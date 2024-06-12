The Woodlands Gets a Sparkling New Jewelry Store — Your First Look at Diamonds Direct

Diamonds Direct's new showroom is on the northbound feeder, just north of Woodlands Parkway.

Diamonds Direct carries both natural and lab created diamonds, in both gold, silver and platinum settings, as well as fine jewelry for men and women.

Diamonds Direct showroom is an elegant space to learn more about diamonds — both natural and lab created.

Diamonds Direct has opened a new store in The Woodlands, bringing its ethically-sourced diamonds to this ever-growing community. This is the jeweler’s seventh store in Texas overall. Diamonds Direct opened its first direct-to-the-public showroom in Charlotte, North Carolina way back in 1995.

“This expansion into The Woodlands marks an exciting milestone for Diamonds Direct,” Diamonds Direct vice president Tamir Shkargi says. “We are eager to introduce our unique approach to this community and continue to serve greater Houston.

“Our mission is to offer not just products, but lasting memories and cherished moments through our timeless creations.”

The new showroom measures in at 6,000 square feet, providing plenty of room to showcase all those sparkling treasures. Including a large selection of natural and lab created diamonds.

To celebrate this new store in The Woodlands, these diamond gurus are giving away a one carat diamond tennis bracelet to anyone who buys a diamond or diamond and mounting combination that costs $10,000 or more.

“We cannot wait to welcome guests to our new home in The Woodlands,” Diamonds Direct general manager Maria Alvarez says. “We are dedicated to providing an unforgettable experience for every customer who walks through our doors.

Gifts for Dad Swipe

















Next

“Our team is excited to serve this community with the finest selection of diamonds and jewelry, accompanied by unmatched expertise and service excellence.”

Diamonds Direct offers after-the-sale perks such as complimentary jewelry maintenance and a 110 percent upgrade policy.

The new Woodlands store will host special events as well. The first signature event will showcase one-of-a-kind Verragio styles and engagement rings on Friday, June 28 and Saturday, June 29.

An Ethical Sparkle

Diamonds Direct gets involved in the entire lifecycle of the diamonds it sells. This centers around making sure all the diamonds it sells are ethically sourced via the Kimberley Process, a system established by UN resolution 55/56 to prevent “conflict diamonds” from entering the mainstream rough diamond market.

Diamonds Direct also supports charities that make an impact in the local communities where its stores are located. These diamond gurus already support local Houston charities, such as the American Cancer Society’s Cattle Baron’s Ball, the American Heart Association and Candlelighters, and plan to expand the charitable reach in The Woodlands area.

Diamonds Direct’s new store in The Woodlands is located at 27520 I-45 North in the Wood Ridge Plaza in Oak Ridge North. The store is open 10 am to 7 pm Mondays through Fridays, and 10 am to 6 pm on Saturdays.