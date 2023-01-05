emerging Dallas fashion designers
5 Emerging Dallas Fashion Designers to Know in 2023

Before the Rest of the World Catches On

BY // 01.05.23
Home to Neiman Marcus, Stanley Korshak, and Forty Five Ten, Dallas’ retail prowess is well-proven. And thanks to celebrity-loved local fashion designers like Charles Smith II and Venny Etienne, the city now excels in creation as much as curation. But a New Year means a new class of buzzy up-and-coming labels. Ahead, discover the emerging Dallas fashion designers to know in 2023.

 

 

Sai Sankoh

saisankoh.com

Sai Sankoh’s glamorous, billowy caftans have been garnering fans (including Beyoncé) for a few years now, but a recent win at the 2022 FGI Dallas Rising Star awards cements the nurse-turned-resort wear designer as a name to know and (thanks to fine silks sourced from India) luxuriate in.

 

Crescente Patricio

cpatricio.com

High-quality scrap denim is the medium for designer Crespatrick de los Reyes’ “clothing mixtapes.” Crescente Patricio’s narrative-driven drops include lightweight denim “cardigans,” trousers, and a unisex saddle jacket loved by British GQ and the selective team at Highsnobriety. Though there are no storefronts or stockists, the upcycled denim creations are available online or at the occasional pop-up (in North Texas or New York). One even made its way into a recent Meta ad.

 

 

Lela Orr x FERRAH

ferrah.co

A recurring theme in this list is sustainability, a tenet designer Lela Orr has helped spearhead locally with Sept, Dallas’ first all-sustainable concept store. Orr’s eco-luxury brand FERRAH focuses on bridal and limited-release ready-to-wear designed with romantic lace, 100% silk charmeuse, and flattering corsetry.

 

 

Eve & Max

eveandmax.com

Helmed by Samudra Hartanto (an alumnus of Hermés, Louis Vuitton, and Jean Paul Gaultier) and Maxine Trowbridge (a London College of Fashion graduate and former PaperCity Dallas editor), Eve & Max celebrates the art of slow fashion with elevated classics, 100% silk charmeuse, and unique patterns by contemporary artists.

 

 

Valerie Garmino

valeriegarmino.com

Luxury and cruelty-free — Valerie Garmino’s ethically-sourced baby alpaca wool and statement sweaters beautifully blend the two, with added focus on craftsmanship and storytelling. And though her designs are created by skilled artisans in Italy and Peru, the cozy sweaters perfectly capture winter wear in Dallas, where it’s almost always warm enough to choose fashion over function.

