Coach – Tabby Tour is coming to a college campus near you this April.
Coach – Customized bracelets from Little Words Project will be available at the Coach Tabby Tour events later this month.
Tabby already comes in hundreds of shapes and colors, but its about to get even more personal.
01
03

The Coach Tabby Tour is coming to college campuses in Texas.

02
03

Customized bracelets from Little Words Project will be available at the Coach Tabby Tour events later this month.

03
03

Tabby already comes in hundreds of shapes and colors, but its about to get even more personal.

Coach – Tabby Tour is coming to a college campus near you this April.
Coach – Customized bracelets from Little Words Project will be available at the Coach Tabby Tour events later this month.
Tabby already comes in hundreds of shapes and colors, but its about to get even more personal.
Fashion / Shopping

Coach Brings Handbag Power to Top Texas Colleges — The Tabby Tour Is Coming

It's All About Expressive Luxury For Gen Z Shoppers

BY // 04.03.23
The Coach Tabby Tour is coming to college campuses in Texas.
Customized bracelets from Little Words Project will be available at the Coach Tabby Tour events later this month.
Tabby already comes in hundreds of shapes and colors, but its about to get even more personal.
1
3

The Coach Tabby Tour is coming to college campuses in Texas.

2
3

Customized bracelets from Little Words Project will be available at the Coach Tabby Tour events later this month.

3
3

Tabby already comes in hundreds of shapes and colors, but its about to get even more personal.

Coach has set its sights on a growing Gen Z and younger millennial customer base. In that spirit, the brand is leaning into its new vision of expressive luxury. That means aligning itself with self expression and adding customization and personalization to its products. This month, Coach is celebrating its Tabby handbag, which already comes in hundreds of styles and color ranges. From pillow shoulder bags to crossbody wristlets and more styles.

Coach is now taking its show on the road to several Texas college campuses. After swinging through campuses in Florida and Georgia, Coach is bringing a fun-filled pop-up experience to three universities in Texas. On April 17, the tour will make its first stop in the Lone Star State at the University of Texas at Austin. On April 19, students at the University of North Texas in Denton get to  enjoy the pop-up. The final stop will take place April 21 in College Station at Texas A&M University.

Coach's Tabby bags already comes in hundreds of shapes and colors, but things are about to get even more personal.
Coach’s Tabby bags already comes in hundreds of shapes and colors, but things are about to get even more personal.

 

Envisioned by Coach creative director Stuart Vevers as a reimagination of an archival bag from the 1970s, Tabby features Coach’s signature hardware in an array of styles.

The interactive Tabby Tour event was inspired by Coach’s new “In My Tabby” campaign. It explores the personal stories of Coach brand ambassadors like Lil Nas X, Camila Mendes, Kōki and Wu JinYan.

The Coach Tabby Tour

University of Texas at Austin

Date: April 17

SHOP

Swipe
  • Post Oak Motors 2023 March
  • Post Oak Motors 2023 March
  • Post Oak Motors 2023 March
  • Post Oak Motors 2023 March
  • Post Oak Motors 2023 March
  • Post Oak Motors 2023 March
  • Post Oak Motors 2023 March
  • Post Oak Motors 2023 March
  • Post Oak Motors 2023 March
  • Post Oak Motors 2023 March

Time: 11 am to 7 pm

Location: Gregory Gym Plaza

2101 Speedway

University of North Texas

Date: April 19

Time: 11 am to 7 pm

Location: The South Lawn

1400 West Highland Street, Denton

Texas A&M University

Date: April 21

Time: 11 am to 7 pm

Location: Rudder Plaza

401 Joe Routt Boulevard, College Station

Customized bracelets from Little Words Project will be available at the Coach Tabby Tour events.
Customized bracelets from Little Words Project will be available at the Coach Tabby Tour events.

At each of the Tabby Tour events, Coach will offer an interactive (QR code linked) digital quiz, free ice cream and limited-edition bracelets created in collaboration with the Little Words Project.

“Today, we are only at the start of this journey, aiming to disrupt the traditional approach of putting the brand at the center of everything, instead shifting our focus to the consumer,” Sandeep Seth, Coach global chief marketing officer and North America president, says in a statement.

Coach will also introduce a new Made to Order Tabby service soon, where shoppers can design their own Tabby bag with their choice of leather, colors and hardware. The service aims to bring the traditionally exclusive luxury experience of designing your own bag to a more accessible price point.

Coach is trying to keep things expressive, fresh and personal.

