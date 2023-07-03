Houston Best Dressed Photo Shoot Brings a World Class Photographer to Montrose — Get an Early Sneak Peek at the Stunning Looks

oslyn Bazzelle Mitchell wears Oscar de la Renta for the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed photo shoot at 4411 Montrose.
One of the many exquisite images of PaperCity Best Dressed honoree Kathryn Smith taken by Ivan Aguirre for PaperCity.
Mexico City based photographer Ivan Aguirre captures a dramatic pose by PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed honoree Sneha Merchant wearing Andrew Gn.
Former model Tatianna Massey swirls for the lens of talented fashion photographer Ivan Aguirre for the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed photo shoot.
PaperCity Best Dressed Hall of Fame honoree Hallie Vanderhider in a Pamela Rolland gown.
22

Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell wears Oscar de la Renta for the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed photo shoot at 4411 Montrose.

22

Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell gets an assist With her Oscar de la Renta gown the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed photo shoot at 4411 Montrose.

22

Ceron fluffs the coiffure of PaperCity Best Dressed honoree Kathryn Smith in advance of her photo shoot at 4411 Montrose.

22

One of the many exquisite images of PaperCity Best Dressed honoree Kathryn Smith taken by Ivan Aguirre for PaperCity.

22

PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed honoree Sneha Merchant, wearing Andrew Gn, receives a makeup touch up from artist Juan Peralta.

22

Mexico City based photographer Ivan Aguirre captures a dramatic pose by PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed honoree Sneha Merchant wearing Andrew Gn.

22

Mexico City based makeup artist Juan Peralta does a touch up on Best Dressed honoree Julia Longoria Chen.

22

Mexico City based fashion photographer Ivan Aguirre working his magic at the PaperCity Fashion in Philanthropy Best Dressed photo shoot.

22

Julie Longoria Chen's Oscar de la Renta gown gets a breezy lift for the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed photo shoot.

22

Tatiana Massey wears an Amir Taghi gown for the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed photo shoot.

22

Former model Tatianna Massey swirls for the lens of talented fashion photographer Ivan Aguirre for the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed photo shoot.

22

Former model Tatianna Massey poses for the lens of talented fashion photographer Ivan Aguirre for the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed photo shoot.

22

Best Dressed Hall of Fame honoree gets a helping hand from PaperCity's Michelle Aviña during her photo shoot for the Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed photo shoot.

22

PaperCity Best Dressed Hall of Fame honoree Hallie Vanderhider in a Pamela Rolland gown.

22

Ceron and Juan Peralta provide finishing touches for PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion honoree Duyen Huynh Nguyen.

22

PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed honoree Duyen Huynh Nguyen exudes drama in her Saint Laurent gown.

22

Hair stylist to the starts and social swells Ceron visits with the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed honorees.

22

Makeup artist Juan Peralta works with Best Dressed honoree Zane Carruth at the PaperCity photo shoot.

22

Hair stylist Ceron works with Best Dressed honoree Zane Carruth at the PaperCity photo shoot.

22

Mexico City based makeup artist Juan Peralta's cache of makeup magic employed in the PaperCity Best Dressed photo shoot at 4411 Montrose.

22

Mexico City based makeup artist Juan Peralta's cache of makeup magic employed in the PaperCity Best Dressed photo shoot at 4411 Montrose.

22

Fashion / Style

Houston Best Dressed Photo Shoot Brings a World Class Photographer to Montrose — Get an Early Sneak Peek at the Stunning Looks

Excitement Builds For One of the Bayou City's Most Fashionable Events

BY // 07.03.23
Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell wears Oscar de la Renta for the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed photo shoot at 4411 Montrose.
Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell gets an assist With her Oscar de la Renta gown the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed photo shoot at 4411 Montrose.
Ceron fluffs the coiffure of PaperCity Best Dressed honoree Kathryn Smith in advance of her photo shoot at 4411 Montrose.
One of the many exquisite images of PaperCity Best Dressed honoree Kathryn Smith taken by Ivan Aguirre for PaperCity.
PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed honoree Sneha Merchant, wearing Andrew Gn, receives a makeup touch up from artist Juan Peralta.
Mexico City based photographer Ivan Aguirre captures a dramatic pose by PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed honoree Sneha Merchant wearing Andrew Gn.
Mexico City based makeup artist Juan Peralta does a touch up on Best Dressed honoree Julia Longoria Chen.
Mexico City based fashion photographer Ivan Aguirre working his magic at the PaperCity Fashion in Philanthropy Best Dressed photo shoot.
Julie Longoria Chen's Oscar de la Renta gown gets a breezy lift for the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed photo shoot.
Tatiana Massey wears an Amir Taghi gown for the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed photo shoot.
Former model Tatianna Massey swirls for the lens of talented fashion photographer Ivan Aguirre for the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed photo shoot.
Former model Tatianna Massey poses for the lens of talented fashion photographer Ivan Aguirre for the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed photo shoot.
Best Dressed Hall of Fame honoree gets a helping hand from PaperCity's Michelle Aviña during her photo shoot for the Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed photo shoot.
PaperCity Best Dressed Hall of Fame honoree Hallie Vanderhider in a Pamela Rolland gown.
Ceron and Juan Peralta provide finishing touches for PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion honoree Duyen Huynh Nguyen.
PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed honoree Duyen Huynh Nguyen exudes drama in her Saint Laurent gown.
Hair stylist to the starts and social swells Ceron visits with the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed honorees.
Makeup artist Juan Peralta works with Best Dressed honoree Zane Carruth at the PaperCity photo shoot.
Hair stylist Ceron works with Best Dressed honoree Zane Carruth at the PaperCity photo shoot.
Mexico City based makeup artist Juan Peralta's cache of makeup magic employed in the PaperCity Best Dressed photo shoot at 4411 Montrose.
Mexico City based makeup artist Juan Peralta's cache of makeup magic employed in the PaperCity Best Dressed photo shoot at 4411 Montrose.
The tools of hair stylist Ceron.
22

