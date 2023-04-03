Coach Brings Handbag Power to Top Texas Colleges — The Tabby Tour Is Coming

Tabby already comes in hundreds of shapes and colors, but its about to get even more personal.

Customized bracelets from Little Words Project will be available at the Coach Tabby Tour events later this month.

Coach has set its sights on a growing Gen Z and younger millennial customer base. In that spirit, the brand is leaning into its new vision of expressive luxury. That means aligning itself with self expression and adding customization and personalization to its products. This month, Coach is celebrating its Tabby handbag, which already comes in hundreds of styles and color ranges. From pillow shoulder bags to crossbody wristlets and more styles.

Coach is now taking its show on the road to several Texas college campuses. After swinging through campuses in Florida and Georgia, Coach is bringing a fun-filled pop-up experience to three universities in Texas. On April 17, the tour will make its first stop in the Lone Star State at the University of Texas at Austin. On April 19, students at the University of North Texas in Denton get to enjoy the pop-up. The final stop will take place April 21 in College Station at Texas A&M University.

Envisioned by Coach creative director Stuart Vevers as a reimagination of an archival bag from the 1970s, Tabby features Coach’s signature hardware in an array of styles.

The interactive Tabby Tour event was inspired by Coach’s new “In My Tabby” campaign. It explores the personal stories of Coach brand ambassadors like Lil Nas X, Camila Mendes, Kōki and Wu JinYan.

The Coach Tabby Tour

University of Texas at Austin

Date: April 17

Time: 11 am to 7 pm

Location: Gregory Gym Plaza

2101 Speedway

University of North Texas

Date: April 19

Time: 11 am to 7 pm

Location: The South Lawn

1400 West Highland Street, Denton

Texas A&M University

Date: April 21

Time: 11 am to 7 pm

Location: Rudder Plaza

401 Joe Routt Boulevard, College Station

At each of the Tabby Tour events, Coach will offer an interactive (QR code linked) digital quiz, free ice cream and limited-edition bracelets created in collaboration with the Little Words Project.

“Today, we are only at the start of this journey, aiming to disrupt the traditional approach of putting the brand at the center of everything, instead shifting our focus to the consumer,” Sandeep Seth, Coach global chief marketing officer and North America president, says in a statement.

Coach will also introduce a new Made to Order Tabby service soon, where shoppers can design their own Tabby bag with their choice of leather, colors and hardware. The service aims to bring the traditionally exclusive luxury experience of designing your own bag to a more accessible price point.

Coach is trying to keep things expressive, fresh and personal.