The Best Holiday Gifts for Everyone On Your List from Highland Park Village

The holidays are here, and Highland Park Village has the best gifts for everyone on your list. From stunning handbags, sparkly jewels, and home décor to cozy knits, dresses perfect for a celebration, and the best of beauty, get your holiday shopping done at Highland Park Village, Dallas’ premier open-air luxury lifestyle destination.

No matter who you are shopping for this year, Highland Park Village has the perfect gift for even the most discerning of recipients.

Luxe Accessories 1 8 Carolina Herrera Marquise Clutch 2 8 High Jewelry Timepieces Precious Emerald by Harry Winston 3 8 Jimmy Choo Flaca Sandal 100 4 8 Valentino Garavani Multicolor Sequin Loco Bag 5 8 Miron Crosby Noelle Green Boot 6 8 Van Cleef & Arpels Vintage Alhambra pendant 7 8 122x109mm Van Cleef & Arpels Vintage Alhambra pendant 8 8 CHANEL Slot Machine Minaudiere

Carolina Herrera Marquise Clutch

Add a touch of romance to eveningwear with this red silk-satin clutch, topped with an exquisite rose. It can be carried by hand or utilize a gold-tone chain strap to wear over the shoulder.

High Jewelry Timepieces Precious Emerald by Harry Winston

Inspired by the natural world and adorned with Mother Nature’s most precious diamonds, this timepiece flaunts a stunning platinum bracelet mainly set with marquise-cut diamonds and intense red beaded mother-of-pearl for a dazzling touch of red-carpet glamour.

Jimmy Choo Flaca Sandal 100

Expertly crafted in Italy from a candy pink velvet, the Flaca Sandal 100 features a playfully elegant style adorned with bows. The 100 mm, slip-on, square-toe heel offers a striking, yet effortless, evening look.

Valentino Garavani Multicolor Sequin Loco Bag

A petite silhouette adorned with decorative sequins and beads. Featuring a removable and adjustable chain strap, removable top handle, and a snap closure, this bag is perfect for any night out.

Miron Crosby Noelle Green Boot

Spread holiday cheer in Miron Crosby’s signature Noelle boot, which is hand-inlayed and appliquéd with metallic silver bells, poinsettias, and sprigs of holly, in the jolliest shades of green, red, and metallics. These midi boots are handmade in Texas with the finest leather and material for exceptional quality.

Van Cleef & Arpels Vintage Alhambra pendant

Set in 18K white gold guilloché, this piece is a gift that will always be in style. The pure lines and distinctive beaded silhouette are timeless. Faithful to Van Cleef & Arpel’s tradition of excellence, the Alhambra collection reflects all the expertise of a High Jewelry Maison.

CHANEL Slot Machine Minaudiere

A piece from Chanel’s 2023 Cruise Collection inspired by Monaco’s glamorous lifestyle. Featuring resin, strass, gold-tone metal, and more, this fun handbag is the perfect gift for anyone lucky enough to receive.

For The Hosts 1 6 Estelle Colored Wine Stemware from MADISON 2 6 Le Labo Candle Discovery Set 3 6 Yali Primavera Cocktail Stirrers from The Conservatory 4 6 Hermès Couvertures Nouvelles Bridge Playing Cards 5 6 Assouline Arabian Leopard from St. Michael’s Woman’s Exchange 6 6 Johnstons of Elgin Navy Double Face Check Throw from Beretta Gallery

Estelle Colored Wine Stemware from MADISON

Look no further than MADISON at Highland Park Village to liven up any party with these bold and beautiful colored wine glasses. Hand-blown and made by artisans in Poland, help create fun, creative, and colorful tablescapes by gifting these to any host or hostess.

Le Labo Candle Discovery Set

Help any host set the ambiance with the most beautiful smelling Le Labo candle set, making any home inviting for the holidays. The discovery set is designed to allow recipients to experience three different Le Labo home fragrances in mini glass votive candles.

Yali Primavera Cocktail Stirrers from The Conservatory

These delightful, vibrant glass cocktail stirrers are handcrafted to liven up any cocktail or long drink. Available in a set of eight, this set is perfect for any host or hostess known to throw a great cocktail party.

