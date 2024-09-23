Fashion / Shopping

Dallas Retail News to Know This Fall — Buzzy Openings, Renovations, Residences, and Events

Miron Crosby recently renovated their Highland Park Village storefront.

Fall is officially here, and in anticipation of the new season, we’ve rounded up the most exciting retail openings, store renovations, residencies, and events. This is the Dallas retail news to know this fall — at the best local shopping destinations around town.

Highland Park Village

In Highland Park Village, we’re still waiting with bated breath for updates about when Dior will debut (possibly in November) in the two-story space formerly occupied since 1978 by Ralph Lauren.

But in the meantime, Sarah Means and Lizzie Means Duplantis, the duo behind Dallas boot brand Miron Crosby, have renovated their flagship boutique above Rag & Bone. Designer Carrie White oversaw the reimagining of the space, which now has a vintage ambience (a nod to the sisters growing up on a fifth-generation West Texas cattle ranch), including mid-Shop for your next pair of boots while sipping our drink of choice: ranch water.

The Conservatory has Bottega Veneta in residence through Tuesday, October 22: an installation inspired by the Fall/Winter 2024 collection with a Le Corbusier LC 14 Intrecciato leather stool (which is being donated to TWO x TWO for AIDS and Art) and six wooden versions that were used by guests at the runway show.

NorthPark Center

Over at NorthPark Center, Prada is on track to open mid-November. We’ll share more details once it debuts in our next Dallas retail news round-up.

Conservatory on Two-_DSC5726
The Conservatory on Two in Dallas’ historic Highland Park Village.

Stanley Korshak

Stanley Korshak has a packed fall season. Save the date for Korshak’s Cowboy Cool event on Friday and Saturday, November 8 and 9, with western-themed trunk shows, country music, and goodies from Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, and for the PaperCity X Stanley Korshak Holiday Kick-Off Party Wednesday, November 20, 5 to 7 pm, with lots of fun and surprises.

Luxurious Bath & Candles

Legacy West in Plano

Finally, one of my favorite American heritage brands, the 127-year-old Seattle-born Filson, is opening a store within a store (Shinola, to be exact) in Plano. The rugged accessories and clothing are not only perfect for the Pacific Northwest but equally well-suited for the wide-open spaces and ranch life of Texas.

Shop, Save, and Support

Oh, and lest we forget. As far as Dallas retail news goes this fall, this one’s a big one. Remember to use your Partners Card — the signature fundraiser for The Family Place, the largest family violence agency in Texas. We love whipping out our cards for a 20 percent discount at more than 600 retailers throughout the DFW metroplex for 10 days, October 25 through November 3 — just in time for the holiday season. Purchase the card for $75 online, and 100 percent of the purchase price goes directly to The Family Place.

