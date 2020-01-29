Ritzy New Post Oak Development Seeks Another Restaurant Stunner to Join Austin Fave Uchiko

Austin-based Uchiko has already signed on at Post Oak Place with opening expected in 2021. (Rendering courtesy of Michael Hsu Office of Architecture)

Chef Tyson Cole, seen here with an Akayagara-cornet fish, is set to open Uchiko in Post Oak Place in 2021. (Instagram photo)

Post Oak Place, set to open early next year, is looking for a high-end restaurant to complete its mixed-use profile. (Rendering courtesy of Michael Hsu Office of Architecture)

When the Zadok Jewelers family revealed plans for a mixed-use project, Post Oak Place, in the heart of bustling Post Oak Boulevard last May, it was clear that the anchor would be the venerable jewelry store. But which restaurants would join the luxe retail/office development on the former site of legendary Tony’s?

The search is on.

Sushi mastermind Tyson Cole sealed the deal in October to bring in a Houston outpost of his popular Austin restaurant Uchiko, which is set to open in 2021. But there is room for one more.

Now, commercial realtor CBRE is putting out the call for another restaurant to join the 112,000 square foot project at the prestigious 1801 Post Oak Boulevard address. Adding to the allure, is the project architect — the highly regarded Michael Hsu of Austin.

In a release sent out on Wednesday, CBRE leasing agents Lacee Jacobs and Laura Harness announced that they are marketing of a 5,284 square foot restaurant space that is positioned at the center of the luxe office and retail space.

The release notes that there is a 500 square foot covered patio to serve the restaurant and valet parking for the development.

“This is a unique opportunity. High-end restaurant spaces this size don’t open up along Post Oak Boulevard very often,” Jacobs said in a statement. “Houston also has a low retail vacancy rate of 5.1 percent, making this a key opportunity for a restaurateur looking for exclusive access to the Galleria submarket.”

The news release noted, “CBRE Research shows restaurants now account for 17 percent of U.S. retail sales, more than any other retail sector. Restaurant sales have grown faster than all other brick-and-mortar retail categories combined over the post-recession decade, with an average annual increase of 5.6 percent. This trend has been largely driven by consumer shifts toward dining out.”