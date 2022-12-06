Temple St. Clair’s Most Coveted Pieces Can Be Found at Deutsch Fine Jewelry This Holiday Season

For more than 90 years, Deutsch Fine Jewelry has been a staple in the Houston fine jewelry scene. The brand has a storied heritage, beginning with its first shop in Nuevo Laredo in 1929. Nearly a century later, the brand is still family-owned and managed with an emphasis on extraordinary customer service where all clients are treated like family. The company also owns a Rolex Boutique, the first in the entire state of Texas, which opened in 2014.

The store is truly a one-stop shop for all your jewelry needs. In addition to offering some of the most prestigious labels and stunning pieces clients can find across the world today, Deutsch Fine Jewelry has a lot of other tools in its toolbox, including repairs, cleaning, appraisals, and custom-designed pieces — including some of the most beloved heirloom pieces.

This holiday season, Deutsch Fine Jewelry is helping Houstonians and beyond find the perfect gift for their loved ones. While the company carries a wide selection of luxury brands — including Cartier, Armenta, Norman Silverman, Deakin & Francis, John Apel, and more — perhaps one of its most popular brands is Temple St. Clair.

Temple St. Clair was founded by its namesake in 1986 in Florence, Italy. The self-proclaimed storyteller boasts three collections: the Fine Jewelry Collection, High Jewelry Collection, and Haute Couture Jewelry Collection. While each collection has its own personality, St. Clair’s work is marked by rare colored gems with distinctive gold work to illustrate universal narratives of the earth and cosmos. In 2017, St. Clair became the third American jewelry designer to have work represented in the permanent collection of the Museum of Decorative Arts at the Louvre in Paris.

Take a spin through some of St. Clair’s most coveted pieces, all available at Deutsch Fine Jewelry this holiday season, and know you are gifting a piece of art with a story.

And, if you’re local to Houston, be sure to stop by the upcoming Temple St. Clair Trunk Show on Friday, December 16 (10 am to 6 pm) and Saturday, December 17 (10 am to 5 pm) at Deutsch Fine Jewelry.