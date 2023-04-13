10 New Dallas Restaurants to Look Forward To in 2023

2023 may be in full swing, but we still have plenty of new Dallas restaurant openings to look forward to. This spring, Dallasites can expect new Tex-Mex on the Katy Trail and a speakeasy from a Super Bowl champion. Summer will bring more sushi from the Shoyo team and a farm-to-table restaurant. And this fall, the former Highland Park Soda Fountain facade finally comes back to life.

Tequila Social

3100 McKinnon Street, Suite G100

The 13th dining concept from Harwood Hospitality Group, this new casual Tex-Mex spot will open near Katy Trail this spring. Inspired by West Texas, the 10,000-square-foot space boasts an outdoor, dog-friendly patio, fire pits, social games, and a mural courtesy of Dallas-based design studio, Pickle Schmitt Co. Created by HHG’s Vice President of Culinary Taylor Kearney, the menu will feature Tex-Mex classics such as charred skirt steak fajitas, Baja fish tacos, and queso, as well as dishes like buffalo chicken flautas and a bone-in burrito.

And of course, there will be frozen and on-the-rocks margaritas to enjoy while overlooking the Katy Trail.

Via Triozzi

1806 Greenville Avenue

Opening in Lower Greenville in May, this new Italian restaurant comes from Leigh Hutchinson. Formerly owner-chef of Modest Rogers, Mo Rodriguez will be executive chef at the new two-story spot, according to Eater Dallas. The menu will feature housemade pasta, Roman-style pizza, Italian wines, and more.

Chloe’s Newsstand

2540 Elm Street

Coming to Deep Ellum’s The Epic this spring is a new speakeasy-style bar and restaurant from entrepreneur Hank Keller (of the Lights All Night music festival) and Super Bowl champion Remi Ayodele (a Dallas-Fort Worth native). Disguised from the sidewalk as an old-fashioned newsstand, the interior promises something far moodier and modern. Expect specialty cocktails, a full kitchen serving shareable tapas-style plates, and great music. Chef Rami Rassas (a former MasterChef contestant) is leading the kitchen.

LVI

1914 Commerce Street (inside The Statler) – Opening May 5

At The Statler, Primo’s MX Kitchen & Lounge is out and a new steakhouse called LVI (56 in Roman numerals) is in starting this May. The new restaurant is named after the year the hotel opened its doors — 1956.

Chef Leo Morales is leading the contemporary spin on the classic steakhouse. There will be prime beef, bone-in Duroc pork chops, seafood, and salads on the menu.

Margaret’s

800 North Harwood Street

Named after the late philanthropist Margaret McDermott, this farm-to-table spot will be the main restaurant at the upcoming JW Marriott Dallas Arts District hotel. Debuting in late spring, the hotel’s executive chef is Jonah Friedmann. Margaret’s will serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

Kaiyo

2014 Greenville Avenue

Taking over the former Teppo space in Lower Greenville, Shoyo’s Jimmy Park is opening a more casual Japanese spot just down the street this summer. The intimate restaurant will seat around 30 to 40 people and will not require reservations like its sister spot.

Plomo Quesadilla Bar

1802 McMillan Avenue

Coming to Henderson Avenue (right next to Houndstooth) this year is an Arkansas-based quesadilla restaurant. Founded by Omar Kasim in 2020, Plomo is a late-night spot that offers specialty quesadillas like the popular Escobar with ribeye steak, El Chapo with chorizo, and Vasquez featuring Caribbean jerk chicken. Designed by Coeval Studios, a rendering for the new spot features an outdoor patio.

Birdie’s Eastside

6221 E. Mockingbird Lane

Another new restaurant coming to East Dallas this fall, Birdie’s will be an Austin-style neighborhood beer garden from Jon Alexis, according to the Dallas Morning News. Having just debuted Ramble Room as part of his new Imperial Fizz group, Alexis is on a roll this year. A former Luby’s, the space will feature an expansive outdoor patio.

Let’s Ask Keith

3309 Elm Street

UNCO Management’s Elias Pope (Leela’s, HG Sply Co.) just debuted Tina’s Continental Bar in Deep Ellum’s Continental Gin Building. This September, Pope will be opening another new spot in the same building — a casual steakhouse named after her father, Let’s Ask Keith.

Mr. Charles

3229 Knox Street

This fall, the former Highland Park Soda Fountain at Weir’s Plaza will reopen as the newest dining concept from Duro Hospitality (The Charles, Sister, and El Carlos Elegante).