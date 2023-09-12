Fashion Maven and Ballet Advocate Duyen Nguyen Spins Her Way to Houston Best Dressed Honors — Again
Duyen Nguyen photographed by Ivan Aguirre for the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed presentation. This is her second venture into Best Dressed ranks.
PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed honoree Duyen Huynh Nguyen, being photographed by Ivan Aguirre, exudes drama in her Saint Laurent gown.
Duyen Huynh Nguyen at the 2023 Bayou Bend fashion show and luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Second time Best Dressed honoree Duyen Nguyen, wearing Bach Mai, photographed with her husband, Marc Nguyen.
Marc & Duyen Nguyen at Houston Ballet's 2022 'Raising the Barre' fundraiser held at Bludorn (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Marc & Duyen Nguyen at the 2021 Bo's Place Hats, Hearts & Horseshoes benefit at Houston Polo Club. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Marc & Duyen Nguyen at the 2021 Houston Arts Alliance Moulin Rouge themed gala at Majestic Metro theater. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Marc & Duyen Nguyen at home during the 2020 pandemic. (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Duyen Nguyen and her daughters on vacation in 2022. (Instagram photo)
Marc & Duyen Nguyen in Mexico City for a Notre-Dame Paris fundraiser.
Marc Nguyen & Duyen Huynh at the 2017 Menil Collection's Luminous Gala.
Honoree Duyen Nguyen & Marc Nguyen at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed announcement party at Neiman Marcus. (Photo by Johnny Than)
PaperCity continues its series of profiles on the Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed honorees, Houston women who embrace the power of fashion and style by committing themselves to making the world a better place all the while dressing with style and grace. As designer Anne Klein notes: “Clothes aren’t going to change the world. The women who wear them will.”
Since arriving on the Houston scene more than two decades ago, Duyen Nguyen and her husband Marc Nguyen, both dentists, have cut a fashionable swath across the city’s societal landscape. The Nguyens’ sense of high style and personal glamour have enlivened many a fundraiser and that combined with a commitment to notable causes has earned Duyen Nguyen a second round in the Houston Best Dressed ranks.
Duyen Nguyen immigrated to the United States in 1975, eventually moved to Houston, married Marc Nguyen, established a prospering dental practice with her husband and had four equally glamorous daughters.
She has been a trustee of Houston Ballet since 2016, is on the advisory board of the Houston Arts Alliance and has chaired events including the Diverse Works gala, Operation Smile gala, the Art League gala, Houston Arts Alliance gala and the AIDS Foundation Houston luncheon.
Duyen Nguyen’s Faves
Designers: Saint Laurent, Tom Ford, Balenciaga, Bach Mai
Fragrance: Hermés, Tom Ford
Place that inspires: Naoshima Island, Japan
Favorite hotel in the world: Amangiri in Canyon Point, Utah
Guilty pleasure: “Before I leave the house, I look in the mirror and add one more thing.”
Carbon footprint reduction: Drives an electric vehicle
Doing It Her Way
Mascara or false eyelashes: Mascara
Pilates or yoga: Pilates
Sneakers or stilettos: Stilettos
Jeans or joggers: Jeans
Feathers or fur: Furs
The PaperCity Houston Best Dressed honorees were introduced in May, photographed in July by Ivan Aguirre with styling from Michelle Avina, and will be presented at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed Luncheon and Neiman Marcus Fashion Presentation benefiting March of Dimes, sponsored by Children’s Memorial Hermann, on September 21 at the Post Oak Hotel. More information on the gala can be found here.