Hermès Couvertures Nouvelles Bridge Playing Cards

This set of two decks of playing cards is perfect for anyone who loves to host a game night. Featuring 54 silver-edged cards, the colorful design is beautiful enough to display.

Assouline Arabian Leopard from St. Michael’s Woman’s Exchange

A beautiful addition to any coffee table or bookshelf, this silk hardcover book is a celebration of the Arabian leopard as a symbol of strength, freedom, and fearlessness.

Johnstons of Elgin Navy Double Face Check Throw from Beretta Gallery

Made with 100 percent Lambswool, this stylish throw is a fabulous, cozy gift. Inspired by the Scottish Highland scenery, this throw is sure to look beautiful on any sofa or chair.

For The Man In Your Life 1 5 Ralph Lauren Cable-Knit Wool-Cashmere Sweater in Aged Wine Heather 2 5 Christian Louboutin Men Dandy Chick 3 5 Rolex Datejust 36 4 5 Brunello Cucinelli Tuxedo 5 5 Tom Ford Grain Leather Buckley Backpack

Ralph Lauren Cable-Knit Wool-Cashmere Sweater in Aged Wine Heather

This quarter-zip sweater combines a wool-and-cashmere blend from Italy with the iconic Ralph Lauren cable-knit design — a staple for any man in your life readily available at Highland Park Village.

Christian Louboutin Men Dandy Chick

Showcasing sleek lines, the Dandy Chick loafer features V-shaped notches below the ankles and is crafted in black velvet lamé. Lined in the iconic red, this shoe elevates any winter look.

Rolex Datejust 36

The Datejust’s enduring aesthetics make it instantly recognizable and timeless. This stunning timepiece features a slate, diamond-set dial, and jubilee bracelet.

Brunello Cucinelli Tuxedo

The cotton corduroy tuxedo with one-and-a-half-breasted shawl lapel jacket and double-pleated trousers is truly a unique, refined, and gorgeous eveningwear look. It balances modern notes with elegant retro inspiration. The perfect black-tie look for any holiday event.

Tom Ford Grain Leather Buckley Backpack

The perfect accessory for any male on your list. The iconic Buckley Backpack features palladium hardware and is designed with signature Tom Ford zips, internal compartments, and adjustable shoulder straps.

For The Fashionista 1 6 La Vie Style House Sequin Leopard Caftan 2 6 Veronica Beard Gaya Velvet Dickey Jacket and Lebone Velvet Pant 3 6 Leal Daccarett Women’s Carajita Dress from MARKET 4 6 ETRO Long Sequin Dress 5 6 Lela Rose Open Neck Top 6 6 Alice + Olivia Nevada Sequin Embellished Trench Coat

La Vie Style House Sequin Leopard Caftan

This maxi caftan is sure to make a statement featuring a fully sequin animal print design. Handcrafted and fully lined for an easy, no-fuss fit, it embodies the label’s vintage-inspired aesthetic perfectly.

Veronica Beard Gaya Velvet Dickey Jacket and Lebone Velvet Pant

Lean into velvet for the holidays with this festive look from Veronica Beard at Highland Park Village. The Gaya Jacket, a VB favorite, is featured in a gorgeous velvet hue with coordinating pants for an effortlessly cool suiting moment perfect for an evening out.

Leal Daccarett Women’s Carajita Dress from MARKET

This fun dress featuring layered fringe would be perfectly paired with metallic heels and minimal jewelry. Turn heads in this wool crepe dress available at MARKET.

ETRO Long Sequin Dress

A gorgeous long dress featuring a simple silhouette of all-over sequins and chenille fringe in a beautiful green hue. The holiday party is sure to begin as soon as you slip into sequins.

Lela Rose Open Neck Top

This seemingly simple V-neck sweater elevates its everyday aesthetic with a tiny twinkle knit right in. A perfect pullover in a beautiful peony color.