Special Series
Presented by Highland Park Village

Trend Report

The Trend Report by Highland Park Village
Find Inspiration This Spring With Highland Park Village’s Latest Fashion Lookbook
Find Inspiration This Spring With Highland Park Village’s Latest Fashion Lookbook
Highland Park Village’s 2023 Guide to the Best Valentine’s Day Gifts
Highland Park Village’s 2023 Guide to the Best Valentine’s Day Gifts
The Best Holiday Gifts for Everyone On Your List from Highland Park Village
The Best Holiday Gifts for Everyone On Your List from Highland Park Village
Partners Card Picks at Highland Park Village — Discounts on Brands That Rarely (If Ever) Go On Sale
Partners Card Picks at Highland Park Village — Discounts on Brands That Rarely (If Ever) Go On Sale
Stunning Fall Finds at Highland Park Village — Get a Fresh Look This Fall
Stunning Fall Finds at Highland Park Village — Get a Fresh Look This Fall
Highland Park Village’s Ultimate Mother’s Day Gift Guide for Every Kind of Mom
Highland Park Village’s Ultimate Mother’s Day Gift Guide for Every Kind of Mom
read full series

Visit Dallas' premier open-air shopping and dining destination.

Highland Park Village Shop Now

Featured Properties

Swipe
3433 Westheimer Road #205
The River Oaks
FOR SALE

3433 Westheimer Road #205
Houston, TX

$4,170,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
3433 Westheimer Road #205
13619 Blair Hill Lane
Summerwood
FOR SALE

13619 Blair Hill Lane
Houston, TX

$669,000 Learn More about this property
Bob Murdock
This property is listed by: Bob Murdock (832) 326-5712 Email Realtor
13619 Blair Hill Lane
2010B W 14th Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

2010B W 14th Street
Houston, TX

$749,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
2010B W 14th Street
5008 Wedgewood Drive
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5008 Wedgewood Drive
Houston, TX

$795,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5008 Wedgewood Drive
12443 Cedar Breaks Court
Atascocita South
FOR SALE

12443 Cedar Breaks Court
Humble, TX

$400,000 Learn More about this property
Bob Murdock
This property is listed by: Bob Murdock (832) 326-5712 Email Realtor
12443 Cedar Breaks Court
3116 Akard Street
Medical Center
FOR SALE

3116 Akard Street
Houston, TX

$100,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
3116 Akard Street
336 Sugarberry Circle
Memorial
FOR SALE

336 Sugarberry Circle
Houston, TX

$649,000 Learn More about this property
Julie Brann
This property is listed by: Julie Brann (713) 594-8736 Email Realtor
336 Sugarberry Circle
1433 Paige Street
East End Revitalized
FOR SALE

1433 Paige Street
Houston, TX

$342,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
1433 Paige Street
2604 Bevis Street A
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

2604 Bevis Street A
Houston, TX

$494,999 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
2604 Bevis Street A
10234 White Pines Drive
Cinco Ranch, Katy
FOR SALE

10234 White Pines Drive
Katy, TX

$639,900 Learn More about this property
Thea McShay
This property is listed by: Thea McShay (713) 724-7684 Email Realtor
10234 White Pines Drive
19106 W Josey Overlook Drive
Cypress
FOR SALE

19106 W Josey Overlook Drive
Cypress, TX

$6,500 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
19106 W Josey Overlook Drive
9575 Doliver Drive
Memorial
FOR SALE

9575 Doliver Drive
Houston, TX

$375,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
9575 Doliver Drive
6520 Canyon Mist Lane
League City
FOR SALE

6520 Canyon Mist Lane
Dickinson, TX

$325,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
6520 Canyon Mist Lane
14 Greenway Plaza #9L
Greenway Plaza | Co-Agent: Cathy Scherer
FOR SALE

14 Greenway Plaza #9L
Houston, TX

$225,000 Learn More about this property
Wendy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Wendy Bernstein (713) 927-7743 Email Realtor
14 Greenway Plaza #9L
1523 Auline Lane
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1523 Auline Lane
Houston, TX

$949,900 Learn More about this property
Cathy Scherer
This property is listed by: Cathy Scherer (832) 689-1024 Email Realtor
1523 Auline Lane
1915 Sedgie Drive
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1915 Sedgie Drive
Houston, TX

$275,000 Learn More about this property
Danielle Winkler
This property is listed by: Danielle Winkler (713) 817-7678 Email Realtor
1915 Sedgie Drive
Presented by Bernstein Realty
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X