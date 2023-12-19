Your Guide to Holiday Gifting With Deutsch Fine Jewelry

Go big this season with the Deutsch Fine Jewelry.

Go for a pop of color this holiday season.

Bold colors are sure to make a statement and are guaranteed family heirlooms.

For those who are green with envy, the Kwiat exquisite platinum and Colombian pear drop earrings with diamond and emerald halos are no-brainers.

Deutsch Designs knows it is all in the details.

And, to meet all your shopping needs, Deutsch Fine Jewelry will be open on Sundays from noon to 5 pm, beginning now.

These are sure to be jewelry box favorites.

Deutsch Fine Jewelry has curated one of the most luxurious, comprehensive gift guides to make gifting easier than ever this holiday season.

Whether it’s to honor a milestone anniversary, to celebrate a new addition to the family, or just to express one’s love and admiration, the family-owned business has it all.

For nearly a century, generations have visited the beloved jeweler to find that perfect piece.

When shopping for jewelry in Houston, there’s one name that you’ll hear time and time again: Deutsch Fine Jewelry.

No matter their taste, Deutsch Fine Jewelry is the place to shop this season.

Go bold and make a statement with this sapphire and diamond ring.

When shopping for jewelry in Houston, there’s one name that you’ll hear time and time again: Deutsch Fine Jewelry. For nearly a century, generations have visited the beloved jeweler to find that perfect piece. Whether it’s to honor a milestone anniversary, to celebrate a new addition to the family, or just to express one’s love and admiration, the family-owned business has it all.

Deutsch Fine Jewelry has curated one of the most luxurious, comprehensive gift guides to make gifting easier than ever this holiday season. And, as always, not only is it gorgeous, but it’s clever. Let’s break down some of the top items from this season’s guide.

Wise Men Bring Gold

Not only is gold everywhere this season, it’s everlasting. The Lauren K whimsical 18k yellow gold pink sapphire and ruby Polly drop earrings are the perfect mix of color. If they’re more of a red than pink gal, the Lauren K vibrant 18k yellow gold daisy earrings with garnet centerpieces and diamond pavé accents are a guaranteed success.

Top off the gift with the Picchiotti regal 18k yellow gold Xpandable ring with diamond bar accents, or the Deutsch Designs 14k yellow gold band, bordered with shining pavé on either side.

Old World Opulence

These Old World pieces are go-to’s for a reason: they’re timeless. Armenta shines in this category. The regal 18k yellow gold and blackened silver padlock shield necklace with champagne diamonds and purple garnets exudes elegance. Pair it with the Armenta royal 18k yellow gold Maltese cross drop earrings with deep red garnets, or the intricately detailed 18k yellow gold and blackened silver open scroll and pearl drop earrings.

For an added flavor, we love the Deutsch Designs sumptuous 18k white gold East-West tennis bracelet with emerald-cut diamonds.

Fortune Favors the Bold

Bold colors are sure to make a statement and are guaranteed family heirlooms. Kwiat shines in this aesthetic. For those who are green with envy, the Kwiat exquisite platinum and Colombian pear drop earrings with diamond and emerald halos are no-brainers.

For those with a penchant for blue hues, the Kwiat icy platinum Silhouette drop earrings with round and baguette diamonds are a jewelry box favorite.

Shopping in a Winter Wonderland

Light hues and icy tones encapsulate the feeling of a snowy winter wonderland all within a piece of jewelry. John Apel’s airy 18k rose gold and diamond open oval drop earrings add a tasteful touch to any ensemble.

For a pop of color, the Extensible stack of stretch tennis bracelets with diamonds and sapphires immediately catches the eye of everyone in the room.

Go big this season with the Deutsch Designs vivacious platinum cushion-cut sapphire ring with trapezoid diamond sides and diamond pavé mounting.

Delightful Details

Deutsch Designs knows it is all in the details. Jude Frances has a stunning 18k yellow gold mixed-shape blue topaz and diamond necklace. Add the Jude Frances 18k yellow gold Provence ring with blue sapphires and diamond clusters.

Or, for the watch-inclined, make a festive statement with the Wolf Winders sleek green Cub single watch winder with cover.

Happy shopping!