Alice + Olivia Nevada Sequin Embellished Trench Coat

A piece that everyone will want to show off at holiday parties. This jacket has vintage vibes with a long knee-length and classic trench-inspired lapels but is modernized by sequin embellishments.

For The Glamour Girl 1 5 The Winter Kit by Dr. Barbara Sturm 2 5 Lune + Aster Fabulous in Five! Double Booked Edition Makeup Set from Bluemercury 3 5 Celine Bois Dormant Eau de Parfum 4 5 Oribe Style & Refresh Hair Set from Cerón Highland Park 5 5 Westman Atelier The Petal Edition Lip and Complexion from MARKET

The Winter Kit by Dr. Barbara Sturm

A kit designed to offer a selection of antioxidant-rich skincare that hydrates, seals, protects, and nourishes the skin throughout the cooler months. It comes in a travel-friendly, reusable white puffer bag, perfect for those on the go.

Lune + Aster Fabulous in Five! Double Booked Edition Makeup Set (Bluemercury)

Create a natural, signature look that will have anyone feeling confident and ready to take on the night with this limited edition set available at Bluemercury. Give the gift of top-selling, vegan beauty with this convenient and fun set.

Celine Bois Dormant Eau de Parfum

This unisex delicate woody fragrance is underscored with the bleached accents of a powdery cologne. Perfect for anyone who loves notes of bergamot, juniper, white orris butter, cedar, and vetiver, especially in the winter, this fragrance is a great go-to gift.

Oribe Style & Refresh Hair Set from Cerón Highland Park

This three-piece, limited-edition holiday set of full and travel-sized haircare is designed to enhance, safeguard, and hydrate strands. For effortless looks, Oribe’s Dry Texturizing Spray and Gold Lust Dry Shampoo are fan favorites, both imparting Oribe’s signature scent, Cote d’Azur, into the hair. The box features original artwork by Kohei Kyomori. Available at Cerón Highland Park Village.

Westman Atelier The Petal Edition Lip and Complexion from MARKET

A curated set inspired by the rosy lips and cheeks of Gucci Westman’s youngest daughter, Petal. The set includes Baby Cheeks Blush Stick, Lit Up Highlight Stick, and Squeaky Clean Liquid Lip Balm, all in the gorgeous shade of Petal to provide a glowy flush and pop of color. Available at MARKET.

Cozy Chic Gifts For The Family 1 5 Loro Piana Cubetto Mellbreak and Pantalone Mellbreak 2 5 La Ligne Kinsale Beanie 3 5 Trina Turk Mr Turk Pom Men’s Henley Set 4 5 Roller Rabbit Kids Hathi Pajamas 5 5 La Perla Red Silk Pajama Set with Frastaglio

Loro Piana Cubetto Mellbreak and Pantalone Mellbreak

This is the most luxurious set for anyone who values comfort from Highland Park Village. This cozy turtleneck and form-fitting, straight-cut pants are made from fluffy baby cashmere yarn. This elegant, laid-back look is not only comfortable but chic.

La Ligne Kinsale Beanie

Named after the colorful town of Kinsale, Ireland, this chunky ribbed beanie in neon pink is a mood all its own. Made from cashmere, this beanie features a wide fold-over cuff and is the perfect accessory to keep any head warm all winter long.

Trina Turk Mr Turk Pom Men’s Henley Set

Super-soft, organically grown cotton jersey adds a luxurious feel to this fun, colorful sleepwear set featuring a long-sleeve henley shirt and printed pants. Adorned with a signature Mr Turk print, this effortless PJ set is approved for lounging all day in style or catching up on much-needed sleep after the busy holiday season.

Roller Rabbit Kids Hathi Pajamas

The kids in your life will be excited for bedtime thanks to Roller Rabbit’s darling, fan-favorite, super-soft, and breathable pajamas. This fitted long-sleeve pajama set is embellished with the original Hathi the Elephant print in pink.

La Perla Red Silk Pajama Set with Frastaglio

Flawless and fiercely feminine, this pajama set in red silk with frastaglio is a timeless masterpiece perfect for evening and daytime lounging. A gift that will make her feel incredible due to the fine Italian craftsmanship and elegant design.

