style Etiquette 101 — What’s Current, What’s Over, and How to Keep Invitation Attire Clear
Style Etiquette 101 — What’s Current, What’s Over, and How to Keep Invitation Attire Clear
The Most Asked Etiquette Questions of Summer 2022 — Pool Parties, Parenting, and Vacation Friends
The Most Asked Etiquette Questions of Summer 2022 — Pool Parties, Parenting, and Vacation Friends
There’s No Such Thing As a Silly Etiquette Question in Today’s World — Ask <em>PaperCity</em> Anything
There’s No Such Thing As a Silly Etiquette Question in Today’s World — Ask PaperCity Anything
read full series

Visit Dallas' premier open-air shopping and dining destination.

Highland Park Village Shop Now

Featured Properties

Swipe
3116 Akard Street
Medical Center
FOR SALE

3116 Akard Street
Houston, TX

$100,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
3116 Akard Street
12443 Cedar Breaks Court
Atascocita South
FOR SALE

12443 Cedar Breaks Court
Humble, TX

$400,000 Learn More about this property
Bob Murdock
This property is listed by: Bob Murdock (832) 326-5712 Email Realtor
12443 Cedar Breaks Court
336 Sugarberry Circle
Memorial
FOR SALE

336 Sugarberry Circle
Houston, TX

$649,000 Learn More about this property
Julie Brann
This property is listed by: Julie Brann (713) 594-8736 Email Realtor
336 Sugarberry Circle
13619 Blair Hill Lane
Summerwood
FOR SALE

13619 Blair Hill Lane
Houston, TX

$669,000 Learn More about this property
Bob Murdock
This property is listed by: Bob Murdock (832) 326-5712 Email Realtor
13619 Blair Hill Lane
9575 Doliver Drive
Memorial
FOR SALE

9575 Doliver Drive
Houston, TX

$375,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
9575 Doliver Drive
10234 White Pines Drive
Cinco Ranch, Katy
FOR SALE

10234 White Pines Drive
Katy, TX

$639,900 Learn More about this property
Thea McShay
This property is listed by: Thea McShay (713) 724-7684 Email Realtor
10234 White Pines Drive
1523 Auline Lane
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1523 Auline Lane
Houston, TX

$899,900 Learn More about this property
Cathy Scherer
This property is listed by: Cathy Scherer (832) 689-1024 Email Realtor
1523 Auline Lane
19106 W Josey Overlook Drive
Cypress
FOR SALE

19106 W Josey Overlook Drive
Cypress, TX

$6,500 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
19106 W Josey Overlook Drive
6520 Canyon Mist Lane
League City
FOR SALE

6520 Canyon Mist Lane
Dickinson, TX

$325,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
6520 Canyon Mist Lane
1915 Sedgie Drive
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1915 Sedgie Drive
Houston, TX

$275,000 Learn More about this property
Danielle Winkler
This property is listed by: Danielle Winkler (713) 817-7678 Email Realtor
1915 Sedgie Drive
5136 Chevy Chase Drive
Galleria
FOR SALE

5136 Chevy Chase Drive
Houston, TX

$675,000 Learn More about this property
Sondra Rosenthal
This property is listed by: Sondra Rosenthal (713) 870-3790 Email Realtor
5136 Chevy Chase Drive
28510 Birchfield Oak Court
Cinco Ranch
FOR SALE

28510 Birchfield Oak Court
Katy, TX

$665,000 Learn More about this property
Trent Johnson
This property is listed by: Trent Johnson (832) 444-8855 Email Realtor
28510 Birchfield Oak Court
3433 Westheimer Road #205
The River Oaks
FOR SALE

3433 Westheimer Road #205
Houston, TX

$4,170,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
3433 Westheimer Road #205
1433 Paige Street
East End Revitalized
FOR SALE

1433 Paige Street
Houston, TX

$342,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
1433 Paige Street
2010B W 14th Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

2010B W 14th Street
Houston, TX

$749,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
2010B W 14th Street
2604 Bevis Street A
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

2604 Bevis Street A
Houston, TX

$494,999 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
2604 Bevis Street A
14 Greenway Plaza #9L
Greenway Plaza | Co-Agent: Cathy Scherer
FOR SALE

14 Greenway Plaza #9L
Houston, TX

$225,000 Learn More about this property
Wendy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Wendy Bernstein (713) 927-7743 Email Realtor
14 Greenway Plaza #9L
Presented by Bernstein Realty
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X