22

22

22

22

22

22

22

22

22

22

22

22

22

22

22

22

22

22

22

22

22

A morning deluge that poured across Montrose did not phase Mexico City-based fashion photographer Ivan Aguirre. The talented artist would not be dismayed even though his plan was to photograph PaperCity‘s Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed honorees in the open air spaces of gallery hotspot 4411 Montrose.

What could be worse for the honorees than pouring down rain and the soaring humidity levels? A bad hair day for certain and melting makeup a possibility. Panic at 4411 Montrose. But the clouds parted and the showers brought a brief bit of cool refreshing air.

Breaking with four decades of tradition when the luncheon benefiting March of Dimes was hosted by the Houston Chronicle, PaperCity opted to photograph the honorees separately for the September issue of the print magazine. No more group shots of the honorees in ballgowns. Let each individual woman shine at her best and with a noted fashion photographer flown in for the shoot. Glamour paramount.

The PaperCity team took over the space in one of the galleries where sensational hair stylist Ceron and Mexico City-based makeup stylist Juan Peralta were at the ready to add the finishing touches as the honorees arrived individually for the photo shoot.

It was magical to watch as Ivan Aguirre and Michelle Aviña, PaperCity’s art and creative director, work with the honorees seeking just the right pose, the most glamorous angle and best positioning of the gown to capture the most alluring image.

What they wore:

Zane Carruth: A crimson gown by Safiyaa

Julia Longoria Chen: A moss green gown embellished with white magnolias by Oscar de la Renta

Tatiana Massey: A black bouffant gown by Houston native Amir Taghi

Former model Tatianna Massey swirls for the lens of talented fashion photographer Ivan Aguirre for the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed photo shoot.
Former model Tatianna Massey swirls for the lens of talented fashion photographer Ivan Aguirre for the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed photo shoot.

Sneha Merchant: A stunning beaded gown in crimson by Andrew Gn 

Mexico City based photographer Ivan Aguirre captures a dramatic pose by PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed honoree Sneha Merchant wearing Andrew Gn.
Mexico City based photographer Ivan Aguirre captures a dramatic pose by PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed honoree Sneha Merchant wearing Andrew Gn.

Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell: A flowing Oscar de la Renta in a lemony orange color

Duyen Huynh Nguyen: A black Saint Laurent gown that had been in her closet for five years and never worn, earrings by Schiaparelli

Kathryn Smith: A strapless deep red gown by Rubin Sanger

One of the many exquisite images of PaperCity Best Dressed honoree Kathryn Smith taken by Ivan Aguirre for PaperCity.
One of the many exquisite images of PaperCity Best Dressed honoree Kathryn Smith taken by Ivan Aguirre for PaperCity.

Hallie Vanderhider: A stunning royal blue beaded gown by Pamela Rolland, the Neiman Marcus featured designed for the Best Dressed luncheon

PaperCity Best Dressed Hall of Fame honoree Hallie Vanderhider in a Pamela Rolland gown.
PaperCity Best Dressed Hall of Fame honoree Hallie Vanderhider in a Pamela Rolland gown.

Kelli Weinzierl: A golden glittering gown from Naeem Khan

Missing from the photo shoot was honoree Kristina Somerville, who was absent due to a critical illness in her family.

Interestingly and a first, Weinzierl is not only a first time honoree but also a luncheon chair along with Kelley Lubanko and Stephanie Tsuru.

The PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed Luncheon and Neiman Marcus Fashion Presentation benefiting March of Dimes with Children’s Memorial Hermann Hospital as presenting sponsor will take place September 21 at the Post Oak Hotel. Tickets are available here.

