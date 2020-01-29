Post Oak Place, Zadok Jewelers
Chef Tyson Cole
Post Oak Place (2)
122_ZadokHolidayDOrtizPhoto_Gilad Zadok, Lisa Zadok, Segev Zadok, Amy Zadok, Helene Zadok, Dror Zadok (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
01
04

Post Oak Place, set to open early next year, is looking for a high-end restaurant to complete its mixed-use profile. (Rendering courtesy of Michael Hsu Office of Architecture)

02
04

Chef Tyson Cole, seen here with an Akayagara-cornet fish, is set to open Uchiko in Post Oak Place in 2021. (Instagram photo)

03
04

Austin-based Uchiko has already signed on at Post Oak Place with opening expected in 2021. (Rendering courtesy of Michael Hsu Office of Architecture)

04
04

Gilad & Lisa Zadok, Segev & Amy Zadok, Helene & Dror Zadok (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Post Oak Place, Zadok Jewelers
Chef Tyson Cole
Post Oak Place (2)
122_ZadokHolidayDOrtizPhoto_Gilad Zadok, Lisa Zadok, Segev Zadok, Amy Zadok, Helene Zadok, Dror Zadok (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Restaurants / Openings

Ritzy New Post Oak Development Seeks Another Restaurant Stunner to Join Austin Fave Uchiko

Zadok's New Center Promises Upscale Wows

BY // 01.29.20
Post Oak Place, set to open early next year, is looking for a high-end restaurant to complete its mixed-use profile. (Rendering courtesy of Michael Hsu Office of Architecture)
Chef Tyson Cole, seen here with an Akayagara-cornet fish, is set to open Uchiko in Post Oak Place in 2021. (Instagram photo)
Austin-based Uchiko has already signed on at Post Oak Place with opening expected in 2021. (Rendering courtesy of Michael Hsu Office of Architecture)
Gilad & Lisa Zadok, Segev & Amy Zadok, Helene & Dror Zadok (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
1
4

Post Oak Place, set to open early next year, is looking for a high-end restaurant to complete its mixed-use profile. (Rendering courtesy of Michael Hsu Office of Architecture)

2
4

Chef Tyson Cole, seen here with an Akayagara-cornet fish, is set to open Uchiko in Post Oak Place in 2021. (Instagram photo)

3
4

Austin-based Uchiko has already signed on at Post Oak Place with opening expected in 2021. (Rendering courtesy of Michael Hsu Office of Architecture)

4
4

Gilad & Lisa Zadok, Segev & Amy Zadok, Helene & Dror Zadok (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

When the Zadok Jewelers family revealed plans for a mixed-use project, Post Oak Place, in the heart of bustling Post Oak Boulevard last May, it was clear that the anchor would be the venerable jewelry store. But which restaurants would join the luxe retail/office development on the former site of legendary Tony’s?

The search is on.

Sushi mastermind Tyson Cole sealed the deal in October to bring in a Houston outpost of his popular Austin restaurant Uchiko, which is set to open in 2021. But there is room for one more.

Now, commercial realtor CBRE is putting out the call for another restaurant to join the 112,000 square foot project at the prestigious 1801 Post Oak Boulevard address. Adding to the allure, is the project architect — the highly regarded Michael Hsu of Austin.

In a release sent out on Wednesday, CBRE leasing agents Lacee Jacobs and Laura Harness announced  that they are marketing of a 5,284 square foot restaurant space that is positioned at the center of the luxe office and retail space.

The release notes that there is a 500 square foot covered patio to serve the restaurant and valet parking for the development.

“This is a unique opportunity. High-end restaurant spaces this size don’t open up along Post Oak Boulevard very often,” Jacobs said in a statement. “Houston also has a low retail vacancy rate of 5.1 percent, making this a key opportunity for a restaurateur looking for exclusive access to the Galleria submarket.”

The news release noted, “CBRE Research shows restaurants now account for 17 percent of U.S. retail sales, more than any other retail sector. Restaurant sales have grown faster than all other brick-and-mortar retail categories combined over the post-recession decade, with an average annual increase of 5.6 percent. This trend has been largely driven by consumer shifts toward dining out.”

Special Series
Presented by NorthPark

StyleFile

<em>PaperCity</em> Presents Dallas’ Best Dressed List
PaperCity Presents Dallas’ Best Dressed List
Dallas’ Glittering $6.8 Million Night — the Crystal Charity Ball Raises the Bar Again
Dallas’ Glittering $6.8 Million Night — the Crystal Charity Ball Raises the Bar Again
This Zany 1980s Party Proves Best Buddies Rule in Dallas
This Zany 1980s Party Proves Best Buddies Rule in Dallas
read full series
Old Lighthouse Club - Quivira Los Cabos

Featured Properties

Swipe
5330 Cherokee
Rice/Museum District
FOR SALE

5330 Cherokee
Houston, TX

$4,799,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
5330 Cherokee
3257 Inwood
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3257 Inwood
Houston, TX

$6,995,000 Learn More about this property
Nancy Moncrief
This property is listed by: Nancy Moncrief (713) 254-6704 Email Realtor
3257 Inwood
5610 Del Monte Drive
Briarcroft
FOR SALE

5610 Del Monte Drive
Houston, TX

$975,000 Learn More about this property
Haley Urquhart
This property is listed by: Haley Urquhart (979) 251-0768 Email Realtor
5610 Del Monte Drive
611 Shartle Circle
Hunters Creek Village
FOR SALE

611 Shartle Circle
Hunters Creek Village, TX

$1,699,000 Learn More about this property
Kelly Leaning
This property is listed by: Kelly Leaning (713) 304-2456 Email Realtor
611 Shartle Circle
Presented by Greenwood King
View Our Open Houses View All Listings

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X